Skype Gets A New Competitor: Amazon Announces Chime
Amazon has released new service to make voice and video calls and share screen. Called Chime, the service is aimed at business users. It directly competes with well-known players such as Skype, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, Zoom, and Cisco's WebEx, among others. From a report: Amazon Web Services today unveiled Chime, a new service that it says takes the "frustration out of meetings" by delivering video, voice, chat, and screen sharing. Instead of forcing participants to call one another on a dedicated line, Amazon Chime automatically calls all participants at the start of a meeting, so "joining a meeting is as easy as clicking a button in the app, no PIN required," the company said in a press release. Chime also shows a visual roster of participants, and allows participants to pinpoint who exactly on the call is creating annoying background noise.
No mention of Linux.
Unless 99% of the OS are supported, it's useless for my company then (and lots of company I know). We're in 2017 for god's sake, people should start to understand that not all the people do run Windows or iOS. Especially for a conf-call stuff, where you need to find the common denominator suitable for every callers.
"common denominator suitable for every callers"
You just set the bar so god damn low...
Very much agreed. In my department 50% of the machines are Linux, 20% Apple and the rest Windows. Every time a vendor wants to do something like a webex we have to fire up a virtual Windows environment for them to utilise, and that's ridiculous. In 2017, being OS-agnostic should be the default for any company producing software.
This is for business users. VOIP chat has been around for a while now so it shouldn't be hard to get Echo to do that but it's not going to have the features business users are looking for.
So... just as useless as all the other offerings.
Considering the overwhelming majority of business users have windows for an OS I'd say it's useful for their target audience.
I prefer a phone line for conferencing vs IP anyhow, as it reduces latency [...]
The funny thing is that both are carried more or less the same way by the telcos nowadays.
I will take a serious look to see if it can really improve GTM/JoinMe/etc crap services.
GTM is by far the worst offender, every version remains fully intact on your machine until you find and manually delete it. And they have a release schedule that makes Chrome look good.
Only issue is the pricing. Chime pricing seems awkward.
If I have a noon meeting, don't call me at the start of the meeting... All too often I've got back2back meetings and not everyone ends their meetings a few minutes short of the hour. So we need a few minutes for a bio break before the next meeting....
