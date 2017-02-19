Google Discloses An Unpatched Windows Bug (Again) (bleepingcomputer.com) 113
An anonymous reader writes: "For the second time in three months, Google engineers have disclosed a bug in the Windows OS without Microsoft having released a fix before Google's announcement," reports BleepingComputer. "The bug in question affects the Windows GDI (Graphics Device Interface) (gdi32.dll)..." According to Google, the issue allows an attacker to read the content of the user's memory using malicious EMF files. The bad news is that the EMF file can be hidden in other documents, such as DOCX, and can be exploited via Office, IE, or Office Online, among many.
"According to a bug report filed by Google's Project Zero team, the bug was initially part of a larger collection of issues discovered in March 2016, and fixed in June 2016, via Microsoft's security bulletin MS16-074. Mateusz Jurczyk, the Google engineer who found the first bugs, says the MS16-074 patches were insufficient, and some of the issues he reported continued to remain vulnerable." He later resubmitted the bugs in November 2016. The 90-days deadline for fixing the bugs expired last week, and the Google researcher disclosed the bug to the public after Microsoft delayed February's security updates to next month's Patch Tuesday, for March 15.
Microsoft has described Google's announcements of unpatched Windows bugs as "disappointing".
This is what happens when control overtakes security as a priority.
Funny. Not even remotely true, of course. It is just a dishonest excuse for not caring about their customers at all.
Microsoft could always, you know, fix their goddamn bugs.
An honest question, why does Google drop bugs about MS at or before 90 days, while giving Apple 1+ year to fix bugs in past. I'm arguing what position Google should take, but rather suggesting Google be uniform in the standard they apply to everyone. Whatever they do regarding OS X, iOS or the Linux kernel should be the same way they treat Windows and vis versa.
The linux kernel is open source. Why would you treat that the same way as a closed-source, proprietary product?
Because these morons do not actually want to do anything about the problem, they are just looking for excuses for MS. How somebody can be this stupid is beyond me, but "happy slaves" are apparently a reality.
Incidentally, for serious security vulnerabilities, the Linux kernel has time-to-fix considerably less than 90 days. Times of below 12h after reporting have been observed. There is no issue to be fixed here, the Linux folks are doing their job. The problem is that MS is not doing theirs and are endanger
I am not asking for them to do it in 12h. But if they cannot make 90 days, then they are utterly incompetent or their product is so borked it should never have been put on the market.
Re: Control vs. Security (Score:4, Informative)
My perception is that, for the prior MS bug and this one, the difference between Apple and Microsoft was that Microsoft didn't ask Google to delay disclosure.
If you look at, say, this one: https://bugs.chromium.org/p/project-zero/issues/detail?id=837#c3
You'll see that Apple had to request an extension, get denied it, then set up meetings to explain why they needed it, get denied a partial disclosure extension AGAIN, and then it escalated before they got a further extension.
I would have expected that MSFT could have at least gotten the 14d extension on the 90d disclosure deadline, even if they couldn't push it all the way to the next Patch Tuesday.
Re: Control vs. Security (Score:5, Informative)
How is Google being a dick? They're following common industry practices. Public disclosure does two things:
- Deadlines put pressure on the software vendor to patch their shit sooner rather than later (without a deadline, or an unenforced deadline, they tend to just sit on bugs for a long time.)
- If the software vendor fails to patch their product, then at least the end users can come up with their own countermeasures (i.e. adding IDS signatures, switching to different software, suspending services, creating workarounds, etc) before some rogue actor takes advantage of them.
If Google didn't stick to these timelines, and/or delayed them on a whim, then there may as well be none.
Very old, very well known to anybody that bothered to find out. Yet these clueless morons that are claiming differently crop up time and again. It is a disgrace and just shows that some people are utterly disconnected from reality.
Except Google didn't create the flaw in Windows. Microsoft alone did that and is responsible for what happens with it.
Google just made sure that instead of only the bad guys using this exploit, that the good guys can now fix what Microsoft refuses to.
Indeed. MS did not even manage to ask for an extension. Apparently they are now completely dysfunctional when it comes to security.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
10 months isn't long enough to fix something?
Specially something Microsoft supposedly fixed 8 months ago?
Depends on how many other things the "fix" breaks.
While most software fixes are simple, many are not as simple as people think. Why do you think companies delay patching something for month?
How far in the past? https://arstechnica.com/securi... [arstechnica.com]
You are either stupid or trolling.
First, MS did actually get something like a year here. And second: The policy is simple: Get 90 days unless there are some special circumstances. There were none (except gross incompetence by MS), hence the bug got published after they failed again (!) to fix it and it was already being exploited.
... why does Google drop bugs about MS at or before 90 days, while giving Apple 1+ year to fix bugs in past?
