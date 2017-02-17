Breakthrough in Alphabet's Balloon-Based Internet Project Means It Might Actually Wor (recode.net) 36
Loon, the balloon project that aims to deliver internet to parts of the world that lack reliable connectivity, announced this week that due to advancements in the machine learning software, it can now deploy fewer balloons to provide greater connectivity. From a report on Recode: The Loon balloon project is part of X, the experimental division of Alphabet, Google's parent company. Now in its fourth year, the engineers at Loon say their new machine learning techniques significantly shorten their timeline for launching the project. Initially, engineers proposed that the Loon balloons would float around the globe and that they would have to find a way to keep the balloons a safe traveling distance apart and replace a balloon that drifted from an area that needed connectivity. Now, the team says they've found a way to keep the balloons in a much more concentrated location, thanks to their improved altitude control and navigation system. Loon says that balloons will now make small loops over a land mass, instead of circumnavigating the whole planet.
will it Wor? (Score:1)
Wor is cool... would be even better if it worked though
Re: (Score:2)
Re: will it Wor? (Score:1)
Obsolutely nathing.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because, Chad, lots of places don't have "local telecoms."
Re: (Score:2)
Still, sticking a pole in the ground seems easier than keeping a balloon overhead.
Re: (Score:2)
In Chad? Do you know how many people have to be paid off to keep the pole where you put it?
The problem is kleptocracies. Balloons are out of reach of the local governments.
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Penetration of 24.3% in 2010, doesn't seem too bad.
Re: (Score:3)
I couldn't think of many. Even in the most backwater areas I found people running around with mobile phones.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do these companies keep working on such nonsense? Solar drones, loon balloons, thousands of micro satellites... why not parter with local telecoms and hardwire this shit?
Clearly you've never dealt with Comcast.
It might wor? (Score:2)
Wor (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well played, sir. Well played.
Machine Learning? (Score:2)
improved altitude control and navigation system
sounds more like improved physical capabilities - maybe they got smarter at the same time, but it doesn't matter how smart your loon is if it can't do anything with that knowledge.
Re: (Score:3)
Indeed. I think internet is definitely one of the bear necessities of life.
Re: (Score:1)
"Can it work?" is not the question... (Score:2)
"Is it worth doing?" is the question,
Technically, there is no reason this cannot be made to work. However, financially, it may not be workable.
I loved Wor! (Score:2)
Wizard of Wor was one of my favorite arcade games back in the early 1980's.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wizard_of_Wor [wikipedia.org]
And they said I was ma (Score:2)
But it wor! I tell you it wor!
Improved connectivity (Score:2)
These new network balloons provide super reliable connec@FA#$F^xF1zNO CARRIER
They'll put ads on the sides (Score:1)