Google Brain Creates Technology That Can Zoom In, Enhance Pixelated Images (softpedia.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the zooming-progression dept.
Google Brain has created new software that can create detailed images from tiny, pixelated images. If you've ever tried zooming in on an image, you know that it generally becomes more blurry. You'd just get larger pixels and not a clear image. Google's new software effectively extracts details from a few source pixels to enhance pixelated images. Softpedia reports: For instance, Google Brain presented some 8x8 pixel images which it then turned into some pretty clear photos where you can actually tell facial features apart. What is this sorcery, you ask? Well, it's Google combining two neural networks. The first one, the conditioning network, works to map the 8x8 pixel source image against other high-resolution images. Basically, it downsizes other high-res images to the same 8x8 size and tries to make a match on the features. Then, the second network comes into play, called the prior network. This one uses an implementation of PixelCNN to add realistic, high-res details to that 8x8 source image. If the networks know that one particular pixel could be an eye, when you zoom in, you'll see the shape of an eye there. Or an eyebrow, or a mouth, for instance. The technology was put to the test and it was quite successful against humans. Human observers were shown a high-resolution celebrity face vs. the upscaled image resulted from Google Brain. Ten percent of the time, they were fooled. When it comes to the bedroom images used by Google for the testing, 28 percent of humans were fooled by the computed image.

  • Google can put together images based on smaller images that look like faces.
  • I don't care how fancy the algorithm is, the original data was lost. This is still just a guess about the original content. It's just a better guess than was possible before.

    I just hope law enforcement doesn't think they can use this to solve any crimes.

  • Ideal test case (Score:3)

    by fibonacci8 ( 260615 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @05:57PM (#53822415)
    Feed it minecraft screenshots and japanese porn, and see what the result is.

    • Feed it minecraft screenshots and japanese porn, and see what the result is.

      I was thinking Super Mario Brothers sprites myself. Those were 8x8 sprites, if I remember correctly.

      As the article points out, this is less, "Zoom, Enhance" and more "Best Guess". Unfortunately, years of bad computer science on TV is just going to confuse people into believing this algorithm can do far more than it actually does. I wish Google would open it up so we could test it with our own images and show others how untrustworth

  • So in other words... from a small picture of the earth viewed from orbit, Google can now show me my house AND the address on the UPS package sitting at my doorstep?

    Amazing!

  • If it doesn't do uncrop [dailymotion.com], it's lame.

  • Sorry, but the VT state troopers already have this technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
  • now we know the perception and purpose,

  • this is perfect for your "real" profile pic on dating sites, just upload a google enhanced image of your self created from your 8x8 pixel image. yes this celebrity is really me.

  • TV Detective: "We have this security video showing the murder."

    TV Lab Rat: "It's too grainy to tell how is it?"

    TV Detective: "Can't you enhance it?"

    TV Lab Rat: "Sure. Who do you want it to look like?"

  • This is nothing new. They have been doing this in movies for ages.

  • A while ago, someone made the nnedi [doom9.org] upsampler that uses neural networks to upsample. It's still one of the best image upsamplers available.

    Google's approach is quite a bit different. Where nnedi worked to better extract detail out of what was already in the image, Google seems to literally fill in detail that was probably in the source but maybe not. Much, I guess, like how our own memories work. It's an interesting approach and the results look quite fantastic. My only question is how well it will work on

  • Move over, Mount Rushmore, Google now has an algorithm that can wallpaper the Ceres asteroid with the face of every American who has ever been photographed—all the way back to a pinhole camera exposing an onion skin soaked in lemon juice and potato starch.

