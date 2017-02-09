RSA: Ban On Booth Babes Has Been No Big Deal (networkworld.com) 42
netbuzz quotes a report from Network World: In March 2015, RSA Conference organizers made news by contractually insisting that vendors pitch their security wares without the help of "booth babes," a first such ban for the technology industry. Next week's event will be third under the new rules. With the use of "booth babes" long a source of contention -- and some would say embarrassment -- implementation of the ban has gone smoothly, according to RSA. "Overall I would say this has been received well by our exhibitors," says Sandra Toms, vice president and curator of the conference. "Several have thanked us for having a policy." If you compare the policy's contract language in 2015 with the language now used by Toms, you'll notice how much it has evolved and how it has been accepted by various stake-holders. Here's an excerpt from the "short Q&A" between Paul McNamara, news editor for Network World, and Toms: Has there been any need to enforce the code or have all exhibitors complied? "Enforce" always makes it sound like armed guards have come into play and dragged someone off the show floor. We share these guidelines with our exhibitors and we're clear that this is a policy that is expected to be acknowledged and complied with. We take our attendee experience seriously and expect our exhibitors to do the same. If we receive a complaint about a particular exhibitor, we will send someone over to the booth and examine the situation. If the attire matches our dress code, then they can proceed and we can explain to the attendee why that form of dress is allowed. If they are clearly in violation, we will ask them to change. This policy is equally applied to both men and women -- from Sumo wrestlers to scantily clad models.
Makes especial sense given studies (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
aww, Republic of South Africa had some great... (Score:2)
Alternative to ban (Score:2)
Just have booth babes of both genders. Equal Opportunity Oogling.
Re: (Score:2)
Really this is taking away women's rights not enhancing them. Now they can't wear whatever they want.
Not just rights, this is just more misogynistic basement-nerds taking jobs away from women!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Really this is taking away women's rights not enhancing them. Now they can't wear whatever they want.
Not just rights, this is just more misogynistic basement-nerds taking jobs away from women!
In a strange way - it is taking away jobs. While I don't see much of a purpose for them, yeah, some women are losing their jobs. Here's an interesting question. Let us take someone like my favorite pretty lady - Sophia Vergara. Say she worked for one of these companies, and was a perfectly competent employee. She could wear a horse blanket, and still look good enough to make most men stupid. Will we soon be banning attractive women because they are attractive?? Or strictly enforcing a dress code? Or we
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that she was absolutely gorgeous meant that she was employed for a lot longer than she should have been by my boss, (a man who should have known better).
I saw her a couple of years ago, she's in her early forties now (I think) and did the smart thing when she was fired from designing. She worked as a booth babe for just long enough to catc
Re: (Score:1)
Not just rights, this is just more misogynistic basement-nerds taking jobs away from women!
How so? A booth can still hire promo girls, they just need to dress them appropriately.
I used to do promo work back in my student days, we did heaps of jobs wearing hoodies and caps rather than short shorts and halter tops. You can still get peoples attention / hand out the fliers or whatever. I did do one job that required shorts but it was on the beach, so fair enough. Pay wasn't bad actually!!!
Re: (Score:3)
Really this is taking away women's rights not enhancing them. Now they can't wear whatever they want.
Nonsense. Setting and enforcing a dress code for an event is not an infringement of anyone's rights. It's just part of the rules of entry.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep... when there's an advertised product and a no-ad equal replacement, you should know the difference. See the difference between Vonage and other VoIP solutions.
Sad (Score:1)
Just when I thought we were finally making progress on including more women in IT.
Re: (Score:1)
Hiring a model to wear very little clothing in front of an IT stand doesn't mean she's included in IT...
Re: (Score:2)
There's a big difference between a babe who works a day job in the office and somebody who just looks good on the trade floor. Reading back script she doesn't understand is too-effective and therefore banned play.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A model is not a salesperson.
Really? (Score:2)
That's the breast... I mean best they can do?
B's win (Score:2)
Assonance also admired, as well (Score:2)
nm
Oops, screwed the pooch (Score:2)
Forgot that assonance vowels *within( words.
#FIRST! (Score:2)
"a first such ban for the technology industry"
PAX has had such a ban since at least 2012. Unless video and computer games no longer count as technology!?
Re: (Score:2)
No. Because it's a general gaming/geek culture convention. And not just for computers or focusing on the actual, underlying technology products in said games.
Re: (Score:2)
If the woman is knowledgeable in the area, and is not required to dress like a stripper to do the job, she can still do the job. It really isn't complicated.
Are you denying a woman the right to dress as she likes? Define dressing like a stripper in a manner that will accommodate all cultures.
Fascinating that the people who are demanding this are ending up acting exactly like cultures that demand that women dress in a specific and asexual manner for their religious values.
Booth Nazi (Score:2)
"No babes for you"
For the script kiddies its a Seinfeld reference
Geeks repellant! (Score:2)
So, at the more hardcore geek conference (Supercomputing comes to mind), there has never really been an issue with booth babes for a simple reason: geeks are scared to talk to them. Every now and then a company will hire one, only to see a nice exclusion zone form around their booth. Sure, sales guys from other booths will stop by, but none of the intended audience will risk talking with an attractive female.
Re: (Score:2)
It depends.
Up until a few years ago, gaming cons were like that too. But as these things grow, that sort of thing falls away and the audience gets more diverse.
Now we have creepy stalker-types coming in too as they think it's a target-rich environment.
One of our demo agents (who could definitely fit the description of "babe") has had an especially annoying stalker pestering her at several conventions. As a result, we generally have several large and/or burly security types hanging out to offer assistance
Yeah great, another bunch of women lost their jobs (Score:1)
This doesn't sound like a ban on booth babes (Score:2)