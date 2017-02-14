Father of Driver In Violent Tesla Crash Blames Sedan's 'Rocket-Ship' Acceleration (autoweek.com) 59
"A Tesla crash that resulted in the deaths of the driver and a passenger in Indianapolis last November is drawing new controversy after the father of one of the victims made comments regarding the role of the Model S in the incident," Autoweek reports. "The crash occurred in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 3, 2016, with the Model S driven by 27-year-old Casey Speckman striking a tree and catching fire. Speckman was pronounced dead at the scene while her passenger, 44-year-old Kevin McCarthy, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital." From the report: A report released last week by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department disclosed that Speckman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21, almost three times the legal limit in the state of Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reports. Another new detail has emerged since the violent crash was first reported: The Tesla could have been been trying to maneuver around a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the street, suggested by closed-circuit footage obtained by the attorney of the driver's father, Jon Speckman. The coroner's report cited blunt-force injuries caused by the crash as the causes of death for both victims, noting the vehicle's fire as a contributing factor, according to The Indianapolis Star. Jon Speckman recently made comments to the newspaper blaming the acceleration of the Tesla Model S. "Had she been in another vehicle, she would have been alive for me to yell at her for driving after drinking," Speckman told The Indianapolis Star in an interview at his attorney's office. "This is a vehicle that travels from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds," Speckman also said during the interview. "She's clearly having to swerve to miss a vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street. If her foot should happen to hit the accelerator, it's like a rocket ship. I don't know why they have to make a car that does that."
Dont Buy It (Score:1, Informative)
If you dont want a car that accelerates quickly dont buy a car that accelerates quickly.
Sure, he is now trying to find blame in others rather accept his daughter is entirely to blame for driving drunk and killing someone else.
Father of the year (Score:5, Insightful)
Alternative headline: father explains parenting strategy for raising irresponsible children.
"The key is to blame others," he said.
Reverse logic (Score:4, Insightful)
"Had she been in another vehicle, she would have been alive for me to yell at her for driving after drinking"
LMFTFY
"Had she been drinking under the legal limit, she would have been alive AND still had her vehicle"
Count your blessings your daughter only murdered one passenger, and not more innocent bystanders.
This doesn't remove the "driving drunk" as a blame factor, it just adds "car driving the wrong way down a one way street" to the list. Her being drunk likely contributed to poor reactions that led to the accident. However, this doesn't add "the car accelerates like a rocket ship" to the list of causes to the accident, despite what the father says.
Alcohol (Score:1)
Yup, the cause was a drunk driver not how fast the car accelerated. Could of done the same thing in any car.
Idiot (Score:4, Insightful)
"This is a vehicle that travels from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds," Speckman also said during the interview. "She's clearly having to swerve to miss a vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street. If her foot should happen to hit the accelerator, it's like a rocket ship. I don't know why they have to make a car that does that."
Because some people WANT a car that does that. There's no reason you had to buy it though. Entirely your fault. Blame yourself. Every single day of the rest of your life blame yourself.
Maybe her foot wouldn't have hit the accelerator if she wasn't drunk.
Blame yourself. Every single day of the rest of your life blame yourself.
Or blame your daughter for drunk driving. Or even better, don't bother (she's dead). Just grieve, accept that shit happens, and accept that throwing blame around doesn't really fix anything in this case.
What's the emoticon for mouth hanging open? (Score:2)
Seriously.
I get Mr. Speckman is overwhelmed at the loss of his daughter, but maybe somebody could have told him to STFU while he was working through his grief.
No, we should not expect distraught parents to STFU after a child dies. We should expect reporters to leave them alone and not take statements at such a trying time when they aren't thinking clearly. In this case, he gets swarmed because there was a Tesla involved. Had it been any other vehicle, he would have been left alone to say whatever irrational things might come out of any distraught parent's mouth after death of a child.
The reporters should STFU and leave the guy alone.
Bad comparison with a 'rocketship'. (Score:2)
I haven't clocked a SpaceX Falcon9 or similar, but I can't imagine the 0-60 being all that fast.
A better comparison would be a motorcycle.
Really? (Score:2)
DUI is DUI (Score:1)
Clearly (Score:2)
"She's clearly having to swerve to miss a vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street.
She's clearly drunk and driving out of control when she's hitting the tree and scattering the car over a 150 yard long debris field. It remains to be seen if there was another car on the street at the time.
Sigh (Score:2)
They're over the limit?
Sorry, whatever the ultimate cause of the accident, they were unfit to drive, thus pontificating over what they "would have" done in another is absolutely pointless. This driver got into a car and drove off when there was even a RISK of being near or over the limit and never questioned it.
Sorry (Score:5, Insightful)
...as much as I'd like to strongly disagree with him, I'm simply not going to go after something a parent says after losing a child. No matter how dumb or self-destructive the child was, etc.
That person is grasping at whatever straws they can to maintain their sanity. They're out of bounds.
Now, I would take to task the editor(s) of the Indianapolis Star for printing that shit. At a certain point, morally, one would have to say "You know, maybe that doesn't need to be in our article."
...as much as I'd like to strongly disagree with him, I'm simply not going to go after something a parent says after losing a child. No matter how dumb or self-destructive the child was, etc.
That person is grasping at whatever straws they can to maintain their sanity. They're out of bounds.
Now, I would take to task the editor(s) of the Indianapolis Star for printing that shit. At a certain point, morally, one would have to say "You know, maybe that doesn't need to be in our article."
While I wouldn't cut him any slack for such a stupid statement, I don't hold it again anyone who would.
But if he files a lawsuit against Tesla because of this, then both he & his lawyer are a$$holes$
No free pass to hurt other people (Score:2)
...as much as I'd like to strongly disagree with him, I'm simply not going to go after something a parent says after losing a child. No matter how dumb or self-destructive the child was, etc.
