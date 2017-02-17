Mozilla Will Deprecate XUL Add-ons Before the End of 2017 72
Artem Tashkinov writes: Mozilla has published a plan of add-ons deprecation in future Firefox releases. Firefox 53 will run in multi process mode by default for all users with some exceptions. Most add ons will continue to function, however certain add ons have already ceased to function because they don't expect multi user mode under the hood. Firefox 54-56 will introduce even more changes which will ultimately break even more addons. Firefox 57, which will be preliminarily released on the 28th of Novermber, 2017, will only run WebExtensions: which means no XUL (overlay) add ons, no bootstrapped extensions, no SDK extensions and no Embedded WebExtensions. In other words by this date the chromification of Firefox will have been completed. If you depend on XUL add ons your only choice past this date will be Pale Moon.
It doesn't track and send your data to Google.
It will after they eviscerate all the privacy plugins.
Google's tracking shit is on almost every single page on the web.
It does. Look up, what's the unique wrkey, firefox uses to get anti-phishing-data from google.
I haven't updated firefox in a long time. Sadly, it no longer even works in my corporate environment. As a long-time user though, I can hope that this is finally the act that causes share to plummet enough to make them realize that extensions are the ONLY good thing left about Firefox. If Mozilla wants to survive, it will have to cope.
Or it will die, and web will belong totally to Google.
Granted, most people don't care about those but I do. Anyway, I agree that the huge amount and great addons Firefox has will be a huge loss
https://www.mozilla.org/keymaster/gatekeeper/there.is.only.xul
BEEP BOOP (Score:3)
It's still bad even though it may be something I complained they didn't do before!
If only they listened to ME they would succeed!
I won't tell them or make my own {software} lest I be shown that my needs aren't the needs of everyone.
If only they listened to ME they would succeed!
If I wanted to run Chrome browser, I would have installed Chrome and not FireFox.
The entire point of using their software was that I wanted to use their software, not something else...
I won't tell them or make my own {software} lest I be shown that my needs aren't the needs of everyone.
Why tell them for a hundredth and one time?
After telling them our needs a hundred times, and their staff delete the forum post or close the ticket or ban you from their support form for asking a "After version X how do I do Y" - we pretty much got the hint that they don't WANT to hear our needs.
The end of Firefox (Score:1)
Once Mozilla kills their extension framework, there is literally no longer any reason to continue using Firefox.
In the future, they will do the same to Rust (Score:2)
If they were willing to deprecate what was once a flagship technology once, they will do it again.
I've switched to Vivaldi (Score:2)
firefox will only run webextensions, which use the same api as chrome extensions. So they aren't more powerful.
I am so very glad they're getting rid of every single thing that made Firefox popular in the first place
What's left after XUL is gone? Remove access to about:config?
Mozilla is so out of touch with their tech-minded userbase it's unreal. They probably think if they become like Chrome, Chrome users will jump to Firefox. Laughable. Once Firefox becomes Chrome, nobody's going to stick around - there will be no reason to anymore, at that point you either accept Chrome/ium or use a Firefox fork.
So, stick a Firefox fork in them, they're done...
XUL is not inclusive enough! (Score:1)
XUL is not inclusive enough as the name only uses three letters.
The patriarchy of those three letters must not be allowed to continue unchallenged!
We demand equal rights for the other 23 letters, and digits too!
mozilla will stop distributing xul addons at some point. And as firefox doesn't let you install addons, which aren't signed on addons.mozilla.org
... you're still out of luck with xul addons.
Tracking protection already works, i.e. on uBlock. But for example deleting flash cookies (as files on your system) is probably not possible.
Moving your tab bar into a sidebar won't work as well.
It doesn't mean that.
Ultimately, this will affect almost no one. Planning for this change has been happening for a long time now. Your favorite add-ons will continue to work.
This will also benefit users and developers moving forward. The way add-ons worked in the past is what caused the 'shifting-sands' api developers just dealt with for years. This might be a larger change, but it'll leave devs with a much more stable system.
