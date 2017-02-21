College Senior Turns His Honda Civic Into a Self-Driving Car Using Free Hardware, Software

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


holy_calamity writes: University of Nebraska student Brevan Jorgenson swapped the rear-view mirror in his 2016 Honda Civic for a home-built device called a Neo, which can steer the vehicle and follow traffic on the highway. Jorgenson used hardware designs and open-source software released by Comma, a self-driving car startup that decided to give away its technology for free last year after receiving a letter asking questions about its functionality from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Jorgenson is just one person in a new hacker community trying to upgrade their cars using Comma's technology. "A Neo is built from a OnePlus 3 smartphone equipped with Comma's now-free Openpilot software, a circuit board that connects the device to the car's electronics, and a 3-D-printed case," reports MIT Technology Review. The report notes that Neodriven, a startup based in Los Angeles, has recently started selling a pre-built Neo device that works with Comma's Openpilot software, but it costs $1,495.

  • Next headline: College Student Arrested For Building Autonomous Car That Hit Something

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Next headline: College Student Arrested For Building Autonomous Car That Hit Something

      That's not catchy enough for the Mainstream Media. Trye:

      "Berserk Cyborg Car Escapes Lab, Goes on Killing Spree!"
         

    • Is that illegal? Perhaps negligence? Would it be any different than taping the accelerator to the floor and letting it loose on the road?

  • The story of Geohot's autopilot (Score:4)

    by GuB-42 ( 2483988 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @09:47PM (#53909101)

    Geohot, a renowned hacker decided to try making a self driving car. It kinda worked, but it is, well, a hack.
    However, when regulators came over and asked him to prove that it was actually safe enough for public roads, he backed down and that's how we got Comma.ai free.

    I've nothing against Geohot and Comma.ai, quite the opposite in fact, they are great hackers, in the positive sense. However, when lives are on the line, being clever is not enough, we also need the boring and expensive work to make sure it is safe.

    • Are there regulations and procedures to prove that it's safe? There were a number of one and two person entries into the DARPA grand challenge.

      It's not a terribly difficult problem to get to work 99.5% of the time, but with lives at risk most people aren't too happy with that number. The airline industry has a failure rate of 1 in 10^-13 deaths per passenger mile or something like that.

  • The kids are alright (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @09:59PM (#53909147) Journal

    Young people today are impressive. When I was a senior in college, I was turning milk bottles into bongs.

    They were sweet bongs, though.

    When I got to grad school, that all changed because I was suddenly surrounded by people smarter than me and I had to actually work. But those first seven years of college were a lot of fun.

  • It is pleasantly surprising that Honda lets third parties connect to the vehicle control electronics. I would have expected fiercely guarded proprietary systems...

