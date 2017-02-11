TeraHertz Transmitter Can Push 100Gbps+ Wireless Speeds Via a Single Channel (ispreview.co.uk) 23
Mark.JUK writes: A team of Japanese scientists working jointly for Hiroshima University and Panasonic have managed to develop a TeraHertz (THz) transmitter that is capable of transmitting digital data at a rate of 105 Gbps (gigabits per second) over a single channel using the frequency range from 290GHz to 315GHz. Previously it was only possible to achieve such speeds by harnessing multiple channels at the same time.
Professor Minoru Fujishima, Hiroshima University, said: "This year, we developed a transmitter with 10 times higher transmission power than the previous version's. This made the per-channel data rate above 100 Gbit/s at 300 GHz possible. We usually talk about wireless data rates in megabits per second or gigabits per second. But we are now approaching terabits per second using a plain simple single communication channel."
Professor Minoru Fujishima, Hiroshima University, said: "This year, we developed a transmitter with 10 times higher transmission power than the previous version's. This made the per-channel data rate above 100 Gbit/s at 300 GHz possible. We usually talk about wireless data rates in megabits per second or gigabits per second. But we are now approaching terabits per second using a plain simple single communication channel."
Re: (Score:2)
If there is more capacity to begin with there is more speed available when you split it. Think about it you could provide a 10,000 people with 10Mbps service with just one 100Gbps access point!
The problem is this is in the higher frequency bands and according to wikipedia the EHF bands are only good for about half a mile.
Re: (Score:2)
It only works at a range of a metre or two, and has zero penetration of walls and the like.
It could be useful for things like wireless, lossless video and fast local file transfers. You could put your laptop down on the desk, have it begin wireless charging and wirelessly connect to your monitor and external HDD. Or just plug one USB-C cable into it and enjoy operation free from interference and at much lower cost.
This has great potential! (Score:2)
It also cooks a burrito in 2.7 seconds.
:)
Attenuation (Score:2)
The biggest caveat is distance and indeed many such lab tests have measured the distance of their THz transmissions in centimetres, which is somewhat limiting. A few teams are now starting to talk in terms of metres, but right now anything up to 10 metres can be a real stretch to achieve
As usual, distance is a huge consideration in such announcements. Not that I'm not interested; heck, 10m (~33ft) would be sufficient for most of the cases where I would personally care about high-speed wireless...if/when they can sustain such throughput at that distance.
Will this mean...? (Score:2)
TeraHertz Transmitter Can Push 100Gbps+ Wireless Speeds Via a Single Channel
Great! Does this mean that my "My Three Sons" torrent won't be stalled at 83% for days on end anymore?
No, that's not the problem (Score:1)
Data limits (Score:1)
Not so fast - what about range? (Score:2)
From TFA:
All of this sounds wonderful, but as usual there are some fairly sizeable catches to the promised performance improvement and as usual the press release doesn’t really touch on any of them. The biggest caveat is distance and indeed many such lab tests have measured the distance of their THz transmissions in centimetres, which is somewhat limiting.
A few teams are now starting to talk in terms of metres, but right now anything up to 10 metres can be a real stretch to achieve and even a big improvement over that still won’t cut it for Mobile communications. The idea of using THz for Satellite links is another highly contentious one because light cloud and rain could easily cause havoc.
Makes sense. The higher the frequency, the shorter the range due to attenuation (as another poster pointed out.) TFA talks about satellite links! Assuming they can get enough signal through water vapour, [rfcafe.com] they'd probably need some hefty directional antennas.
This looks like a last-metre solution that could compete with Bluetooth. Anything longer than that is wishful thinking at this point.
Infrared? (Score:1)
Without even reading the article, a quick back-of-the-envelop calculation says that ~300 GHz corresponds to ~1 mm. wavelength (for EM radiation in vacuum or near that in air).
That's in the far infrared range of the spectrum. Read: optical, line-of-sight surely. Well duh... optical signals can be modulated at high speed, we know that, used every day to pump data through glass fibers or change channels on your TV. Why is this news?
It should be noted... (Score:2)
It should be noted... that THz wireless is point-to-point. Like a laser. Even 100's GHZ are.
It also gets absorbed by objects and the atmosphere completely different. For the same reason that 5 GHZ doesn't go through walls well.
So this will not replace your current wifi's application.
When terahertz is not teraHertz (THz) (Score:2)
This article takes advantage of a definition for "terahertz band" as indicated in the paper linked.
http://aip.scitation.org/doi/f... [scitation.org]
The "terahertz" band is 300 GHz to 10,000 GHz, so anyone who does work at 300 GHz is working in the "terahertz" band. However, the SI terahertz unit is 1000 GHz, as another poster pointed out. So this is on the far far far low end of the terahertz band. It's like claiming you're flying when you run, because both your feet are off the ground at the same time...
Another application -- wireless in-rack (Score:1)
Even if it is only good for a few meters if it can be made cheaply enough I can see an application for in-rack connections, replacing 100GE cables and backplanes which are a bitch to build, source, maintain and install. I wouldn't mind seeing a standard for an in-rack wireless link which provided north-south and east-west connections via small straight cavities.
You could even have an in-chassis wireless standard that eliminates the intensive implementation of connectors and backplane. It would probably b
Jigahertz (Score:2)
The problem is the damn things can't penetrate paper!
Define "channel" (Score:2)
Yeah, 290-315 GHz is a channel bandwidth of 25 GHz 802.11ac at 5 GHz has a channel bandwidth of up to 80 MHz (e.g channel 155 is 5735-5815 MHz).
Basically what they're doing is equivalent to "harnessing multiple channels at the same time." They've just elected t