Microsoft appears to give the answer to that question itself in the blog referenced by TFA:
Windows is the only platform with a customer commitment to investigate reported security issues and proactively update impacted devices as soon as possible. And we take this responsibility very seriously.
https://blogs.technet.microsof... [microsoft.com]
Microsoft could always, you know, fix their goddamn bugs.
Microsoft has had a long history of fixing and unfixing bugs - where one update would fix a bug, and another would undo the fix. The had a nasty WMF (Windows Metafile Format) that was patched and unpatched for 20+ years; I think they finally got it patched without any rollbacks when they patched it in Windows 8 or 8.1 (at least, that's the last time I heard about it; wouldn't surprise me if it showed up in Windows 10 again).
IOW, they have really bad patch management and QA/QE processes. It's amazing they
Yes, because users don't have the right to know what is wrong with their operating system so that they can take action to defend against it.
Blissfully ignorant people like you are the reason why viruses and worms get spread around.
In particular, unicorns nobody needs like their progressive destruction of a reasonable GUI.
More like greed and stupidity. Both qualities MS has amply demonstrated in the past and is continuing to push as core values.
Security has never been a strong point by Microsoft, they have always been in a situation of one or two steps behind.
Sometimes you have to hold their feet to the fire before they will take action.
Better to know of a vulnerability and force MS to fix it as a priority rather than letting it stay a secret known to only a few and have MS fix it whenever they get around to it.
Wrong Headline (Score:5, Insightful)
Shouldn't the headline be "Microsoft fails to fix exploit for months"?
Re:Wrong Headline (Score:5, Informative)
Microsoft was first informed about these bugs in June 2016. That is a lot more than 90 days. They didn't manage to fix all the bugs and basically got an extension when Google resubmitted the still open bugs in November. Yet they still didn't manage to fix the bugs.
90 days to escalate the issue internally, approve the ticket, get a fix in the pipe, test it thoroughly and release it? Yea, sure, plenty of time.
Yes, that is more than enough time for a competent software development company to provide a fix.
If you do software security this way, then you are unfit to provide software with any security criticality. 90 days is already stretching it considerably. 2-4 weeks would be reasonable.
Shouldn't the headline be "Microsoft fails to fix exploit for months"?
Technically, yes, you are correct.
But if this were applied in reality, there would be so many news articles of the same name – each tranche covering yet another un-patched MS exploit, that it would become impossible to follow any individual one.
There are just so many of these things. . . We need a way of telling one from another.
Re:Wrong Headline (Score:4, Interesting)
OTOH, the entire reason Microsoft had to delay the February update was because they insisted on lumping all the patches into one huge mega-update. If they'd stuck with individual updates as before, then the crucial security patches would've gone out on time, while only the problem patch would've been delayed. So it's still Microsoft's fault.
Indeed. And add to that "which was already being exploited".
Re: Ironic (Score:2)
It's almost like companies can have different functions being tackled by different teams.
Microsoft deserved it (Score:5, Informative)
Re: Microsoft deserved it (Score:5, Insightful)
Which is why a 90 day disclosure to public announcement deadline is a reasonable measure. If a bug can be discovered by a nice engineer, it can also be discovered and exploited by a malicious one.
People being mad about this announcement would be akin to people being angry about leaks from Trump's administration rather than the malfeasance uncovered, which would be, you know... Ludicrous.
Or Snowden, etc...
" manufactured outrage"
... so you mean the scandals aren't real ? Trump didn't use money from his foundation to bribe two state DA's not to prosecute him for fraud ? Trump didn't brag about grabbing women by the pussy without asking permission ? Michael Flynn did NOT resign in disgrace possibly setting the record for briefest cabinet tenure in history just last week?
I can only conclude that you live in a different universe to the rest of us. Where Flynn wasn't fired because he was never hired because your
people being angry about leaks from Trump's administration.
IT'S A TRAP !!!!
Don't fall for the Trump trigger trap, dammit I said T**** again.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Because Google does such a great job ensuring the same for their Android users.
/sarcasm
If patches can't make it to end users, they're just as culpable. They created their situation.
Disappointing? (Score:5, Insightful)
> Microsoft has described Google's announcements of unpatched Windows bugs as "disappointing".
I would describe Microsoft's ability to patch these bugs within a reasonable timeframe as "disappointing".
I would describe Microsoft's pattern of constantly distributing deeply flawed software as "inexcusable".
Re:Disappointing? (Score:5, Funny)
So-called tech company releases fake news. SAD!
What, like these? https://arstechnica.com/securi... [arstechnica.com]
Re: Disappointing? (Score:1)
LOL... you have no idea how testing works at Microsoft now. These days, the candidate software is given to an intern and if he can boot his machine and play Solitaire then it's deemed ready for release.
They replaced the intern with a badly trained and quite incontinent labradoodle last week.
