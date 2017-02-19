Google Discloses An Unpatched Windows Bug (Again) (bleepingcomputer.com) 21
An anonymous reader writes: "For the second time in three months, Google engineers have disclosed a bug in the Windows OS without Microsoft having released a fix before Google's announcement," reports BleepingComputer. "The bug in question affects the Windows GDI (Graphics Device Interface) (gdi32.dll)..." According to Google, the issue allows an attacker to read the content of the user's memory using malicious EMF files. The bad news is that the EMF file can be hidden in other documents, such as DOCX, and can be exploited via Office, IE, or Office Online, among many.
"According to a bug report filed by Google's Project Zero team, the bug was initially part of a larger collection of issues discovered in March 2016, and fixed in June 2016, via Microsoft's security bulletin MS16-074. Mateusz Jurczyk, the Google engineer who found the first bugs, says the MS16-074 patches were insufficient, and some of the issues he reported continued to remain vulnerable." He later resubmitted the bugs in November 2016. The 90-days deadline for fixing the bugs expired last week, and the Google researcher disclosed the bug to the public after Microsoft delayed February's security updates to next month's Patch Tuesday, for March 15.
Microsoft has described Google's announcements of unpatched Windows bugs as "disappointing".
Control vs. Security (Score:1)
This is what happens when control overtakes security as a priority.
Re: Control vs. Security (Score:3)
An honest question, why does Google drop bugs about MS at or before 90 days, while giving Apple 1+ year to fix bugs in past. I'm arguing what position Google should take, but rather suggesting Google be uniform in the standard they apply to everyone. Whatever they do regarding OS X, iOS or the Linux kernel should be the same way they treat Windows and vis versa.
Re: (Score:1)
The linux kernel is open source. Why would you treat that the same way as a closed-source, proprietary product?
Re: (Score:1)
My perception is that, for the prior MS bug and this one, the difference between Apple and Microsoft was that Microsoft didn't ask Google to delay disclosure.
If you look at, say, this one: https://bugs.chromium.org/p/project-zero/issues/detail?id=837#c3
You'll see that Apple had to request an extension, get denied it, then set up meetings to explain why they needed it, get denied a partial disclosure extension AGAIN, and then it escalated before they got a further extension.
I would have expected that MSFT co
Microsoft deserved it (Score:5, Informative)
Re: Microsoft deserved it (Score:1)
Which is why a 90 day disclosure to public announcement deadline is a reasonable measure. If a bug can be discovered by a nice engineer, it can also be discovered and exploited by a malicious one.
People being mad about this announcement would be akin to people being angry about leaks from Trump's administration rather than the malfeasance uncovered, which would be, you know... Ludicrous.
Or Snowden, etc...
Disappointing? (Score:5, Insightful)
> Microsoft has described Google's announcements of unpatched Windows bugs as "disappointing".
I would describe Microsoft's ability to patch these bugs within a reasonable timeframe as "disappointing".