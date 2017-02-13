Ending Emails With Certain Variation Of Thank You Vastly Improves Response Rate, Study Finds (inc.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares an Inc article: The folks at Boomerang, a plug-in for scheduling emails, did a little study to see how the language people use to close their emails has any effect on the response rate. "We looked at closings in over 350,000 email threads," data scientist Brendan Greenley wrote on the Boomerang blog, "And found that certain email closings deliver higher response rates." But do all emails need a response? Not necessarily. That's why Boomerang ran a variation of the test that looked at threads whose initial email contained a question mark, meaning the initiator of the conversation was likely looking for a reply. The answer? Those that express gratitude. "Emails that closed with a variation of thank you got significantly more responses than emails ending with other popular closings," Greenley writes. Here are the exact numbers: Emails that ended in Thanks in advance had a 65.7% response rate. Of emails that ended in Thanks, 63.0% got responses. The third most effective closing was Thank you with a 57.9% response rate. Boomerang has shared the kind of emails it accessed and how.
Cosigned.
kthx
In just, common, every day interaction with people...saying "Thank You" and the like gets you SO far...and for some reason, basic politeness has gone to hell in the US.
When I'm in a restaurant, I constantly say thank you, when the server brings me something or does something. Amazing how saying thank you and giving a smile seems to get you better service, and often at bars, MUCH better drinks. Tipping helps there too.
But my one complaint is...people these days, rarely seem to respond to a "Thank you" with a "Your Welcome", it seems so much of the time is is the (what I think is lazy sounding or less polite". "No Problem".
I'm not sure when that one took over.
But really, its amazing what doors can open up to you, or what people will do for you..if you just catch their eyes, smile and say "Thank You"....hold a door open for someone....I tell ya, maybe its because basic manners and civility have disappeared so much in popular culture, its amazing how people react positively and light up when you yourself use basic manners, are friendly, civil, and actually thankful when someone does something nice.
I don't consider myself old (early 30s). I sometimes say "no problem" or "no worries" in response to a thank you
... but specifically, it's when I'm doing something to fix something that someone else did, or cover for them, that sort of thing. In other words, I'm trying to communicate that it wasn't a problem for me to help them out.
As opposed to responding to thankfulness for something "nice" or "kind," which would get something along the lines of the traditional "you're welcome."
In my experience, a specific variation on "thank you" has an even higher response rate than any in the study. Faster responses, too.
At least for business emails, there is a very high response rate if I say:
Thanks, dickhead.
Of course there is also a very high irate rate, but they sure do respond!
I find emails that end with some variation of "thank you" are often badly worded and sound funny, like the person just set "thank you, Jo Bloggs" as their standard template and didn't really mean it when they apologized for not finishing the TPS report on time.
The strange thing about politeness is that it doesn't have to be sincere, or even perceived as sincere, to be effective. You don't really think that people receiving all those old timey "Your obedient servant," closings thought they were getting tenders of free labor, do you?
Back in the day we included greetings to other groups in our software. Then we started including fuckings for people we didn't like. Simpler times.
A novel ending is more likely to be noticed and its contents noted.
That would be like clicking on TFA on a Slashdot submission. If the gist of the request isn't in the first sentence or so I usually just delete the thing.
Emails ending in 'thank you' and friends get more responses because they likely contain some explicit prompt for a reaction/action, otherwise i wouldn't be expressing my gratitude in the first place, duh.
Fucking news at 11.
Being blunt, rude, pushy, etc. fails far more often than it works in my experience, being somebody who by nature is "straight forward". The few times it has worked it usually creates a longer-term resentment; i.e. burning bridges.
That's why a certain political figure has puzzled me. He's done the opposite of what both my parents and experience have taught in terms of getting along and cooperation. Yet, it got him far (so far).
I don't get it. Maybe in some cases tribalism trumps manners (no pun intended).
Fuck off.
Sincerely,
nitehawk214
It's simpleminded to assume "Thank you" *caused* the result. People who say thank you probably write more politely in general throughout their communications.
Unless the experiment controlled for this (e.g. by asking participants to add/remove "thank you" after having already composed their email), there is no implication that saying "thank you" will give you the same result.
It might be a good idea, but this study doesn't demonstrate that in any scientific way.
Reading is hard:
After doing some sleuthing, we realized our findings actually reaffirm a 2010 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology titled “A Little Thanks Goes a Long Way.” In this Grant & Gino study, 69 college student participants got one of two emails asking for help with a cover letter. Half received an email that with a line that included “Thank you so much!” The other half got a similar email, sans an expression of gratitude. The study found that recipients were more than twice as likely to offer assistance when they received the email that included “thank you.”
If you end in "thank you" after asking me to do something that I should be doing anyway as part of my job, I'd actually consider it very polite that you thank me for doing my job, and I will of course do my best to deliver the best I could. "Please fix this problem for us which is in your job description that you should do it. Thanks a lot for your aid!". Love it! Thank you for being polite!
In Canada, politeness is said to cost us about 32% productivity for all those "Thank you" emails going back and forth. It's more of a game about who's going to stop replying first.
Thank you very much for reading my comment.
