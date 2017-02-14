New Office Sensors Know When You Leave Your Desk (bloomberg.com) 61
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: About a year ago, in a widely reported story, journalists at British newspaper the Telegraph found little black boxes installed under their desks. The devices, which had "OccupEye" emblazoned on them, detected if employees were at their workstations. Not shockingly, writers and editors were suspicious, worried that bosses were monitoring their moves, even their bathroom breaks. The National Union of Journalists complained to management about Big Brother-style surveillance. The company insisted the boxes were intended to reduce energy costs, ensuring that empty cubicles weren't overheated or over-air-conditioned, but the damage was done, and the devices were removed. Sensors that keep tabs on more than temperature are already all over offices -- they're just less conspicuous and don't have names that suggest Bond villains. "Most people, when they walk into buildings, don't even notice them," says Joe Costello, chief executive officer of Enlighted, whose sensors, he says, are collecting data at more than 350 companies, including 15 percent of the Fortune 500. They're hidden in lights, ID badges, and elsewhere, tracking things such as conference room usage, employee whereabouts, and "latency" -- how long someone goes without speaking to another co-worker. Proponents claim the goal is efficiency: Some sensors generate heat maps that show how people move through an office, to help maximize space; others, such as OccupEye, tap into HVAC systems.
Employers aren't using this for anything other than trying to squeeze as much productivity out of people as possible by treating them like robots or animals. This isn't a new trend, as employers have been using monitoring software on computer workstations that determine when people aren't at their desk typing/etc, and keeps track of when they use the bathroom or take a coffee break. It's a terribly short-sighted thing, as people don't function like
What about people who are waiting for a call?? or are waiting for others to do there part?
Or waiting on there spelling and grammar handbook to be delivered?
No, they want to micromanage people in the name of profit.
No, profit doesn't have a factor in it, at least in what I've seen. It's just metrics for the metric god. The management bureaucracy wants to see numbers which they can then pretend to read like tea leaves. From that point they issue some nonsensical decree ("There are too many commits to the repository! Why can't you guys get your software right the first time! I want to see less commits!") and go pat themselves on the back for being effective managers. In the meantime, the employees who have to deal with
Not everyone (Score:1)
My employer, for example, encourages people to work from home. The new office, for example, has very few permanently-assigned desks — and there are only 3 cubicles for every 5 employees. It is expected, that, on average, two out of five (40%) people will be working from home on any given day.
There is no presence-monitoring hardware mandated for home offices and the company-issued laptops don't run any such s
Productivity! (Score:5, Insightful)
>how long someone goes without speaking to another co-worker.
The length of time I go without talking to a co-worker is directly proportional to my productivity.
I don't think that is the point. The current trend is to make sure that your workplace is all collaboration all the time. If you are not talking to your coworkers, they think they have to reduce more barriers, or force the interactions in more ways. No one is thinking that knowledge workers might need quiet to get their work done.
Which is it? (Score:1)
Are we talking about tracking people and making them more "efficient", or tracking for making the machines, such as smart office or home more efficient? Going forward towards the glorious time of AI at every workplace and home, perhaps the efforts should be focused on the machines and try to create a more creative and ultimately productive workplace where the productivity gains are implemented with the machines by default.
Even more reason to work from home (remotely)
As if they cannot figure out how much you are actually on line at home.... Company laptop anyone?
Personally, I DON'T want to work from home. I'd get nothing done. I'm more productive in my office free from the munchkins distractions.
Space heaters are strictly verboten where I work.
I'm thinking a well placed piece of tape or two would do the trick. Use the metal duct tape..
I know the fire codes in my city specifically ban space heaters in office buildings.
But everyone does it anyhow, because the building management keeps the the place ice cold. (I mean, except in the summer when the AC is "oh sorry it is 95 degrees indoors")
Never. (Score:4, Informative)
Barring absolutely needing the job not to be on the street, I would not work at such a place.
This sort of thing will get to the point where even the rabid anti-union types will be rethinking that opinion, and maybe companies who would like to remain union-free should think about such things.
or maybe they should just keep going on as such and instead of the lame half-measure of unionization we could have more like a revolution
Barring absolutely needing the job not to be on the street, I would not work at such a place.
And How! I had three separate offices, and was in constant movement. I even wonder how many employees this could even be useful for. No way I would work for these tools both in a job that required being tethered to a desk, and distrusted that much.
This sort of thing will get to the point where even the rabid anti-union types will be rethinking that opinion, and maybe companies who would like to remain union-free should think about such things.
Here's a 2014 report on a company that tried to limit employee bathroom use to 6 minutes per day. http://abcnews.go.com/Business... [go.com]
Here's a 2014 report on a company that tried to limit employee bathroom use to 6 minutes per day. http://abcnews.go.com/Business... [go.com]
I'd really be pissed about that!
Nobody is forcing you to work anywhere at all. Also nobody owes you a job at all or a job that you would enjoy. There is 0 chance I would be pro union even if after losing everything I would have to live in the wild or on the streets. This is a matter of principle.
Barring absolutely needing the job not to be on the street, I would not work at such a place.
Not that I disagree, but I think I'd wait until they said something about physical attendance being part of my evaluation then you have two choices...
1. Stop working from your desk as much as possible and Start shopping your Resume and get a better job (my recommendation) or...
2. "Play" the attendance game by being there but do nothing until they start complaining, THEN, start shopping your resume...
Either way, mess with their data collection statistics in a way that helps the poor slobs you leave behind.
I'll be curious of the time lag (Score:2)
Meaning the amount of time between when my admin hears about this and when she casually asks what it would take to install and monitor the devices on all the staff desks.
Unattended workstation is an endangered species. (Score:3)
(The real annoyance with the Rift is the health+safety warning. Has anyone come up with a hack to disable that yet?)
You don't have to clock out if you just take a dump directly on your manager's desk. You can call it a "productivity meeting".
They don't really need sensors for that!
Management doesn't know what it wants (Score:4)
Proponents claim the goal is efficiency
Yes, but what kind of efficiency? You're making a ton of assumptions that being at a desk, in a meeting room, or elsewhere leads to work being done, which leads eventually to profit. Work rarely is so attached to anything of the like that attempting to measure an individual's output for anything other than CO2 production is a waste of time, money, and thought.
Work, as we all know it, has been as industrialized as it possibly can be. And not everything that could be put into some sort of process needs it. Part of work is knowing where things can lead, it's following your instincts since you're supposed to be familiar with what you're doing.
And then there's the whole being valued by what work you do. That whole thing where your personal worth and wealth is directly tied to how "good" you're viewed as. Wealth as a virtue signaling! How sickening is that? How messed up as a society to you have to become to think that way?
Fight this sort of bullshit. Fight it hard.
And then there's the whole being valued by what work you do. That whole thing where your personal worth and wealth is directly tied to how "good" you're viewed as. Wealth as a virtue signaling! How sickening is that? How messed up as a society to you have to become to think that way?
Fight this sort of bullshit. Fight it hard.
I just don't know how many occupations there are that the normal job state is being in one place the entire day. Sounds horrifying.
I just don't know how many occupations there are that the normal job state is being in one place the entire day. Sounds horrifying.
Those that are quite horrifying. I'm thinking call center jobs or any such service level position. Ones where you are not measured by how well you resolve the customer's issue but how many calls you get through and how quickly you do it.
These are jobs which devalue and degrade you fast if you don't buy into their antisocial focus. There are reasons these jobs have been packaged up and forced into contracted companies. It changes their nature. Your job is no longer to assist the people calling, as they aren'
He has been replaced by the robot - that was the robot speaking!
The company lied (Score:1)
It's not for energy use at all. Individual cubicles or offices for that matter, are not heated or cooled singularly. They are part of a zone. Me not being in my office has absolutely no bearing on heating the other 5 offices in the same HVAC zone.
Same for the 20 cubicles on the floor. It makes no difference if 1 person is in the office or all 20.
If they want to reduce heating/cooling expense, install a fucking motion sensor or do what every other company has done and put the fucking system on a timer.
If we only had more unions BS like this would not (Score:4, Insightful)
If we only had more unions BS like this would not even make it to the install part unless there is a big list of things needed to fire someone / rules in place to make so that the boss needs to show that to use this to fire some takes a lot of paper work.
It's like alot of the BS metrics that just end up making people cheat the system / hurt things in areas that are not tacked.
If we only had more unions BS like this would not even make it to the install part unless there is a big list of things needed to fire someone / rules in place to make so that the boss needs to show that to use this to fire some takes a lot of paper work.
It's like alot of the BS metrics that just end up making people cheat the system / hurt things in areas that are not tacked.
Unions seem like a good idea for unskilled work, but not for technology workers. I am not interested in any sort of collective bargaining. If I have a device at my desk or software on my laptop that I find onerous, I can (a)disable/delete/destroy it or (b) go work somewhere else. The good thing about software development is that for every programmer worth his salt there are 100 jobs waiting.
With your union you are counting your lines of code and trading your h1b replacement.
Why I Only Work Remotely (Score:4)
This article sums up a lot of the problems I had with the office: https://shift.newco.co/why-i-o... [newco.co]
This issue in particular:
ROWE (results only work environment) is a fantastic framework that needs to be adopted in places employing knowledge workers. You should be measuring the output of your workers, not the amount of time you can see them sitting in your office. I refuse to work in a place with such a cynical view of their employees. If you really think your employees will not be working if you cannot look over their shoulder to check, you have the wrong way of looking at the relationship with your employees (especially at a startup). You should be hiring people who are engaged by their work and believe in the company’s mission. If people slack off when you aren’t watching them, your company has a disease, and you have discovered a symptom. You cannot treat this symptom and expect the disease to be cured. More on this later (Remove the safety nets and let the bad actors fail).
If you are looking at your employees through the lens of “I can’t give these people freedom and autonomy to do work in the best way they see fit:” You should consider finding different people for your organization instead of pursuing an authoritarian regime.
The problem isn't efficiency, it's privacy (Score:2)
Until we're all replaced by robots anyway, we require a certain amount of autonomy, freedom, or 'slack'.
Apparently that's going to need to be codified in law before we can accept all these monitoring devices watching us 24/7, because we don't trust the people who own the systems... and experience shows we are right not to trust them.
Knowing which areas need heat, which doors see the most traffic, whether a meeting room is wasted space or not, or even how many times a day the toilets are flushed - each of th
LOL cubicle-level HVAC (Score:3, Insightful)
The company insisted the boxes were intended to reduce energy costs, ensuring that empty cubicles weren't overheated or over-air-conditioned
What a load of bullshit. A cubicle by its very nature is a division of a larger room. It has no ceiling to hold heat in or meaningful insulation, and it's certainly not climate controlled on an individual level.
A more believable excuse would be that the device shut down the computer and desk lights when the employee was not in to save energy, but most businesses leave machines on to facilitate after-hours backups/maintenance and with modern high-efficiency lighting, there would be no net cost benefit to controlling lighting with them.
Wait, what? (Score:1)
Wow, the onion is getting real good at anonymizing their articles now.
Too dumb to use keystroke monitors? (Score:2)
Seriously. If they wanted to know if somebody is at their workstation, just download some software from the Interwebs and install it on the computers used by employees.
You'll get a report on when employees are at their desks and, as a bonus, you can see what they're doing, where they're surfing and who they're talking to.
Seriously. If they wanted to know if somebody is at their workstation, just download some software from the Interwebs and install it on the computers used by employees.
You'll get a report on when employees are at their desks and, as a bonus, you can see what they're doing, where they're surfing and who they're talking to.
Can it tell when I'm writing in my notebook? I spend more time doing that than typing code or documents.
A good manager should know when there's a problem. (Score:2)
Years ago I developed an early mobile computer app (on palm pilots) for use in field work (exotic vegetation control, mosquito control, that kind of thing). And the supervisors would often warn me that the workers were unhappy and hostile toward the idea of a new system.
So I'd take the field guys aside and talk over their concerns. Inevitably the question would come up whether their supervisors would be tracking their movements all through day. I'd assure them that no, the system couldn't tell if you sto
OccupEye (Score:2)
