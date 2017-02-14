Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Skype Gets A New Competitor: Amazon Announces Chime (geekwire.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the another-app-for-that dept.
Amazon has released new service to make voice and video calls and share screen. Called Chime, the service is aimed at business users. It directly competes with well-known players such as Skype, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, Zoom, and Cisco's WebEx, among others. From a report: Amazon Web Services today unveiled Chime, a new service that it says takes the "frustration out of meetings" by delivering video, voice, chat, and screen sharing. Instead of forcing participants to call one another on a dedicated line, Amazon Chime automatically calls all participants at the start of a meeting, so "joining a meeting is as easy as clicking a button in the app, no PIN required," the company said in a press release. Chime also shows a visual roster of participants, and allows participants to pinpoint who exactly on the call is creating annoying background noise.

  • ...does it run well on all operating systems?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by damaki ( 997243 )
      How could it be any worse than Skype? I've seen it run badly on pretty much every supported OS.

  • So... just as useless as all the other offerings.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      Considering the overwhelming majority of business users have windows for an OS I'd say it's useful for their target audience.

  • I will take a serious look to see if it can really improve GTM/JoinMe/etc crap services.

    GTM is by far the worst offender, every version remains fully intact on your machine until you find and manually delete it. And they have a release schedule that makes Chrome look good.

    Only issue is the pricing. Chime pricing seems awkward.

  • If I have a noon meeting, don't call me at the start of the meeting... All too often I've got back2back meetings and not everyone ends their meetings a few minutes short of the hour. So we need a few minutes for a bio break before the next meeting....

  • It will be spyware just like skype. Don't install this on any machine near you.

