Verizon Revises Its Deal With Yahoo, Reduces Price Of Acquisition By $350M (techcrunch.com) 10
Ingrid Lunden, writing for TechCrunch: After the disclosure of two massive data breaches last year, today Yahoo and Verizon finally confirmed new terms for the sale of Yahoo to Verizon: Verizon will pay $350 million less than originally planned, working out to a price of $4.48 billion to acquire Yahoo. The two have also agreed to share legal and regulatory liabilities after the massive data breach at Yahoo, which affected some 1.5 billion users across two hacks, one revealed in September 2016, and another in December 2016.
Are they (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Let me help you read between the lines. Verizon knew all along. They have no intent of letting that foreknowledge scuttle the deal, but they have to keep up public appearances, so they work out a "discount" cover story.
In Other News (Score:2)
Is that all (Score:2)
So the impairment of yahoo's online assets after two and probably a third massive breach is less than ten percent of the value. This is not actually a very good argument for big investments in security.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yahoo's timeline: value [qz.com]