Microsoft Confirms Another 2017 Update After Windows 10 Creators Update

Mark Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Windows 10 Creators Update is due to arrive in the spring, and at Microsoft Ignite in Australia, the company confirmed that a second major update is on the way later in the year. We don't know a great deal about this update, but it's likely to incorporate Project NEON design elements. While it is not a new revelation that a second big update is coming to Windows 10 in 2017, until now there has only been a passing reference to the second one from Microsoft.

  • The usual 2 Windows10 questions: (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @11:49AM (#53905935)

    1) Can I disable it?
    2) Does it remove the spyware?

    Microsoft, please get it: NOTHING ELSE matters to us concerning your Windows 10 updates.

    • Dear potential user:
      We don't understand your reluctance. Perhaps we have not sent you enough marketing literature. We will remedy this, and increase our presence here on Slashdot so that you don't miss out on any exciting Windows 10 announcements.

      Sincerely,
      Microsoft Windows 10 Grass Roots Marketing Team

      by geek ( 5680 )

      1) Can I disable it?
      2) Does it remove the spyware?

      Microsoft, please get it: NOTHING ELSE matters to us concerning your Windows 10 updates.

      1) I don't want to disable it. I want updates, especially when they are free and provide security and usability enhancements.
      2) Define spyware. Telemetry is not spyware.

  • "We weren't able to jam all the spyware and bloat in for this release and still make the timeline, so we're giving you another release later this year to add all that and more!"

  • Is the cancer of today's software development world. Quality plummets but look at how many releases we can put out per month! Isn't that cool? Features! No QA! Fire them all! It's for the best! Constant refactoring! No need to think ahead just refactor in the next sprint! Redneck programming YEAAAAH! Seriously though... When the hell did this joke become so popular in the dev world? Agile is the antithesis of quality. Did Einstein and others use agile in order to progress science? No? What did they do? The

    • Actually, agile software development improves quality by delivering on shorter development cycles. What's the point of spending 2 years developing a multi-million-dollar, fully-featured content management system when requirements change out from under you? Every piece that doesn't work as well in the real world as it does for QA will break all at once when you ship it out--welcome to beta software--and features will do what users wanted two years ago.

      With agile development, you deliver in pieces. You

        by geek ( 5680 )

        When agile is done correctly you are right. But agile, like socialism, is always "perfect world" scenario stuff. All too often management wants you to release early and often and miss the "fail quickly" component.

        Where I am now we're expected to release often with the same standard of QA we had with a traditional waterfall project management style. It just doesn't work, leads to higher stress, turn over and ultimately failure. Then you have the shops that want to apply agile to fucking everything from janit

      • Wow you should really consider politics. My BS meter is off the charts. Last September I started working on making a port to Android for a game engine. The first step was to create a GLES3 backend and then to make it work on Android. So the first 'sprint' took until January and the second until mid-February. Tell me exactly how do you write user stories for an OpenGL backend? It either works or it doesn't. There is no in between. There was nothing for me to show right until the end when I started getting th
    • Worst of all, Windows is an OS. It's the basic software of your computer. As such it must be stable and performant. So agile it's the absolute worst possible development process for it.
      Good job Ms!
  • I can't wait for project Neon!, an even flatter, uglier more touchy UI. I'm sure it's gonna be a delight to use on my desktop PC

