Cortana Now Reminds You To Do the Things You Promised in Emails (theverge.com) 32
From a report: Microsoft is adding a new feature to Cortana today that will remind you to keep your promises. Suggested reminders lets Cortana remind you when you've promised to do something in an email. Microsoft is using machine learning to highlight phrases in emails where you might promise your boss something, or make a commitment to a friend or family member. The result is a reminder that pops up telling you "don't forget you mentioned this." Cortana's suggested reminders will be available in the US first on Windows 10 PCs, and Microsoft is planning to bring them to iOS and Android in the coming weeks. Microsoft is supporting Outlook.com and Office 365 accounts for these reminders, and other accounts like Gmail will be supported soon. You'll need to connect an Outlook.com or Office 365 account to Cortana to enable the feature, and you'll start receiving reminders once the service detects your promises and commitments.
Remind me (Score:5, Insightful)
Remind me to disable Cortana
Re: (Score:3)
It seems like personal assistants are nothing more than intrusive nag machines that want access to every aspect of my life.
It's bad enough that I have an ongoing battle to get relevant notifications on my device from normal apps.
The last thing I need is another app nagging me to do stuff. If I promised to do something, I will do it. Which, by the way, is why I rarely promise to do anything...
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It seems like personal assistants are nothing more than intrusive nag machines that want access to every aspect of my life.
You mean like a wife or girlfriend?
Re: (Score:1)
Cortana doesn't compensate you with sex.
Re: (Score:2)
Cortana doesn't compensate you with sex.
Neither does a wife.
Re: (Score:2)
Never had a real personal assistant then
:)
I've tried out Cortana a few times on the crappy Win10 tablet I got free with my Dell notebook. It mainly just sends me to Bing, so I've largely deemed it useless. I suppose I could use it for scheduling, but I find speaking commands to software to be slower and more error prone than even tapping it out on a touch keyboard that I largely ignore Cortana.
Re: (Score:2)
Can you do this anymore?
Not officially.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. You can use gpedit or if you have Windows 10 home, you can enter key the template would place in the registry.
Click here [ghacks.net] for instructions.
Scroll down to the heading Does that mean that you cannot turn of Cortana anymore? The instructions for gpedit and registry disable of Cortana are listed below.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm afraid I can't do that Dave..
Re: (Score:2)
Damn it! You beat me!
Re: (Score:2)
Remind me to disable Cortana
I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I cant do that.
Re: (Score:2)
No kidding. I was just thinking of when people get told "I'll do it later" just to get them out of your face.
;-)
Nag-A-Tron 5000 (Score:1)
Mmm yummy a program that reads my mail and will chase me down for shit
Where do I sign up for this abuse? (oh yeah I installed Windows 10 abuse is complimentary)
Wont last (Score:2)
Important things wont get done if you get reminded all the time to go back and fix all the perfect world problems that you promised yourself you'd do. Unfortunately life gets in the way and the important things quickly take priority. Being reminded to go and correct the whitespace in a random header file isn't going to help anyone.
But isn't a machine scanning your email bad? (Score:2)
Isn't this how Microsoft tried to bash Google, because they matched keywords in emails to ads?
Re: (Score:2)
You've been Microscraped? Microscrewed? Microscorned?
Yeah... not quite as catchy as Scroogled.
I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't send that. (Score:1)
Cortana will accomplish the mission despite you endangering it.
Is the scan done client-side or server-side? (Score:3)
Then again, if Google can do exactly the same thing to improve the accuracy of targeted advertising I suppose this is relatively innocuous. Still, can I meaningfully out out of should I just make sure GPG/PGP is installed and working correctly? After all, the OS itself does a couple dozen phone-homes, why should web services be any different?
You Promised to Kill... (Score:1)
I can't wait until Cortana reminds someone to carry out their death threat...
gpedit to disable Cortana (Score:2)
It is still possible to disable Cortana in any version of Windows 10.
Go to http://www.ghacks.net/2016/07/... [ghacks.net] and scroll down to Does that mean that you cannot turn of Cortana anymore? and you will find instructions to activate the GP template or enter the registry key directly into regedit.
"Machine Learning" (Score:2)
I love how "Machine Learning" is basically the new hit buzzword (phrase) of 2017. Everything is now "WITH MACHINE LEARNING!" - which is really usually just a static algorithm that searches for generic key words. If you use Facebook, you've probably already seen this in where they highlight words representing time or dates and if you click on them it'll generate a calendar item for you. Microsoft is literally just doing the same, only without the asking part now, but labeling it "Machine Learning" and callin