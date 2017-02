The Metropolitan Museum of Art Makes 375,000 Images Available For Free

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Tuesday that more than 375,000 of its "public-domain artworks" are now available for unrestricted use . "We have been working toward the goal of sharing our images with the public for a number of years," said Thomas P. Campbell , director and CEO of the Met, in a statement. "Our comprehensive and diverse museum collection spans 5,000 years of world culture and our core mission is to be open and accessible for all who wish to study and enjoy the works of art in our care." Fortune reports: