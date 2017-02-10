Google Might Be Gearing Up To Remove Millions of Play Store Apps Next Month (pcworld.com) 4
An anonymous reader shares a PCWorld report: Take a look at the digital shelves of the Google Play Store and you're likely to come across a bevy of so-called zombie apps. These apps typically take the form of a knock-off of a popular game or a sloppy utility that doesn't quite match its description, and they strategically turn up alongside legitimate apps, which makes them hard to spot if you're not doing a forensic analysis of reviews while you shop. Now it looks like something is finally being done about them. In a letter uncovered by The Next Web, Google has begun warning some developers that one or more of their apps has been flagged for a lack of an adequate privacy policy, a common problem among these sort of hastily published and subsequently ignored apps. In the message, Google reiterates its policy, which "requires developers to provide a valid privacy policy when the app requests or handles sensitive user information." Such permissions include camera, microphone, account, contacts, or phone access, which requires a transparent disclosure of how user data is handled, according to Google's requirements. It's unclear how many letters were sent out, but The Next Web estimates it could affect millions of apps.
Apple led the way by blocking unknown apps from its app store... which is why there's no need for an antivirus for iPhones. Google seems a few steps behind but starting to catch up.
Given that Google Play only has an estimated 2.6 million apps as of December, "gearing up to remove millions of apps" seems like a bit of a stretch. Could we maybe report stories without making up dramatic numbers?