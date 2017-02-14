Facebook is Bringing Its Social Network To TV, Video App Announced For Apple's and Amazon's Set-Top Boxes (recode.net) 9
Facebook is making perhaps its biggest push yet to turn the social network into a destination for watching video with a new Facebook Video app for smart TVs. From a report on Recode: The social network on Tuesday announced a new app for set-top boxes, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and the Samsung Smart TV. The app will let you watch the same kinds of video you can already find on Facebook, but (presumably) on a much larger screen. Dan Rose, Facebook's VP of Partnerships, announced the new app at the Code Media conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, Calif. The new app, which will launch "soon," gives Facebook yet another way to reach consumers interested in videos and, most likely, another platform to sell video ads.
I stand alone (Score:2)
The rest of the world can go buy these things, allowing these so-called "content creators" make more clips to make you even want to buy MORE of their stuff, or their shiny accessories, or their gizmos.
I'll just take the single serving, thankyouverymuch. Because Mr. anti-social here is NOT the contents of his wallet, nor his khakis.
Ahhh! No MORE! (Score:3)
Please, no more "social media" apps for stuff that I own... PLEASE!
You are invading my anti-social safe space...I need my privacy...
Heh (Score:1)