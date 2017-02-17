Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


GM Plans To Build, Test Thousands of Self-Driving Bolts In 2018 (reuters.com) 42

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: General Motors Co plans to deploy thousands of self-driving electric cars in test fleets in partnership with ride-sharing affiliate Lyft Inc, beginning in 2018, two sources familiar with the automaker's plans said this week. It is expected to be the largest such test of fully autonomous vehicles by any major automaker before 2020, when several companies have said they plan to begin building and deploying such vehicles in higher volumes. Most of the specially equipped versions of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle will be used by San Francisco-based Lyft, which will test them in its ride-sharing fleet in several states, one of the sources said. GM has no immediate plans to sell the Bolt AV to individual customers, according to the source. In a statement on Friday, GM said: "We do not provide specific details on potential future products or technology rollout plans. We have said that our AV technology will appear in an on-demand ride sharing network application sooner than you might think."

  Misleding headline

    by The Grim Reefer ( 1162755 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @07:14PM (#53889751)

    GM Plans To Build, Test Thousands of Self-Driving Bolts In 2018

    I forgot that they had a car named "Bolt" and thought they were taking about the fastener. A bolt that could turn itself and tighten to the proper amount of torque would be pretty cool. Granted, it would probably be prohibitively expensive, and not really make a lot of sense, but cool none the less.

  • Are all of the passengers in these self driving cars going to be neat and tidy? Without a semblance of someone being in charge of the car, I think the future od driverless cars might have the unmistakable reek of shit and piss. I don't know is this particular startup is going to be sans a person that sits there and does nothing, but this will be an issue some day. people sans supervision do some odd things.

      by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

      Are all of the passengers in these self driving cars going to be neat and tidy? Without a semblance of someone being in charge of the car, I think the future od driverless cars might have the unmistakable reek of shit and piss.

      There's a simple fix for that. The car takes photos of the interior between every passenger pickup. If the passenger after you complains, then you'll be charged a cleaning fee of say, $30.

      • Wouldn't that encourage everyone to complain? I'm pretty end goal minded and if I got in a car that was filthy, unless it had poop on the sat, I probably wouldn't notice anything wrong as long as it got me to where I was going. But the person after that could be my girlfriend who would complain about a seat belt not being fully retracted when she got into it.

          by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
          That's why the car takes photos between every passenger. If you receive a complaint, you just have to point to the photo it took before you got in.

          And unlike you, Lyft can ignore your girlfriend's stupid complaints.

    • Without a semblance of someone being in charge of the car, I think the future od driverless cars might have the unmistakable reek of shit and piss.

      People ride "driverless" elevators everyday without shitting or pissing in them. Why would horizontal movement be so different from vertical movement?

      Unlike an elevator, to get into a self-driving-taxi you will need to provide a CC#, or an account number linked to your identity. Your behavior in the vehicle will be recorded by one or more $5 cameras. If you soil the seats, your account will be debited, as you agreed when you clicked on the TOS.

        by slew ( 2918 )

        People ride "driverless" elevators everyday without shitting or pissing in them. Why would horizontal movement be so different from vertical movement?

        I wish I could be more optimistic than you... For example, BART [cbslocal.com].

        Unlike an elevator, to get into a self-driving-taxi you will need to provide a CC#, or an account number linked to your identity. Your behavior in the vehicle will be recorded by one or more $5 cameras. If you soil the seats, your account will be debited, as you agreed when you clicked on the TOS.

        Although a CC is probably a deterrent, ask any taxi driver that works the downtown late-night last-call scene, and they will tell you bodily fluids/solids are routinely ejected in their vehicles. Of course these are the same vehicles used in the daytime...

  • ... called a Bolt driver [driverscape.com].

    Use the links on this page to download the latest version of Bolt drivers.

    NOTE: Don't actually download that shit. I don't know what it is. Try the fish. Tip jar's on the piano.

  • Now if they can just make a self-sealing stem bolt, we'll be all set!

