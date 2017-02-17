Deleting Your Yahoo Email Account? Yeah, Good Luck With That (zdnet.com) 36
In the wake of security breach revelations, many of you might have considered deleting your Yahoo account. Many of you might be thinking about doing so soon. Heads up, it turns out, deleting a Yahoo email account isn't as straightforward as you may have imagined, and you again have Yahoo to blame for that. From a report on ZDNet: Several Yahoo users, who last year decided to leave the service, told us that their accounts remained open for weeks or months after the company said they would be closed. David Clarke was one of those departing users, whose dormant account was slowly accumulating junk over the past few years. "This was an ancient email I had set up, had no personal data in it anymore and had a unique password," writing about his troubles on Medium. "But it's a part of my digital footprint that I no longer required and decided, given the horrible security practices going on at Yahoo, to vote with my account and have it removed." Yahoo makes the account deletion process straightforward enough, but users have to wait "in most cases... approximately 90 days" for the account to close. The company says this is to "discourage users from engaging in fraudulent activity." On day 91, Clarke logged back into his account to find that it was still active. Unbeknownst to him, logging back in simply to check would reset the clock back to zero. "Yahoo confirmed via email yesterday if you access your account it resets the timer," he told me. "So, if you login to ensure your account has been deleted and it hasn't, you have to wait at least another 90 days."
Send it an email? (Score:3)
I wonder if checking by seeing if an email to it bounces would "reset" the timer. Because if so, spam will keep it open forever!
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if checking by seeing if an email to it bounces would "reset" the timer. Because if so, spam will keep it open forever!
No. Receiving email does not reset the timer. But I am confused about why people care if the account is open. If they are no longer using the account, and it contains no personal information, then it is just a spam sink, wasting space on Yahoo's disk farm, but otherwise doing nothing and harming no one.
Re: Send it an email? (Score:3, Interesting)
Also note that e-mail accounts never die.
They just can not really die and disappear.
If it was possible, then after disappearance,
someone else could create the exact same
named email-account, and appear to be you.
E-mail accounts can never really go away.
Re: (Score:2)
But I am confused about why people care if the account is open. If they are no longer using the account, and it contains no personal information, then it is just a spam sink, wasting space on Yahoo's disk farm, but otherwise doing nothing and harming no one.
This particular user in the story doesn't care, but others will (where they do want the account to die, so it cannot be abused/accessed through future inevitable breaches). Knowing that someone else has successfully done so is valuable to know, more valuable then Yahoo's stock!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ever tell someone that you've changed email addresses, and they just won't stop using the old one? If they don't eventually get bounce messages, they will never switch to the new one.
(Personally, I consider these people too stupid to email me, but it bothers some.)
I heard worse... (Score:5, Insightful)
Though I have no way of confirming this nor I know if it's completely true, but I heard that it's not a good idea deleting your account at all.
The reasoning is that once your account gets completely deleted, it becomes available once again for whoever gets it, so it could end up in impersonation if it was an account that you used frequently.
I've kept mine but ceased all activities on it and deleted everything in there, while also replacing my password with a 20+ alphanumeric random thing.
Re: (Score:2)
I linked this elsewhere, but again to make sure it gets seen: yes, purge your account of all data [honeypot.net], but don't delete it because Yahoo reserves the right to give your old address so someone else.
Re: (Score:2)
Bad time to remember that you used midgetpornaficionado385@yahoo.com as the recovery account for normal-name@hotmail.com, which is the recovery account you used when you signed up for Gmail so many years ago and then forgot about.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I just set an extremely long and random password, set up 2FA and made sure the account wasn't used anywhere else as a secondary e-mail. Then I promptly "forgot" all the information.
I doubt anyone will ever be able to log in again... and if Yahoo wants to hold a ton of spam... well, that's on them.
It's all about the merger (Score:3)
Why were the accounts around to begin with? (Score:2)
According to their Help articles they purge inactive accounts anyway:
https://help.yahoo.com/kb/SLN2... [yahoo.com]
Facebook has the exact same policy (Score:2)
If you try logging in you reset the counter.
https://www.facebook.com/help/... [facebook.com]
Because those accounts are assets. (Score:2)
I've repeatedly pointed out that they seem to ignore emails to "abuse@yahoo.com", and if you're a non-Yahoo recipient of spam from the Yahoo domain you have to surf out to this incredibly complex URL [yahoo.com], manually separate the message header from the body and solve a CAPTC
Do NOT delete your account! It's a security risk! (Score:2)
Yahoo re-issues email addresses after they've been deleted. Are you absolutely 100% certain you haven't used that account as the password reset address for anything else? If so, go ahead (so long as you don't mind someone else having your username). If there's any chance at all that your old Yahoo address's new owner could reset your Facebook password, for instance, then purge your Yahoo account [honeypot.net] instead.
Yes, everything to do with Yahoo is a travesty. Why do you ask?
Re: (Score:2)
Just check its twitter feed.
What is an Yahoo Email Account? (Score:2)
I know no one having one. I only read about it in news outlets that such thing exists. In doubt transfer all your data, change the password and delete the configuration in your email clients.
Schrodinger's email (Score:2)
It's there... and it's not... but don't look.