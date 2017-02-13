Playboy Is Featuring Naked Women Again -- After Dropping Nudity a Year Ago Due To the Internet (nypost.com) 28
mi quotes a report from New York Post: The 63-year-old legendary men's magazine is bringing back nude models in its upcoming issue -- one year after banning naked photos in an effort to boost circulation and attract more mainstream advertisers. That effort obviously has failed. One of the main reasons why Playboy dropped nudity in the first place was because the internet filled the demand. Ravi Somaiya reports in the New York Times, "For a generation of American men, reading Playboy was a cultural rite, an illicit thrill consumed by flashlight. Now every teenage boy has an internet-connected phone instead. Pornographic magazines, even those as storied as Playboy, have lost their shock value, their commercial value and their cultural relevance." The issues published under the no-nudes policy, which featured both scantily clad models and could-be naked women with strategic parts of their body covered up, will all change with the March/April issue now hitting newsstands. The issue trumpets the change with a cover headline: "Naked is normal."
Where are all the Nerds? Oh, right. They read computer mags.
See, now things are getting better (Score:5, Funny)
Only in Trump's American can a naked Playboy emerge from the ashes of clothed boringness! We're going to make America undraped again!
better than Obama, where Playmates got hope and a change of clothes
Free (Score:2)
Has anyone here ever actually paid for porn?
Has anyone here ever actually paid for porn?
Companies wouldn't still be in business if people didn't.
That's like saying Wal-Mart couldn't exist if it didn't treat its employees with respect and pay them livable wages.
Has anyone here ever actually paid for porn?
I used to admin (on a retainer, they called when they needed something) the bookkeeping system for a adult store chain. in the early 90's they booked over 2 million net profit per month. In 99 when I stopped, it was less than 300K. Company was sold off and it is now owned by a company whose name you know if I said it, and appears to be making profits again. I dunna know.
I worked at a 4 location local video store chain in the early 1990s. Our location was one of the two locations that had porn titles.
We used to run reports near close and there were some nights where we made 80% of our revenue on porn movies. 75% of that gay porn.
At this store, the actual tapes were shelved behind the counter and an empty box with a hunk of foam inside was on the shelf. You brought the box, we put the tape in a plastic VHS carry case when you rented it.
The porn room was a separate room i
I read that one of the dirty secrets of the mainstream entertainment business was how much money they made selling pay per view porn in hotels.
Which I guess makes sense since it just shows up as "MOVIE" on the bill, allowing people who stay in hotels to buy it (and often expense it) and watch it and no one was the wiser.
When I used to stay at a Hyatt in Irvine, they had a single porn movies and some kind of 6 hour, all-you-could-eat extravaganza of porn. I always wondered who bought the extravaganza. Bach
Twice, two issues of the Playboy magazine from the same model (Tiazinha) in 1999 and 2000. I was a teenager but I still have them for sentimental value.
Glad they made amends (Score:3)
When I was young, my uncle left a Playboy Magazine at our house. I saw it and my mother said "go ahead and look at it, the people in them are all the same".
No, they weren't. Even today, I have never seen a woman that is "the same".
When a kid/teenager can't get the real thing, good ol' Playboy did the job. It opened the wonder of women and all of their "parts" that I had never seen before. It was good old home entertainment. I wore out some pages on my favorite issues (no, they didn't get stuck together but they came close.... oops, pardon the pun).
When I read that Playboy eliminated the nudes, I couldn't believe it.
I'm glad they went back to their roots.
I lifted early, played sports and got pussy, stupid neckbeard. You can have your paper and plastic women, they're for losers anyhow.
eh?, I can assure you the playmates featured came in all colors and flavors, not just blonde and tanned
Future of Internet Porn (Score:1)
man are you clueless on Trump's views about Playboy. Trump was even interviewed in Playboy in the 90s and also appeared in a couple of their videos.
Alt History (Score:2)
Your chilling rendition of the alternate universe Dark America is exactly why I did not vote for Hillary. Indeed I canceled my order for many barrels of lamp/heating oil the day after the election.
The humming of the night drones
The ones Hillary inherited from Obama....
it is as if she seductively dances only for you
What is really freaking me out is that I know when you were picturing Hillary when you wrote that. *shudder*