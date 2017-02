Tesla Employee Calls For Unionization, Musk Says That's 'Morally Outrageous'

"In a Medium post published today , Tesla employee Jose Moran detailed working conditions at the company's Freemont factory and called for the factory workers to unionize with United Auto Workers (UAW) ," reports Ars Technica. In response, Elon Musk told Gizmodo via Twitter Direct Messages: "Our understanding is that this guy was paid by the UAW to join Tesla and agitate for a union. Frankly, I find this attack to be morally outrageous. Tesla is the last car company left in California, because costs are so high." Musk went on to blame the UAW for killing the New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc (NUMMI) , which sold the Fremont factory to Musk in 2010. Ars Technica reports: