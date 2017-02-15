Brazil Judge Rules Uber Drivers Are Employees, Deserve Benefits (reuters.com) 46
An anonymous reader shares a Reuters report: A Brazilian judge ruled that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San Francisco-based company and is entitled to workers' benefits, adding to the global debate over labor rights for drivers on the platform. Uber said on Tuesday it would appeal the decision by Judge Marcio Toledo Goncalves, who issued the ruling late Monday in a labor court in Minas Gerais state. Goncalves ordered Uber to pay one driver around 30,000 reais ($10,000) in compensation for overtime, night shifts, holidays and expenses such as gasoline, water and candy for passengers. The consequences for Uber, if the ruling is upheld, could be far greater if more drivers follow suit and if state and federal regulators and tax agencies start treating it, as the judge suggested, as a transportation company rather than a tech firm.
More likely they will pull out of any markets that dictate this. They can't remain profitable doing that.
I don't think it really matters, it costs almost nothing to defend these cases for Uber. They're just trying to defer spinning up a big HR division between now and in five years when Uber replaces most of their human drivers with driverless cars. People keep treating Uber as if they're going to be this massive, massive employer -- they won't. Ideally in 10 years most everything will live in the cloud run by a team of 300 engineers, with local service centers to swap out batteries and electric drive units fo
they aren't profitable now; https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-08-25/uber-loses-at-least-1-2-billion-in-first-half-of-2016 says they lost a billion or so in 6 months of 2016.
"remain"? Uber would have to start being profitable for the word "remain" to be appropriate.
There are certain expectations of an employee, like working a set number of hours per month, or performing a fixed amount of work.
An Uber "employee" can decide exactly how much work to do each month. They are completely in control. (as far as I understand it)
Also, no one told the guy to buy candy. I can buy all the candy I want and say it's for customers, but if I go to my boss to reimburse me, he will probably pay me back since he is a pretty good guy, but still. My point i
Uber (at least in the US) dictates which tools you're allowed to use on the job, which is one of the big tests in employee vs. contractor designations. Try driving for Uber if you have a coupe, or if you have a beat-up old clunker of a car. It's not going to happen, you must have a 4-door vehicle, it must be in attractive condition, etc. Employers have lost suits over this sort of thing before. Specifying "you may only use DeWalt tools on this contract" can be enough to have your contractors qualify as employees.
There's also the scenario where Uber's app won't run, or won't run properly, if you also have a competing app (Lyft etc.) open at the same time. Ergo, Uber prevents you from accepting work from other sources, another big test for employee classification.
I applaud Uber drivers who are fighting for their rights.
But a client specifying tools seems like a strange thing to determine contractor vs something else on.
A contractor produces results for a fee. If the purchaser of the service wishes to retain control over anything other than the results, then they need an employee, not a contractor.
A contractor produces results for a fee. If the purchaser of the service wishes to retain control over anything other than the results, then they need an employee, not a contractor.
An express contract can certainly have clauses and riders that go beyond the end result. Government contracts in particular are full of them.
However, Uber's contract appears to be an adhesion contract, which is basically one side dictating terms, making it a Hobson's choice. For those kind of contracts, judges have often struck down what can be considered unreasonable, because one side was not allowed to influence the terms.
Contractors are often required to use specific tools to perform their tasks as set out by their client. Go to any office where software contractors are brought in to help in projects and you'd be hard pressed to find a place that allows them to use whatever they want to complete that project. They are almost always required to use the same software as employees and in many case the company dictates/provides the hardware (computers, peripherals, etc..).
Someone comes up with an idea that's pretty good, is designed for people to work part time to pick up some cash, minimal regulations, etc. and it's a pretty good thing for everyone all around.
Then some loser decided to do it wrong, wants free shit and the government steps in an gives it to him.
Now an innovative company, built for part time workers, is turned into just another cab company with full time employees.
The way I see it, Uber isn't a taxi company. Uber provides a platform as a service allowing service providers (ride share drivers) to find customers (passengers). The service providers might count as independent taxi drivers and thus be taxi companies themselves.
If Uber drivers are Uber employees, then Uber is providing the taxiing service, and is a taxi company. That's a lot different.
In other words: Uber is basically a phone book and telephone rolled into one, with a listing of cabbies and their
The way I see it, Uber isn't a taxi company. Uber provides a platform as a service allowing service providers (ride share drivers) to find customers (passengers). The service providers might count as independent taxi drivers and thus be taxi companies themselves.
Drivers can't set prices, can't turn down (too many) customers, can't drive whatever car they want, etc. Uber drivers aren't contractors.
Minimal regulations? Nice euphemism for shamelessly breaking the law.
Enlighten us.
Minimal regulations? Nice euphemism for shamelessly breaking the law.
I think by "minimal regulations" he means that it's an easy thing to get into, unlike becoming an actual cab company driver.
Someone comes up with an idea that's pretty good, is designed for people to work part time to pick up some cash, minimal regulations, etc. and it's a pretty good thing for everyone all around.
Except there are regulations around offering yourself for hire for personal transportation. Just because you own a boat doesn't mean you can take up commercial fishing part-time to make some extra cash either without following proper regulations and licensing. If you want a part-time job to make some extra cash wait some tables, tend bar, be a bag boy at a grocery store, or work swing shift in a bakery. Just wanting to make a little extra money doesn't justify ignoring local, state, or federal laws and r
Uber complies with state and federal laws. Local laws usually are silent on Uber until the Cab industry lobbies for changes.
See Austin TX. Urber was here, working quite well, people loved it. Taxi companies got one of their stooges on the city council to start passing regulations, Uber left.
THAT'S your fucking Precious Government.
Other than the hundreds of industries that have thousands, if not millions, or independent contractors?
When I hire someone to clean my gutters, am I on the hook for their healthcare and matching their 401k?
Eu falo português.
You mean how was my post relevant other than referring standard industry practices?
It may come as to a shock to the thousands of aspies on slashdot, but not every legal situations requires a formal mathematical proof in order to be supported.
I'm pretty sure if you're employing people in different countries you have to abide by their labor laws. You can't just push American labor laws on other countries. Cost of doing business there uber. Want to be a global multi-national company? You have to pay to play.
Or maybe we should just all agree on some global labor standards but I bet you America wouldn't like that one bit.
from the summary:
"A Brazilian judge ruled that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San Francisco-based company and is entitled to workers' benefits, adding to the global debate over labor rights for drivers on the platform...."
Did anyone notice the contradiction? The submitter reports a Brazilian judge requiring that mandatory entitlements be given to Uber drivers, then within the same sentence instead refers to "workers rights".
