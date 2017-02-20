EU Privacy Watchdogs Say Windows 10 Settings Still Raise Concerns (reuters.com) 14
Julia Fioretti, reporting for Reuters: European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process. The watchdogs, a group made up of the EU's 28 authorities responsible for enforcing data protection law, wrote to Microsoft last year expressing concerns about the default installation settings of Windows 10 and users' apparent lack of control over the company's processing of their data. The group -- referred to as the Article 29 Working Party -- asked for more explanation of Microsoft's processing of personal data for various purposes, including advertising. "In light of the above, which are separate to the results of ongoing inquiries at a national level, even considering the proposed changes to Windows 10, the Working Party remains concerned about the level of protection of users' personal data," the group said in a statement which also acknowledged Microsoft's willingness to cooperate.
This is an OS (Score:4, Insightful)
It shouldn't be collecting data of any kind unless you opt to submit crash reports
Re: This is an OS (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It shouldn't be collecting data of any kind unless you opt to submit crash reports
It should also know what version you are running so it can offer updates.
That you choose to install or not.
Re: (Score:1)
The same can be said about any Google product from Android [slashdot.org]/ChromeOS to Search/Maps/Mail to Doubleclick/Captcha/Analytics/Tag Manager/APIs/+1/etc [softpedia.com].
I'm not defending MS doing it so openly, but we should put things in perspective and realise how powerful Google is compared to any other company. They even have their hands dirty in the system behind tax and health in various companies and governments, not to mention corporate email systems!
EU Governments need to ban Windows 10. (Score:2)
The only way for the Privacy of EU Citizens to be assured of Privacy in the EU is for EU Governments to ban the Use of Windows 10. The entire OS is Spyware. Full stop.
Re: (Score:3)
The EU is a much larger market than North America, Microsoft couldn't afford to ignore it.
They also need to prevent unattended reboots (Score:3)
I don't understand how M$ can think it's ok to reboot my laptop without first getting my consent. If it weren't for a couple programs I need Windows for I'd have 2 laptops running Linux, instead of just 1.
It requires a lot of overhead... (Score:1)
There are many tools to help with this... Spybot has a nice one (anti-beacon). There is also a plethora of information of Microsoft's telemetry targets that can be zero-routed to take care of most of it but yes it is a lot of overhead for the average person or small/medium business. Sadly it isn't just Windows 10.. its office 2016/365 as well and I'm not sure how much is scraped from Cortana and Edge.
Microsoft's Windows but not Google's Chrome? (Score:2)
Interesting to note [duckduckgo.com] how much Google is spending on bribing [theguardian.com] (aka "lobbying") the EU.
Not to mention the US [dailydot.com].
But of course, both Microsoft and Google should be publicly shamed for using their users and leaching them of their private lives.