As for users, we'll start to see some of the benefits from projects like Servo
> Your favorite add-ons will continue to work.
No, they won't.
The DownThemAll Developer mourned when they first announced the move, the Tabgroups developer recently said he won't be able to port his addon, mozilla ruled out many addons themselfes
Relevant uBlock Origin Issue:
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/issues/622
Pale Moon is very nice (Score:3)
I've been using Pale Moon for a couple years. I hated when Firefox went to the Australis, chrome clone, interface. I hated when Firefox kept deleting features, especially preferences. Pale Moon is lighter, faster, more customizable, and pays more attention to security ideas. They were the first to deal with html5 canvas fingerprinting.
On the down side, I do occasionally find a site that won't work. I'm not entirely sure if it's Pale Moon, or my combination of script and ad blockers. It's usually a fluff entertainment site, and I don't care enough to turn them all off, or fire up chrome.
...On the down side, I do occasionally find a site that won't work. I'm not entirely sure if it's Pale Moon, or my combination of script and ad blockers....
The past few months, I've been finding more and more sites that don't work or render properly using the latest and greatest version of Firefox. I've had to use IE in order to use the website. So Firefox seems to be falling behind in the website compatibility area. Given its dismal marketshare, it is not really a surprise to me that web developers seem to be abandoning Firefox.
An obviously bad move (Score:5, Insightful)
They are valid technical reasons. Most people would agree that making extensions use a stable API decoupled from the browser's internals is a good thing for stability and compatibility in the long run.
But, and this is a very big but, that means many popular current extensions can't just be made to work with the new APIs. Also, the ones that can be adapted will probably need a good amount of work. The result is that many extension developers have said they will abandon their extensions.
Also, since those powerful extensions are one of the reasons many people keep using Firefox that will surely suppose a big hit on their maket share and that's the last thing Firefox needs.
Their stated mission is to fight to keep the web open, if nobody uses their browser they'll have no money and no influence and hence they can't fulfill their mission.
I know this must've been a hard decision to make at Mozilla but I feel it's not the right one.
Actual Post (Score:2)
https://blog.mozilla.org/addon... [mozilla.org]
I thought it said ... (Score:2)
... defecate.
In other words... (Score:5, Insightful)
This year, Mozilla Will Remove the #2 reason everyone started using Firefox in the first place.
Copying Chrome has been a bad strategy, and killing XUL is one of their worst decisions ever. I'm waiting for the announcement that Firefox will become a re-branded Chrome, like Opera. Yay for software monoculture!
> It won't have any effect at all on what extensions can do.
That's wrong. Everything which changes the browser chrome will be very very limited.
firefox sucked the last 3 years (Score:1)
so they finally decided to kill it by the end of the year.
From then on, it will be just another re-branded chrome.
bye failfox.
Ad blocking? (Score:3)
Massive loss of capability. (Score:3)
The new WebExtensions API is capable of many things but there is going to be a lot of lost capabilities. There are some pages comparing the capabilities and you'll find WebExtensions is lacking in many areas.
WebExtensions versus XUL/XPCOM extensions [mozilla.org] - see "Services.jsm API" table.
WebExtensions versus Add-on SDK [mozilla.org] - see "Low-level APIs" table
I don't know if Firefox will recover from this kind of seismic shift in APIs. Let's just hope they were rarely utilized parts of the API or that they are currently developing new replacements for the parts that people loved.
No good end (Score:2)
So firefox has the same addons (literally) like chrome, the same limited possiblity to tune the UI, a loss of many good firefox-only addons and the thunderbird developers need to maintain xul themself?
Looks like firefox will get a lot less important and thunderbird may die.
Deletion disorder is a treatable mental condition (Score:2)
Some people honestly believe throwing shit and features in the trash because it aligns with their narrow opinions and agendas is a constructive activity. They are incapable or unwilling to accept the possibility of a reality beyond their narrow worldview.
