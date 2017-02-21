UPS Develops 'Rolling Warehouse' System In Which Drones Are Launched From Atop Trucks (bloomberg.com) 17
mi writes: A Bloomberg article describes a test conducted by UPS on Monday, "launching an unmanned aerial vehicle from the roof of a UPS truck about a quarter-mile to a blueberry farm outside Tampa, Florida. The drone dropped off a package at a home on the property, and returned to the truck, which had moved about 2,000 feet." The company is looking to design a "rolling warehouse" system in which a drone is "deployed from the roof of a UPS truck and flies at an altitude of 200 feet to the destination." It returns after dropping off the package while the truck is already on its way to the next stop.
Prior Art on Slashdot (Score:4, Interesting)
We discussed just such a system here on Slashdot about 4 years ago [slashdot.org]... If anything, that discussion should allow other players to implement their own without fear of stepping on UPS' patent(s).
Re: (Score:2)
I'll settle for a lifetime of free shipping.
UPS on the "Highway to the Danger Zone" (Score:2)
Great! (Score:1)
Now if they can just invent a delivery driver that doesn't steal your shit.
Self-driving truck required (Score:2)
Reliability (Score:3)
If UPS drones operate anything like their human drivers, they'll just drop packages in random locations, mark them "delivered", and nobody ever sees them again.
instead of Porch Pirates (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting. (Score:2)
The UPS truck that serves my families rural location can't really make it up the hills in winter. UPS runs those tires almost bald in our area, crazy.
UPS started delivering the packages to the local store, and the store is now the pick up place in our area.
They could fly a drone from the store to the houses in the hills,
Could see it. Remote location, we already use verizon for internet access, as satellite isn't taking new customers due to our area being over subscribed.
We have wifi at the local community
Bug report (Score:4, Interesting)
This was buried at the very end of the story:
Energy Usage (Score:2)
I'm curious what the efficiency of energy usage on this vs standard truck is. The truck isn't idling as much, but the drones are flying and packages aren't getting to your door via foot power/SneakerNet.