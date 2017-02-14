Big Week For Drones: Dubai Permits Passenger-Carrying Drone; Kenya Finally Approves Commercial Use (apnews.com) 16
It's shaping up to be a major week for drone enthusiasts. A pilot-less drone designed to carry one passenger at a time is set to start making regular trips in Dubai later this year. In some other news, Kenya has joined the neighbor Rwanda in opening up its skies for commercial drone use. From an AP report: Up, up and away: Dubai hopes to have a passenger-carrying drone regularly buzzing through the skyline of this futuristic city-state in July. The arrival of the Chinese-made EHang 184 -- which already has had its flying debut over Dubai's iconic, sail-shaped Burj al-Arab skyscraper hotel -- comes as the Emirati city also has partnered with other cutting-edge technology companies, including Hyperloop One. The question is whether the egg-shaped, four-legged craft will really take off as a transportation alternative in this car-clogged city already home to the world's longest driverless metro line. From a Quartz report: Flying a drone will soon be legal in Kenya, which has effectively banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for anyone outside of the military for the past two years. A spokesperson for the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said that draft regulations for the commercial use of drones had been approved by security officials. The agency said details of the law would be released soon. The approval comes as regulators elsewhere in Africa have tightened restrictions on UAVs. In Ghana, flying an unregistered drone is punishable by up to 30 years in jail. In Nigeria, operators require permits from the aviation authority as well as the office of the National Security Adviser (the process of getting a permit costs up to $4,000).
I don't like the EHang 184 design (Score:2)
Those rotors ought to be in enclosures, and over the pod instead of below it.
Actually, they ought to be on the end of vertically offset stub wings for added lift during forward flight, increasing efficiency, and able to tilt forward to provide more thrust as the wings provide more lift.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
But seriously: how is the EHang "drone" any different than a crappy little helicopter?
Stability. A quadcopter is inherently more stable than a traditional helicopter with a single main rotor and a stabilizer rotor on the tail. The reason for the traditional design is that a human doesn't have four arms and the mental flexibility to control four rotors at once. But with a computer, that is not a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>how is the EHang "drone" any different than a crappy little helicopter?
It's easier to fly on autopilot.
Re: (Score:2)
Those rotors ought to be in enclosures,
they ought to have rings around them, anyway.
and over the pod instead of below it.
That doesn't really matter. It's not that relevant to stability even where you put the battery on say a 250 size quad.
Actually, they ought to be on the end of vertically offset stub wings for added lift during forward flight, increasing efficiency, and able to tilt forward to provide more thrust as the wings provide more lift.
The beauty of quadcopters is how simple they are. Not having any control surfaces to go wrong is a massive win.
Re: (Score:2)
Quad copters are not more stable then helicopters, in fact it is the opposite. Quad-copters require constant small adjustments several times a second and connot be flown entirely manually. Quad copters are like the F117. they are inherently unstable and thus highly maneuverable. Also Quadcopters rarely have variable pitch propellers and thus cannot auto-rotate making them far more dangerous for passenger transport.
Re: (Score:2)
>>and over the pod instead of below it.
>That doesn't really matter. It's not that relevant to stability even where you put the battery on say a 250 size quad.
Well, it's easier to duck under something that's 5' off the ground than something 2' off the ground...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The design is very compact and simple. Wings would block air flow, unless they tilt (along with the motors), which adds addition complexity and weight. Possibly making it less efficient than skipping the wings all together.
Rotors in enclosures are much less efficient. Maybe you're thinking it's a safety issue. The rotors can be electronically braked on landing to stop them almost instantaneously. Like wise, the control system can ensure the rotors are not powered up until the doors are closed and latch
Re: (Score:2)
Rotors in enclosures are much less efficient.
But then you say:
This isn't a long range endurance vehicle. It doesn't even have to be efficient.
Surprised (Score:2)