Microsoft Teases Windows 10's Upcoming 'Project Neon' Design Language (windowscentral.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Windows Central: Microsoft just gave developers a sneak peek at Project Neon, Microsoft's upcoming design language for Windows 10 that aims to add fluidity, animation and blur to apps and the operating system. We exclusively revealed that this was in the works in late 2016, and today Microsoft has given us a first peak at what Project Neon will look like. During the Windows Developer Day livestream, an image of Project Neon was seen the background of one of the PowerPoint slides being shown off on stage. Although not much, it's further confirmation that this is the end goal for Windows 10's UI, and Project Neon will be bringing a fresh coat of paint to apps. Project Neon should benefit all types of Windows 10 devices, including Windows 10 Mobile, HoloLens and even Xbox. We're still several months away from Project Neon being everywhere in Windows 10, and we're expecting to see more at BUILD this coming May. In fact, a lot of the Project Neon APIs are available in the latest Insider Preview builds of Windows 10, meaning developers can already begin taking advantage of these new user interfaces and design language! Animations and transitions are a big deal with Project Neon, with the goal of making the operating system and apps feel like they work together. Peter Bright does a good job summarizing the looks of the screenshot via Ars Technica: "The picture shows a refreshed version of the Groove music app on a Windows desktop. The fundamentals of the app and its layout aren't changed, underscoring that Neon is very much an iteration of the current Metro/Microsoft Design Language (MDL). The window has shed its discrete title bar and one pixel border, with the application content now extending to the very edge of the window. The search text field no longer has a box around it, and the left hand pane has a hint of translucency to it." You can view the screenshot here and judge it for yourself.
And will this moronic eye candy get in the way of the traditional desktop user as well? So long as I can turn the poxy animations off I will be happy.
Dear Microsoft (Score:1)
Please fix the mass of significant issues present in the base operating system before diverting your dwindling QA resources to non-critical things.
Language? (Score:1)
What do they mean by 'Design Language?'
I see no verbs, nouns, adjectives, operators, variables, constants or other things than characterize a language whether human or programming.
I studied design (admittedly not as a major and many moons ago) and I've no fucking idea what one is either.
Given what utter knobheads the UX herd are it probably means something entirely vague, utterly meaningless, or both.
Finally (Score:1)
I know they have been trying for a *long* time to get the UI to a place where it is functional, looks clean and doesn't piss people off.
I have not used Windows on the desktop for at least a decade and don't plan on going back, but competition is always good.
I also hope that the Elementary OS guys get some inspiration from this. I use macOS now but open up my old Thinkpad just to check it out every once in a while.
So even worse than before? (Score:1)
So... "shed its discrete title bar and one pixel border"... "content
... to the very edge of the window"... "search text field no longer has a box". Sounds (and looks) to me like they've just regressed still further into the tiled layout, hey let's just make everything look like a congealed mess of applications and graphics with no visual cues as to which app belongs to what style of design. Just what the world needs (or not). Oh, and "hint of translucency to it" just to add some vista bleh to the mix (t
Removal of visual cues (Score:2)
In other words, making it more difficult for people to figure out where the box is located to do anything. What next, will the search box be made 90% translucent and float around your screen?
They could make it invisible until you mouse over it. Another good idea would be to put the field label in the field itself since space on a 1080 monitor is so limited.
Usual useless fluff (Score:2)
"Project Neon should benefit all types of Windows 10 devices
At the expense of usability on the desktop.
Will this be another multi-gigabyte update that opens hundreds of simultaneous connections to download, not only making Windows 10 unusable, but shutting down your entire network and making every other device on it unusable?
Windows classic (Score:5, Insightful)
I love window borders, title bars, scroll bars, and I want text boxes and clickable buttons to look like they're not part of the background please.
Design over function is never good for a tool. But if you want your OS to look like a toy, go ahead.
The designers have taken over (Score:1)
Everything is tone in tone, low contrast and flat and there are huge amounts of empty space. FFS, send these idiots home and give them a modern art museum to play in. The computer is a tool, not a fashion accessory.
Alternate Headline (Score:2)
Microsoft Threatens Windows 10's Upcoming 'Project Neon' Design Language
Two questions (Score:2)
First, can it be disabled?
Second, when are you going to fix the spying?
Everything else, please talk it into the box over there, I'll ignore later.
Coming Next: (Score:2)
In Soviet Redmond... (Score:2)
Microsoft increasingly reminds me of old Soviet times, where everyone knew the system was mostly done for and artificially propped up, with everyone knowing about the huge problems despite them being denied by the party, and huge and boisterous promises being made of what we'll have "really soon now", despite everyone knowing it's not ever coming to fruition. From time to time, some "achievements" were announced which either nobody really gave a shit about or that were simply and plainly fake. While at the