Fair enough. I will do it. His daughter was driving drunk and by doing so endangered the lives and property of others. It's tragic that anyone lost their life but the reality is that his daughter was apparently 100% at fault here. Tesla did not cause her to crash or to operate a vehicle in an irresponsible fashion. I don't care how distraught he is, that doesn't give him a free pass to put the blame where it doesn't belong. He's lashing out and hurting still more people who had nothing to do with his
Now, I would take to task the editor(s) of the Indianapolis Star for printing that shit. At a certain point, morally, one would have to say "You know, maybe that doesn't need to be in our article."
Clearly, that's not how click-baiting works.
Revenue is king. An editor who says stuff like that would just get himself fired.
Now, I would take to task the editor(s) of the Indianapolis Star for printing that shit. At a certain point, morally, one would have to say "You know, maybe that doesn't need to be in our article."
Yeah, how dare they print statements he made voluntarily for the explicit purpose of being in an article.
Blame the tree (Score:2)
Yea, uh, if you're such a great father... (Score:1)
... then why did you let her drive such a beast in the first place?
Transference of Blame (Score:2)
It's really easy to shift blame away from your loved ones, and onto a faceless corporation while throwing your arms up in the air and shouting:
"Please, won't someone think of the children!"
The fact of the matter is: his daughter chose to drive drunk, and she crashed the [fast] car. Not only did she endanger herself, but her passenger as well.
The bottom line is: his daughter would still be alive had she driven sober [and this is a true fact if the car she was driving is fast or slow]
Bargaining... (Score:2)
This happened last November, and he's at the 3rd stage of grief. He's going to get depressed when people point out he's being an idiot in public.
I take it he's campaigning for (Score:3)
Captain Obvious police report. (Score:4, Insightful)
"...A report released last week by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department disclosed that Speckman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21, almost three times the legal limit "
As a parent, I cannot imagine the grief this father is dealing with right now, but I certainly I hope this lapse of common sense in a desperate attempt to blame the car is temporary, given this report released by Captain Obvious.
Unfortunately, the cars performance is not the main factor that caused a loss of life. One must not only be sober, but capable of handling a car that can deliver Fast and Furious performance. While I don't agree with this stupid and pointless race to ludicrous speed in the EV market right now, if you can't handle a car, then don't drive the fucking thing, no matter what technology is powering it.
Ability to limit performance? (Score:1)
I agree with everyone that the car is not to blame but maybe Tesla should think about allowing owners to limit acceleration when desired. I could see that being beneficial for new drivers, people new to driving performance cars, people you lend the car to, valets, etc. I think they have a valet mode already that does this?
Can anyone say personal responsibilty? (Score:1)
No one made her drink that much, no one made her get in the car and mash down on the accelerator. In fact no one made her buy a car like that. Perhaps he should have yelled at her before she got into the habit of drinking so much. Either way it is not Tesla's fault, but her own fault.
The driver was drunk (Score:2)
A report released last week by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department disclosed that Speckman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21, almost three times the legal limit in the state of Indiana
And it is the car at fault? Yeah I'm not buying it either. Methinks the drinking had a lot more do do with this crash than any other factor. I understand it is hard for some parents to believe that their precious snowflake might have made a bad choice and earned a Darwin Award.
It's always someone elses fault (Score:2)
Not only did the guy buy the Tesla knowing full well what its capabilities were, he let his kiddo borrow it. To be honest, it could have been any car. Lots of people die every damn day from alcohol related crashes. The fact that this one involved a Tesla is now merely a statistic somewhere.
Why is it that no one these days bothers to take responsibility for their actions. It's always the fault of someone or something else.
Guess what, Dad (Score:2)
Many people drive performance vehicles that accelerate as fast, or almost as fast every day without plowing into trees. You know why? They don't do it sloshed.
When you are sober, you actually have the fine motor control and reaction time necessary to capably control a machine like that. When you're a drunk fucking retard, you are far more likely to mash the accelerator, oversteer, and react to situations late, losing control. It might be why there are laws against driving while intoxicated.
the humanity! (Score:2)
Setting up for a shakedown (Score:3)
The way the courts work, if there are N causes for an accident, all N causes are liable for full 100% of the damages. This is a necessary consequence of allowing limited liability corporations. If we assign liability proportionally, immediately all corporations will spawn child corporations that will all act as one way valve. Profits flow upstream and liability stops with them. So they will not have the assets to pay for the damages they cause. It is already happening to some extent, in taxes, income stream management, and a few other areas.
But the way the system is gamed, no one seems to benefit, other than the trial lawyers.
Bargaining is part of the grieving process (Score:2)
So let's limit freedom (Score:2)
Because people can't handle freedom and responsibility.
0.21 what? (Score:2)
Some googling show me that the legal limit in Indiana is 0.8 percent, so I guess she had a blood alcohol level of 0.21 percent or 2.1 per mille.
Even the safest cars will kill you (Score:2)
The Tesla Model S is one of the safest cars on the road.
However, it has the performance of a Ferrari. People are aware of this since it is one the key selling points.
Maybe the car could have a spare key for limited performance settings, if you are going to loan the car to someone else or to a valet parking attendant.
In any case, drinking and driving is inexcusable.
Even if... (Score:2)
Even if the car's performance characteristics contributed in this very specific way to this very specific crash his argument amounts to "This car wasn't designed to be driven while drunk."
In her impaired state there's no reason to assume she wouldn't have just been in a different accident had she been in a different car.
When a driver makes a decision, even a bad one, the car is obligated to follow their lead because that's what it means to be "driving".