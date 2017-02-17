YouTube Will Kill Unskippable 30-Second Ads Next Year

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


YouTube is planning to do away with the non-skippable 30-second ads that appear before a YouTube video. From a report: In a statement first given to Campaign then confirmed by The Verge, a Google spokesperson said the company will focus on commercial formats that are more engaging for both advertisers and viewers. "We're committed to providing a better ads experience for users online. As part of that, we've decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers," Google said.

