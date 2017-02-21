Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Verizon Businesses Yahoo!

Verizon Revises Its Deal With Yahoo, Reduces Price Of Acquisition By $350M (techcrunch.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the adjustments dept.
Ingrid Lunden, writing for TechCrunch: After the disclosure of two massive data breaches last year, today Yahoo and Verizon finally confirmed new terms for the sale of Yahoo to Verizon: Verizon will pay $350 million less than originally planned, working out to a price of $4.48 billion to acquire Yahoo. The two have also agreed to share legal and regulatory liabilities after the massive data breach at Yahoo, which affected some 1.5 billion users across two hacks, one revealed in September 2016, and another in December 2016.

Verizon Revises Its Deal With Yahoo, Reduces Price Of Acquisition By $350M More | Reply

Verizon Revises Its Deal With Yahoo, Reduces Price Of Acquisition By $350M

Comments Filter:
  • Bat shit crazy? Yahoo's credibility at the moment is sub zero

    • Let me help you read between the lines. Verizon knew all along. They have no intent of letting that foreknowledge scuttle the deal, but they have to keep up public appearances, so they work out a "discount" cover story.

  • Stock prices at several major tech giants plunged over night as it was revealed they had been in receipt of Marissa Mayer resume

  • So the impairment of yahoo's online assets after two and probably a third massive breach is less than ten percent of the value. This is not actually a very good argument for big investments in security.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jaime2 ( 824950 )
      Due to the cost of security breaches being borne primarily by victims, investing in security has never been a good financial decision. That's the primary reason that security sucks in the IT industry. If it weren't for public shaming and the associated damage to a company's image, it would be even worse.
    • You make a great point about the systemic undervaluing of security, but it's probably fair to say the value of Yahoo had plummeted prior to the first Verizon offer.

      Yahoo's timeline: value [qz.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

A committee takes root and grows, it flowers, wilts and dies, scattering the seed from which other committees will bloom. -- Parkinson

Close