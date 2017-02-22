Tinder Wants AI To Set You Up On a Date (bbc.com) 21
Dave Lee, writing for BBC: Tinder is growing up. It's now a serious technology company tackling one of life's most important matters, and is by far the most popular dating app worldwide. After a lot of boardroom musical chairs, Mr Rad is the chairman of both Tinder and Swipe Ventures, the arm of the company designed to buy other dating-related technologies. One of which is artificial intelligence. And its collision with dating might be the most intriguing application of AI yet. "I think this might sound crazy," Mr Rad said on Tuesday at tech conference Start-Up Grind. "In five years time, Tinder might be so good, you might be like "Hey [Apple voice assistant] Siri, what's happening tonight?' "And Tinder might pop up and say 'There's someone down the street you might be attracted to. She's also attracted to you. She's free tomorrow night. We know you both like the same band, and it's playing -- would you like us to buy you tickets?'... and you have a match. "It's a little scary."
Until we develop an AI that can read between the lines honestly good luck with that
I don't think most people can even read between the lines, and especially men when it comes to women.
Let me make sure I got this right....a dating app wants to set me up on a date?
Wow, talk about finding novel uses unrelated to the original functionality, what motherfucking super genius came up with this brain-busting idea of using a DATING APP to set people up with DATES?
What's next, using a washing machine to clean your clothes?
could we please not have slashdot articles that are merely ads for crap products?
Dating culture needs to change first (Score:3)
People are the problem, not the match-making system.
So long as people are willing to lie and manipulate to get laid or married, so long as they have unrealistic expectations and get vindictive when they're not met, there won't be an AI-managed dating app that will handle matchmaking well.
Anyway, the only matchmaking test you need is "do you find this person who is within a reasonable distance at least marginally attractive and have a shared activity you'd participate in together at least once?". The rest is bullshit.
I would have thought it was all hookers and dudes pretending to be girls by now.
