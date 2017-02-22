Uber's Self-Driving Cars Are Now Picking Up Passengers in Arizona (theverge.com) 19
Almost two months to the day after Uber loaded its fleet of self-driving SUVs into the trailer of a self-driving truck and stormed off to Arizona in a self-driving huff, the company is preparing to launch its second experiment (if you don't count the aborted San Francisco pilot) in autonomous ride-hailing. From a report on The Verge: What's different is that this time, Uber has the blessing from Arizona's top politician, Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, who is expected to be "Rider Zero" on an autonomous trip along with Anthony Levandowski, VP of Uber's Advanced Technologies Group. [...] Starting today, residents of Tempe, Arizona, can hail a self-driving Volvo XC90 SUV on Uber's ride-sharing platform. All trips will include two Uber engineers in the front seats as safety drivers, in the event a human needs to take over control from the vehicle's software. Uber says it hopes to expand the coverage area to other cities in Arizona in the coming weeks.
the laws may take 3-5 years to get rid of drivers (Score:2)
the laws may take 3-5 years to get rid of drivers and it may take one jackpot payout accident to put a quick end to the auto drive system.
Re: (Score:2)
Quite, the same thing happened when they started to introduce human driven motor vehicles in place of the horse powered vehicles in the late 19th Century. A few lawsuits later, and nobody wanted to drive cars any more because of the risk. That's why we're stuck with horse and buggies in 2017, and nobody has gasoline or electrically powered motor vehicles.
(The concept you're looking for is "Insurance".)
Re: (Score:3)
Yes - that thing the human drivers of Uber don't have when they are working as Uber taxi drivers. It will be a step forward if Uber spends money on insurance for these things instead of cutting corners and imposing their costs on others.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Mexico -it its part of Trump's crackdown on illegals
So essentially test rides with passengers (Score:3)
All trips will include two Uber engineers in the front seats as safety drivers
Google has also done this several times as a PR stunt without the taxi fare, they let a legally blind man ride with them back in 2012. I would imagine the fare is pretty irrelevant anyway when you have an expensive test vehicle and two engineers to pay. So what's really new here that hasn't already been done 5 years ago? Is there any reason to believe that in 5 years it'll be any different? I understand it's difficult, but I'm getting tired of the hype that self-driving cars are right around the corner. Two safety drivers on every ride isn't exactly self-driving. Any bets on when you can actually get into the back of a self-driving car with no helpers, no license and have the car drive? I'm starting to guess 2030+ while like totally being just "a few years out" all the way...
Re: (Score:2)
I'm getting tired of the hype that self-driving cars are right around the corner.
They ARE right around the corner. But the corner is years down the road.
Re: So essentially test rides with passengers (Score:2)
I happen to both like driving AND like the option of having the car take over if I'm tired etc.
Cars are a unique instrument because of the degree of freedom they provide. My big concern is that the advent of self-driving cars will be used by the state to heavily infringe on those freedoms.
My sense is that within months of approval of this technology for mass market use, it will become mandatory, and within a few years after that havens of the nanny state will prohibit humans from driving.
All in the name of
Can Uber really make money at this? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There will be a point where it will be cheaper to just run "one" driver, replicated millions of times, instead of paying millions of drivers, yes. It might not be today, but eventually the two lines on the cost chart will cross.
As for maintenance on the cars, I expect Uber to wait until this technology is in most cars, and then they'll still "borrow" your car, so that you'll still be responsible for insuring, maintaining, etc. You'll just get a vastly reduced rate than Uber drivers do today, since Uber jus