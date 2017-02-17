Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Mozilla Firefox The Internet

Mozilla Will Deprecate XUL Add-ons Before the End of 2017 72

Posted by msmash from the roadmap-2017 dept.
Artem Tashkinov writes: Mozilla has published a plan of add-ons deprecation in future Firefox releases. Firefox 53 will run in multi process mode by default for all users with some exceptions. Most add ons will continue to function, however certain add ons have already ceased to function because they don't expect multi user mode under the hood. Firefox 54-56 will introduce even more changes which will ultimately break even more addons. Firefox 57, which will be preliminarily released on the 28th of Novermber, 2017, will only run WebExtensions: which means no XUL (overlay) add ons, no bootstrapped extensions, no SDK extensions and no Embedded WebExtensions. In other words by this date the chromification of Firefox will have been completed. If you depend on XUL add ons your only choice past this date will be Pale Moon.

Mozilla Will Deprecate XUL Add-ons Before the End of 2017 More | Reply

Mozilla Will Deprecate XUL Add-ons Before the End of 2017

Comments Filter:

  • Great. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 17, 2017 @11:52AM (#53886839)
    Why bother using this bloated browser when it drops support for the incredible addon library it's accumulated over the years? Without customization, what exactly does Firefox offer over Chrome?
    • Exactly. "If it's successful and it works, remove the feature" seems to be rather popular these days.

    • I haven't updated firefox in a long time. Sadly, it no longer even works in my corporate environment. As a long-time user though, I can hope that this is finally the act that causes share to plummet enough to make them realize that extensions are the ONLY good thing left about Firefox. If Mozilla wants to survive, it will have to cope.

      Or it will die, and web will belong totally to Google.

    • It still does have something: It doesn't help Google spy even more on you. It's not made by a megacorp.
      Granted, most people don't care about those but I do. Anyway, I agree that the huge amount and great addons Firefox has will be a huge loss

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rouge86 ( 608370 )
      I will miss their old Ghostbusters reference that has been there since I used the Mozilla suite.

      https://www.mozilla.org/keymaster/gatekeeper/there.is.only.xul

  • BEEP BOOP (Score:3)

    by Merk42 ( 1906718 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @11:53AM (#53886843)
    {company} did {thing}! {thing} is bad!
    It's still bad even though it may be something I complained they didn't do before!

    If only they listened to ME they would succeed!
    I won't tell them or make my own {software} lest I be shown that my needs aren't the needs of everyone.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If only they listened to ME they would succeed!

      If I wanted to run Chrome browser, I would have installed Chrome and not FireFox.
      The entire point of using their software was that I wanted to use their software, not something else...

      I won't tell them or make my own {software} lest I be shown that my needs aren't the needs of everyone.

      Why tell them for a hundredth and one time?
      After telling them our needs a hundred times, and their staff delete the forum post or close the ticket or ban you from their support form for asking a "After version X how do I do Y" - we pretty much got the hint that they don't WANT to hear our needs.

      Personally I ran FireFox for exa

  • The end of Firefox (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Once Mozilla kills their extension framework, there is literally no longer any reason to continue using Firefox.

  • If they were willing to deprecate what was once a flagship technology once, they will do it again.

  • Mozilla has forgotten what made Firefox great. Vivaldi is my new default browser. There are still some things missing that I used from Firefox (Live bookmarks, the DownloadThemAll plugin), but the performance is better and they care about the power user.
    • Mozilla did a Borland, managed to pivot themselves out of relevancy; throwing away years of hard work and experience on trying to be more hipster than the hipsters.

  • XUL is not inclusive enough! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    XUL is not inclusive enough as the name only uses three letters.

    The patriarchy of those three letters must not be allowed to continue unchallenged!

    We demand equal rights for the other 23 letters, and digits too!

  • Pale Moon is very nice (Score:3)

    by Doke ( 23992 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @12:05PM (#53886935) Homepage

    I've been using Pale Moon for a couple years. I hated when Firefox went to the Australis, chrome clone, interface. I hated when Firefox kept deleting features, especially preferences. Pale Moon is lighter, faster, more customizable, and pays more attention to security ideas. They were the first to deal with html5 canvas fingerprinting.

