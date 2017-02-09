Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Communications Networking Security Technology

RSA: Ban On Booth Babes Has Been No Big Deal (networkworld.com) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the nonchalant-shrug dept.
netbuzz quotes a report from Network World: In March 2015, RSA Conference organizers made news by contractually insisting that vendors pitch their security wares without the help of "booth babes," a first such ban for the technology industry. Next week's event will be third under the new rules. With the use of "booth babes" long a source of contention -- and some would say embarrassment -- implementation of the ban has gone smoothly, according to RSA. "Overall I would say this has been received well by our exhibitors," says Sandra Toms, vice president and curator of the conference. "Several have thanked us for having a policy." If you compare the policy's contract language in 2015 with the language now used by Toms, you'll notice how much it has evolved and how it has been accepted by various stake-holders. Here's an excerpt from the "short Q&A" between Paul McNamara, news editor for Network World, and Toms: Has there been any need to enforce the code or have all exhibitors complied? "Enforce" always makes it sound like armed guards have come into play and dragged someone off the show floor. We share these guidelines with our exhibitors and we're clear that this is a policy that is expected to be acknowledged and complied with. We take our attendee experience seriously and expect our exhibitors to do the same. If we receive a complaint about a particular exhibitor, we will send someone over to the booth and examine the situation. If the attire matches our dress code, then they can proceed and we can explain to the attendee why that form of dress is allowed. If they are clearly in violation, we will ask them to change. This policy is equally applied to both men and women -- from Sumo wrestlers to scantily clad models.

RSA: Ban On Booth Babes Has Been No Big Deal More | Reply

RSA: Ban On Booth Babes Has Been No Big Deal

Comments Filter:
  • RSA is security and cryptography focused. This rule makes especial sense given that many people are apparently willing to give up sex if it means they won't get hacked http://www.dailydot.com/layer8/password-security-survey/ [dailydot.com].
  • ...babes! (the Russian Space Agency, not quite so much)

  • Just have booth babes of both genders. Equal Opportunity Oogling.

  • Sad (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Just when I thought we were finally making progress on including more women in IT.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hiring a model to wear very little clothing in front of an IT stand doesn't mean she's included in IT...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by s.petry ( 762400 )
        While correct, I'd say that the models hired for these events make more money than being a woman in IT. Attractive [peaksalesrecruiting.com] people [psychologytoday.com] always [wsj.com] make better [asu.edu] sales [frontlinelearning.com] people [priceonomics.com]. You may not like that fact, but human nature (that fact) does not care how you feel. (Plenty more citations for you to find if you are interested in those pesky things called studies.

  • That's the breast... I mean best they can do?

  • aliteration is always admired

  • "a first such ban for the technology industry"

    PAX has had such a ban since at least 2012. Unless video and computer games no longer count as technology!?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Chas ( 5144 )

      No. Because it's a general gaming/geek culture convention. And not just for computers or focusing on the actual, underlying technology products in said games.

  • "No babes for you"

    For the script kiddies its a Seinfeld reference

  • So, at the more hardcore geek conference (Supercomputing comes to mind), there has never really been an issue with booth babes for a simple reason: geeks are scared to talk to them. Every now and then a company will hire one, only to see a nice exclusion zone form around their booth. Sure, sales guys from other booths will stop by, but none of the intended audience will risk talking with an attractive female.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Chas ( 5144 )

      It depends.

      Up until a few years ago, gaming cons were like that too. But as these things grow, that sort of thing falls away and the audience gets more diverse.

      Now we have creepy stalker-types coming in too as they think it's a target-rich environment.

      One of our demo agents (who could definitely fit the description of "babe") has had an especially annoying stalker pestering her at several conventions. As a result, we generally have several large and/or burly security types hanging out to offer assistance

  • A ban on booth babes would mean that the people in the booth are there because they have knowledge and information to offer rather than for their attractiveness. The summary makes it sound like the booth babes just wear more clothes, but they are still booth babes. Their primary purpose is to look nice and then refer people to those with actual knowledge. It's a sales tactic that seems to work but the push back against booth babes is that people want to be valued for their humanity rather than their sexu

Slashdot Top Deals

Make it right before you make it faster.

Close