YouTube Will Kill Unskippable 30-Second Ads Next Year (theverge.com) 8

Posted by msmash
YouTube is planning to do away with the non-skippable 30-second ads that appear before a YouTube video. From a report: In a statement first given to Campaign then confirmed by The Verge, a Google spokesperson said the company will focus on commercial formats that are more engaging for both advertisers and viewers. "We're committed to providing a better ads experience for users online. As part of that, we've decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers," Google said.

  • ads on youtube (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wait, there are adverts on youtube?

    • I know you're kidding but adblock doesn't always work on embedded videos. Facebook videos still show, and some (all?) embedded ads on other websites.

      But man, trying to use YouTube on my phone for music when I'm driving? GOOD LORD there's a ton of ads. They're so annoying (1 minute ad after a 45 second YouTube video? Suck my balls.) that I go out of my way to mentally make a note to think less of whatever company is advertised. Like that stupid mobile game that looks like a cartoon age of mythology. I'll nev

  • Sorry, I don't watch Youtube for advertisements. The only way an advertisement will engage me is if it's off to the side, not flashing, loud or even video at all, and lets me watch the video I'm there to watch in peace.
  • >> YouTube is planning to do away with the non-skippable 30-second ads

    And, in the next room: "Today, we are introducing 25 and 45-second unskippable ads!"

    If anything, this is the continuing use case for multiple browser tabs, each with their own volume/mute button.