    On the down side, I do occasionally find a site that won't work. I'm not entirely sure if it's Pale Moon, or my combination of script and ad blockers. It's usually a fluff entertainment site, and I don't care enough to turn them all off, or fire up chrome.

    • This has been my experience as well, and I have had some success appeasing the few uncooperative websites by adjusting the UserAgent. Regardless of the actual technical compatibility of Pale Moon, some sites behave better if it claims it's actually Firefox or Chrome or whatever.

    • ...On the down side, I do occasionally find a site that won't work. I'm not entirely sure if it's Pale Moon, or my combination of script and ad blockers....

      The past few months, I've been finding more and more sites that don't work or render properly using the latest and greatest version of Firefox. I've had to use IE in order to use the website. So Firefox seems to be falling behind in the website compatibility area. Given its dismal marketshare, it is not really a surprise to me that web developers seem to be abandoning Firefox.

    • Does Pale Moon support Firefox addons directly? Or is it a separate library?

  • An obviously bad move (Score:5, Insightful)

    by iampiti ( 1059688 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @12:06PM (#53886947)
    The justification they've given for removing classic extension support is that they depend too much on the internals of Firefox, for the same reason they also said they're a security risk.
    They are valid technical reasons. Most people would agree that making extensions use a stable API decoupled from the browser's internals is a good thing for stability and compatibility in the long run.
    But, and this is a very big but, that means many popular current extensions can't just be made to work with the new APIs. Also, the ones that can be adapted will probably need a good amount of work. The result is that many extension developers have said they will abandon their extensions.
    Also, since those powerful extensions are one of the reasons many people keep using Firefox that will surely suppose a big hit on their maket share and that's the last thing Firefox needs.
    Their stated mission is to fight to keep the web open, if nobody uses their browser they'll have no money and no influence and hence they can't fulfill their mission.
    I know this must've been a hard decision to make at Mozilla but I feel it's not the right one.

  • In other words... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Dracos ( 107777 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @12:16PM (#53887005)

    This year, Mozilla Will Remove the #2 reason everyone started using Firefox in the first place.

    Copying Chrome has been a bad strategy, and killing XUL is one of their worst decisions ever. I'm waiting for the announcement that Firefox will become a re-branded Chrome, like Opera. Yay for software monoculture!

  • firefox sucked the last 3 years (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    so they finally decided to kill it by the end of the year.
    From then on, it will be just another re-branded chrome.

    bye failfox.

  • Ad blocking? (Score:3)

    by fishscene ( 3662081 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @12:44PM (#53887235)
    How does this affect the myriad of adblockers? How I understand Chrome to handle adblocking: The ad loads, and still does its thing, but you can hide it. This isn't adblocking at all actually.

  • Massive loss of capability. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @12:45PM (#53887245)

    The new WebExtensions API is capable of many things but there is going to be a lot of lost capabilities. There are some pages comparing the capabilities and you'll find WebExtensions is lacking in many areas.

    WebExtensions versus XUL/XPCOM extensions [mozilla.org] - see "Services.jsm API" table.
    WebExtensions versus Add-on SDK [mozilla.org] - see "Low-level APIs" table

    I don't know if Firefox will recover from this kind of seismic shift in APIs. Let's just hope they were rarely utilized parts of the API or that they are currently developing new replacements for the parts that people loved.

  • So firefox has the same addons (literally) like chrome, the same limited possiblity to tune the UI, a loss of many good firefox-only addons and the thunderbird developers need to maintain xul themself?

    Looks like firefox will get a lot less important and thunderbird may die.

  • Some people honestly believe throwing shit and features in the trash because it aligns with their narrow opinions and agendas is a constructive activity. They are incapable or unwilling to accept the possibility of a reality beyond their narrow worldview.

    From mass deletion of useful articles from Wikipedia to the bands of trolls constantly closing questions they don't understand on SO. From land of "developers" creating "API"s they constantly and willfully break and defecate (deprecate).. because why shou

Slashdot Top Deals

This login session: $13.76, but for you $11.88.

Close