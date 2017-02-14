Father of Driver In Violent Tesla Crash Blames Sedan's 'Rocket-Ship' Acceleration (autoweek.com) 30
"A Tesla crash that resulted in the deaths of the driver and a passenger in Indianapolis last November is drawing new controversy after the father of one of the victims made comments regarding the role of the Model S in the incident," Autoweek reports. "The crash occurred in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 3, 2016, with the Model S driven by 27-year-old Casey Speckman striking a tree and catching fire. Speckman was pronounced dead at the scene while her passenger, 44-year-old Kevin McCarthy, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital." From the report: A report released last week by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department disclosed that Speckman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21, almost three times the legal limit in the state of Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reports. Another new detail has emerged since the violent crash was first reported: The Tesla could have been been trying to maneuver around a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the street, suggested by closed-circuit footage obtained by the attorney of the driver's father, Jon Speckman. The coroner's report cited blunt-force injuries caused by the crash as the causes of death for both victims, noting the vehicle's fire as a contributing factor, according to The Indianapolis Star. Jon Speckman recently made comments to the newspaper blaming the acceleration of the Tesla Model S. "Had she been in another vehicle, she would have been alive for me to yell at her for driving after drinking," Speckman told The Indianapolis Star in an interview at his attorney's office. "This is a vehicle that travels from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds," Speckman also said during the interview. "She's clearly having to swerve to miss a vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street. If her foot should happen to hit the accelerator, it's like a rocket ship. I don't know why they have to make a car that does that."
Dont Buy It (Score:1, Informative)
If you dont want a car that accelerates quickly dont buy a car that accelerates quickly.
Re: (Score:2)
Father of the year (Score:3, Insightful)
Alternative headline: father explains parenting strategy for raising irresponsible children.
"The key is to blame others," he said.
Reverse logic (Score:3)
"Had she been in another vehicle, she would have been alive for me to yell at her for driving after drinking"
LMFTFY
"Had she been drinking under the legal limit, she would have been alive AND still had her vehicle"
Count your blessings your daughter only murdered one passenger, and not more innocent bystanders.
Alcohol (Score:1)
Yup, the cause was a drunk driver not how fast the car accelerated. Could of done the same thing in any car.
Idiot (Score:3)
"This is a vehicle that travels from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds," Speckman also said during the interview. "She's clearly having to swerve to miss a vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street. If her foot should happen to hit the accelerator, it's like a rocket ship. I don't know why they have to make a car that does that."
Because some people WANT a car that does that. There's no reason you had to buy it though. Entirely your fault. Blame yourself. Every single day of the rest of your life blame yourself.
What's the emoticon for mouth hanging open? (Score:2)
Seriously.
I get Mr. Speckman is overwhelmed at the loss of his daughter, but maybe somebody could have told him to STFU while he was working through his grief.
Bad comparison with a 'rocketship'. (Score:2)
I haven't clocked a SpaceX Falcon9 or similar, but I can't imagine the 0-60 being all that fast.
A better comparison would be a motorcycle.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? (Score:2)
DUI is DUI (Score:1)
Clearly (Score:2)
"She's clearly having to swerve to miss a vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street.
She's clearly drunk and driving out of control when she's hitting the tree and scattering the car over a 150 yard long debris field. It remains to be seen if there was another car on the street at the time.
Sigh (Score:2)
They're over the limit?
Sorry, whatever the ultimate cause of the accident, they were unfit to drive, thus pontificating over what they "would have" done in another is absolutely pointless. This driver got into a car and drove off when there was even a RISK of being near or over the limit and never questioned it.
They are, therefore, a BAD DRIVER. The cause of their death - whether that's a guy on the wrong side of the road, unintended acceleration, a fire, etc. is incidental to their decision to drive. Th
Sorry (Score:2, Insightful)
...as much as I'd like to strongly disagree with him, I'm simply not going to go after something a parent says after losing a child. No matter how dumb or self-destructive the child was, etc.
That person is grasping at whatever straws they can to maintain their sanity. They're out of bounds.
Now, I would take to task the editor(s) of the Indianapolis Star for printing that shit. At a certain point, morally, one would have to say "You know, maybe that doesn't need to be in our article."
Blame the tree (Score:2)
Yea, uh, if you're such a great father... (Score:1)
... then why did you let her drive such a beast in the first place?
Transference of Blame (Score:2)
It's really easy to shift blame away from your loved ones, and onto a faceless corporation while throwing your arms up in the air and shouting:
"Please, won't someone think of the children!"
The fact of the matter is: his daughter chose to drive drunk, and she crashed the [fast] car. Not only did she endanger herself, but her passenger as well.
The bottom line is: his daughter would still be alive had she driven sober [and this is a true fact if the car she was driving is fast or slow]
Bargaining... (Score:2)
This happened last November, and he's at the 3rd stage of grief. He's going to get depressed when people point out he's being an idiot in public.
I take it he's campaigning for (Score:2)
Captain Obvious police report. (Score:2)
"...A report released last week by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department disclosed that Speckman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21, almost three times the legal limit "
As a parent, I cannot imagine the grief this father is dealing with right now, but I certainly I hope this lapse of common sense in a desperate attempt to blame the car is temporary, given this report released by Captain Obvious.
Unfortunately, the cars performance is not the main factor that caused a loss of life. One must not only be sober, but capable of handling a car that can deliver Fast and Furious performance. While I don't agree with this stupid and pointless race to ludicrous speed in the EV mark