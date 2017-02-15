Dutch Town Pilots Lightlines To Help Distracted Smartphone Users Cross the Road (autoexpress.co.uk) 38
An anonymous reader writes: A Dutch municipality has introduced pedestrian traffic lights specifically designed to help smartphone users avoid stepping into traffic by displaying a colorful strip of light on the pavement. Built by Dutch firm HIG Traffic Systems, the new +LightLine light comes with a LED strip that illuminates the pavement with a horizontal strip before the road crossing. Smartphone users looking at their phone will see the color of the strip beneath their feet before stepping out into the road.
All these kludges do is breed better idiots. Time to let darwin clean house a bit.
Just cut the cell service and let society heal.
Obligatory [youtube.com]
That may still happen. I'm not sure about the Netherlands, but in a lot of places in the United States it's actually dangerous to cross a street without looking even if the pedestrian traffic light is lit. In most cases the light exists on corners, and many states allow drivers to turn right if oncoming traffic is clear. Most of the time, the oncoming traffic that could hit you is on the left. So if you're looking left and start moving your car before looking to the right, you could easily hit someone i
Now they just need to do the same for drivers.... move the traffic lights and road signs so that they can be seen while still looking down at your phone...
It used to be walking and chewing gum, now it's walking and texting.
Not to mention the lawsuits when someone gets hit by a car because the light strip was malfunctioning. You know, instead of stopping to look BOTH WAYS before crossing the street like we were taught when we were three years old.
Seriously, that is what smartphones do: They make adults dumber than a three year old kid. This just proves it.
Why not use small fines and bring some revenue into the local government?
Smartphone users looking at their phone will see the colour of the strip beneath their feet before stepping out into the road.
If the two separate eye-level light indicators and the survival instinct you've been genetically encoded with don't grab your attention, it seems unlikely a third, foot level light strip will do it.
Let's be honest: You can be distracted merely thinking about something else when you should be paying attention. Hell, a driver who is paying attention might very well prevent a pedestrian impact... should we now then beam "Warning! Pedestrian!" into the vehicle's stereo speakers?
Hell, a driver who is paying attention might very well prevent a pedestrian impact... should we now then beam "Warning! Pedestrian!" into the vehicle's stereo speakers?
Well, yes. Better still let's make it so the car's computer will automatically brake safely if there's any obstruction in front of it ("safe" meaning that braking now won't cause you to be rear-ended). This is a completely earnest reply, and indeed it seems to be where the car industry is heading.
And the purpose is.... ? (Score:2)
And those who have some basic cognizance of their environment will simply see the LEDs under their feet.
But this will be a great boost to the longevity of those who walk around on public streets wearing VR goggles.
Cheaper than this... (Score:2)
At least it's probably cheaper than the 120K EUR squirrel bridge near The Hague and will get used more than 5 times:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]
Why did the smartphone user cross the road? (Score:2)
Or (Score:2)
o Why did the smartphone user cross the road?
o Wasn't paying attention, didn't notice the chicken waiting for traffic to clear the crosswalk
Good news, though... free fried pedestrian at my place tonight!
You're Making It Worse (Score:2)
Darwin is not pleased (Score:2)
Seriously, at what point do we finally just let stupid people kill themselves?
That's all well and good, but won't you think of the poor people that hit these jerks?
Bam, you just killed someone's loved one.
I don't know about you, but despite the fault determination I would still be wracked with guilt and remorse.