Sometimes it's not that simple to fix bugs, a lot of other applications depend on systemwide features, so you cannot change the workings (if they have followed the API as it was intended) to fix security bugs. It also has to be tested thoroughly, and that just takes time. And as I say, some 'bugs' maybe aren't even fixable due to how the API works.
Also this team are a bunch of hypocrites, because they have extended publication beyond the 90 days of google software themselves..
It's a security flaw, but it do
Poor spin on what actually happened (Score:3, Insightful)
This is a pretty disappointing spin on what sounds like actually happened.
So... March 2016 they found it and suggested a fix. The June patch by Microsoft was insufficient, so they told them (again) in November 2016 they need to fix it. Microsoft had an additional 90 days to patch the bug (which is pretty standard practice in the industry), and didn't fix a YEAR OLD bug
What was Microsoft expecting here? I would expect the same to happen to Google, Apple, or any other big company if it took them that long to fix a bug that's been known for that long.
MS is blatantly riding their exception from liability for what in all other tech products would be called gross negligence and would make the manufacture criminally and civilly liable. Until they do get that liability, like they should, nothing is going to change.
Re: They dont wanna fix bugs (Score:3, Informative)
That's a design flaw that affects all platforms. Microsoft can't single handedly fix SSID spoofing. This article however describes a bug in Microsoft code.
LibreOffice? (Score:3, Interesting)
Re:LibreOffice? (Score:5, Informative)
However, there are several image handling libraries that can render or convert WMF images without access to GDI; so in those cases GDI bugs wouldn't be a problem(though you probably have other things to worry about).
This Libreoffice VCL documentation [libreoffice.org] suggests that LibreOffice uses its own VCL WMF filters [freedesktop.org]; but I sure wouldn't bet anything remotely important on that without testing it first; or knowing rather more about how LibreOffice is put together.
WMF's bad security record isn't because it's a list of GDI calls, after all many file format parsers use separate functions or classes for the records in the file and in WMF the calls basically act as drawing primitives.
No, it's because when loading / playing a WMF file, Windows fails to properly sanitise the file before use. This has historically been one of the two main causes of datafile delivered exploits, the other one being running untrusted code.
Case in point is the current vulnerability, which is ag
Microsoft dropping Patch Tuesday is disappointing (Score:2)
Committed to the least they can get away with (Score:3)
Microsoft, owner of Skype (which Microsoft changed specifically for spying [guardian.co.uk], not that Skype was trustworthy under its previous owner either as The Guardian tells us, "Eight months before being bought by Microsoft, Skype joined the Prism program in February 2011.") and NSA "provider" since 2007-09-11 (the NSA's first PRISM provider) [washingtonpost.com] wants us to understand their "commitment to our customers' security". Apparently that commitment is as little as they can get away with.
That's true of every software proprietor, Google included. The problem is the lack of software freedom which is designed to leave users at the mercy of the only programmers allowed to inspect, alter, and publish improvements to the proprietary software—these are the very programmers users couldn't trust with their security in the first place.
So you are advocating that because one house is burning to ignore the other one that is also burning? Sounds stupid.
I don't know about you, but I'd focus on putting all the fires out at my home, before wandering the neighborhood looking for other fires.
Other files? (Score:2)
The bad news is that the EMF file can be hidden in other documents, such as DOCX, and can be exploited via Office, IE, or Office Online, among many.
Can we hear about other attack methods? So far this sounds like an issue that isn't going to impact people not using Microsoft Office or DOCX files.
'Disappointing', eh? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
MS needs to be either kicked hard until they get that they have a responsibility, or they need to be made completely obsolete. 90 days is plenty. I say we call not fixing reported security-bugs in 90 days gross negligence and make them per default liable for all hacks of their "OS" that happen afterwards until they patch and with no possibility to prevent that liability in the TOU.
So MS is still unable to patch within 90 days? (Score:4, Interesting)
Why are we are trusting these people to provide widely-used software, again?
A reasonable time-frame to patch security vulnerabilities is like 2...4 weeks. 90 days is already stretching it considerably and they still are too incompetent or uncaring to make that long deadline. Google is doing the right thing here. If incompetent and lazy vendors are not forced to fix security vulnerabilities, they will never do it. It is just utterly pathetic that we allow MS to be one of these worst offenders.
Microsoft, YOU are the disappointment. (Score:2)
Microsoft has described Google's announcements of unpatched Windows bugs as "disappointing"...
Perhaps if Microsoft wasn't so focused on making the Microsoft Telemetry OS (a.k.a. Windows 10) to feed unethical revenue channels, they would be more concerned about Security in their products.
In short, Screw You, Microsoft, for having the unmitigated gall to make such a statement after having months to fix your shit. I would suggest that you should start taking Security seriously, but you've failed to do that for decades now. Don't even know what to say about your new-and-improved patch process other th