Google Brain Creates Technology That Can Zoom In, Enhance Pixelated Images (softpedia.com) 39
Google Brain has created new software that can create detailed images from tiny, pixelated images. If you've ever tried zooming in on an image, you know that it generally becomes more blurry. You'd just get larger pixels and not a clear image. Google's new software effectively extracts details from a few source pixels to enhance pixelated images. Softpedia reports: For instance, Google Brain presented some 8x8 pixel images which it then turned into some pretty clear photos where you can actually tell facial features apart. What is this sorcery, you ask? Well, it's Google combining two neural networks. The first one, the conditioning network, works to map the 8x8 pixel source image against other high-resolution images. Basically, it downsizes other high-res images to the same 8x8 size and tries to make a match on the features. Then, the second network comes into play, called the prior network. This one uses an implementation of PixelCNN to add realistic, high-res details to that 8x8 source image. If the networks know that one particular pixel could be an eye, when you zoom in, you'll see the shape of an eye there. Or an eyebrow, or a mouth, for instance. The technology was put to the test and it was quite successful against humans. Human observers were shown a high-resolution celebrity face vs. the upscaled image resulted from Google Brain. Ten percent of the time, they were fooled. When it comes to the bedroom images used by Google for the testing, 28 percent of humans were fooled by the computed image.
Re: (Score:2)
No. Google hipsters just want to make handing over your privacy as slick and painless as possible, hoping it'll make you less likely to kneejerk. That's why that creepy-friendly corporate newspeak in big anti-aliased fonts is their favorite way to communicate with users.
Google can put together images (Score:1)
No CSI (Score:2)
I just hope law enforcement doesn't think they can use this to solve any crimes.
Blade Runner-esque? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why couldn't they solve crimes with this? It might not be fool proof but I see no reason why it couldn't narrow the search.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'd setting for even low res porn that didn't have all those long, loving close ups of the guy's hairy ass and shaved balls. Is all porn made by amateurs these days, and they have their gay buddy run the camera cuz he's not interested in the hot chick they hired?
Re: (Score:2)
Of course you can. Scientists use the Fourier transform equation to do this every day. It's not "guesswork".
Re: (Score:2)
I see you still don't actually know what a Fourier transform is.
Ideal test case (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Feed it minecraft screenshots and japanese porn, and see what the result is.
I was thinking Super Mario Brothers sprites myself. Those were 8x8 sprites, if I remember correctly.
As the article points out, this is less, "Zoom, Enhance" and more "Best Guess". Unfortunately, years of bad computer science on TV is just going to confuse people into believing this algorithm can do far more than it actually does. I wish Google would open it up so we could test it with our own images and show others how untrustworth
It's about time! (Score:2)
So in other words... from a small picture of the earth viewed from orbit, Google can now show me my house AND the address on the UPS package sitting at my doorstep?
Amazing!
What about zoom out ? (Score:2)
If it doesn't do uncrop [dailymotion.com], it's lame.
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory (Score:1)
"...it was quite successful against humans..." (Score:2)
no need to photoshop (Score:2)
this is perfect for your "real" profile pic on dating sites, just upload a google enhanced image of your self created from your 8x8 pixel image. yes this celebrity is really me.
They've been watching too much TV (Score:2)
TV Detective: "We have this security video showing the murder."
TV Lab Rat: "It's too grainy to tell how is it?"
TV Detective: "Can't you enhance it?"
TV Lab Rat: "Sure. Who do you want it to look like?"
Nothing new (Score:1)
Really impressive progress (Score:2)
A while ago, someone made the nnedi [doom9.org] upsampler that uses neural networks to upsample. It's still one of the best image upsamplers available.
Google's approach is quite a bit different. Where nnedi worked to better extract detail out of what was already in the image, Google seems to literally fill in detail that was probably in the source but maybe not. Much, I guess, like how our own memories work. It's an interesting approach and the results look quite fantastic. My only question is how well it will work on
move over, Mount Rushmore (Score:2)
Move over, Mount Rushmore, Google now has an algorithm that can wallpaper the Ceres asteroid with the face of every American who has ever been photographed—all the way back to a pinhole camera exposing an onion skin soaked in lemon juice and potato starch.