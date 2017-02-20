Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Facebook Businesses Social Networks

Of Course Facebook Is Putting a Snapchat Clone Inside WhatsApp (mashable.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the we-will-never-change dept.
Karissa Bell, writing for Mashable: Facebook is about to start pushing its next Snapchat clone on a new set of 1 billion+ users. WhatsApp is now starting to roll out its own version of Stories with an update to its Status feature. Launching now in the Netherlands and France, the feature will eventually be live in all the countries where the messaging app is available. [...] The update, which coincides with the chat app's eighth birthday, makes WhatsApp the last of the major Facebook services to get the Snapchat treatment. (The company started with Instagram last year before adding Snapchat-like features to Messenger and the main Facebook app.) Journalist Casey Newton sums up the situation with this sarcastic tweet, "Honestly whatever you think of Evan Spiegel, it's impressive that he's taking Snap public while serving as Facebook's chief product officer."

Of Course Facebook Is Putting a Snapchat Clone Inside WhatsApp

