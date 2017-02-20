Former Engineer Says Uber Is a Nightmare of Sexism; CEO Orders Urgent Investigation (susanjfowler.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Verge: A former Uber engineer has published an explosive account of sexism and power struggles in the workplace, with allegations beginning from her very first official day with the company. The engineer, Susan Fowler (who left Uber in December and now works for Stripe), posted the account to her blog on Sunday, calling it a "strange, fascinating, and slightly horrifying story." It is indeed horrifying. Sexism is a well-documented problem in Silicon Valley, but the particulars of Fowler's account are astounding. She says problems began on day one, when her manager accosted her with details of his sex life: "In my first official day rotating on the team, my new manager sent me a string of messages over company chat. He was in an open relationship, he said, and his girlfriend was having an easy time finding new partners but he wasn't. He was trying to stay out of trouble at work, he said, but he couldn't help getting in trouble, because he was looking for women to have sex with. It was clear that he was trying to get me to have sex with him, and it was so clearly out of line that I immediately took screenshots of these chat messages and reported him to HR. When I reported the situation, I was told by both HR and upper management that even though this was clearly sexual harassment and he was propositioning me, it was this man's first offense, and that they wouldn't feel comfortable giving him anything other than a warning and a stern talking-to. Upper management told me that he "was a high performer" (i.e. had stellar performance reviews from his superiors) and they wouldn't feel comfortable punishing him for what was probably just an innocent mistake on his part. The things only get worse for Fowler. Read the full account of her story here. In the meanwhile, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said the company would "conduct an urgent investigation" into the allegations, and promised to fire anyone who "behaves this way or thinks this is OK."
Journalist Paul Carr summing up the situation, says, "Uber's ability to be on the wrong side of every moral and ethical issue is bordering on magical."
I'm not surprised. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
generic_assumption. generic_allegation.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
As much as Slashdot likes to believe that sexism is imaginary, this behavior is pretty common in tech. Frankly, I've seen worse.
OK, so you start with the strawman that "Slashdot," whoever that is, likes to believe that sexism is imaginary. But, then you say you've seen worse? I'm a software engineer in the auto industry, and I have never seen anything like what she describes. I'm not saying it doesn't happen. But, if you've seen worse, you have worked in some horrific work environments.
Re: (Score:3)
The real problem is those that think sexism is acceptable. And I mean that from both sexes - the things I've heard women say about men... Bah.
I've not read the linked article (standard operating procedure, right?) however IMHO asking someone if they want to have sex isn't sexism nor harassment. It is sexism if it is assumed they will have sex to get promoted etc. and harassment if they can't take a no. But just asking?
Re: (Score:1)
From her piece, Fowler indicates that the percentage of women working in her unit dropped from 25% to 3% within a year. That's a fairly simple thing to check and lends a fair amount of weight to her criticisms.
Re: (Score:2)
I know Slashdot loves a controversy, but it would be nice to have some facts for a change.
Cake or death (Score:4, Insightful)
When I reported the situation, I was told by both HR and upper management that even though this was clearly sexual harassment and he was propositioning me, it was this man's first offense, and that they wouldn't feel comfortable giving him anything other than a warning and a stern talking-to.
What's wrong with that? Does she want this guy immediately fired no question asked? If it really is a first offence tell him to knock it off and move on from there, if it happens more follow procedures. It's not like this was a suck me off or your sacked situation.
Jacobin Jeopardy (Score:2)
I'll take "Exploitation" for $400, Alex.
What is, "capitalism"?
A bad way to start (Score:1)
Reporting your boss to HR on the first day is usually a very bad way to start at a new company for any reasons.
Now harassment means repeated offenses. Ok you want to have sex with me, I say no and as long as you don't come regularly asking me if I changed my mind, it's okay. Don't tell it's because I'm a man. I already had proposal from gay mens which I declined (because I was not gay) and that was it. They found I was handsome and attractive, I was not interested, this is it. (I'm still in contact with one
Nice alignment (Score:4, Informative)
So, let me get this straight.
A company that journalists love to rail against is accused by one of those persons that shout sexism!, racism!, bigotry! around fifty-eleven times a day. Furthermore, this is reported on one of the most biased and slanderous "news" sites around?
Yeah no, I'll believe this one just as hard as I believed the Rolling Stone article on Jackie, or the alternative facts about the Trump inauguration ceremony.