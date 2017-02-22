Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Security Software Privacy

Software Vendor Who Hid 'Supply Chain' Breach Outed (krebsonsecurity.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the undercover-investigators dept.
tsu doh nimh writes: Researchers at RSA released a startling report last week that detailed a so-called "supply chain" malware campaign that piggybacked on a popular piece of software used by system administrators at some of the nation's largest companies. This intrusion would probably not be that notable if the software vendor didn't have a long list of Fortune 500 customers, and if the attackers hadn't also compromised the company's update servers -- essentially guaranteeing that customers who downloaded the software prior to the breach were infected as well. Incredibly, the report did not name the affected software, and the vendor in question has apparently chosen to bury its breach disclosure as a page inside of its site -- not linking to it anywhere. Brian Krebs went and dug it up. Spoiler: the product/vendor in question is EVlog by Altair Technologies Ltd.

Software Vendor Who Hid 'Supply Chain' Breach Outed More | Reply

Software Vendor Who Hid 'Supply Chain' Breach Outed

Comments Filter:

  • Product and Vendor (Score:5, Informative)

    by Kunedog ( 1033226 ) on Wednesday February 22, 2017 @04:32PM (#53913869)
    EVlog by Altair Technologies Ltd.

  • Required Douglas Adams quote (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    “But the plans were on display”
    “On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them.”
    “That’s the display department.”
    “With a flashlight.”
    “Ah, well, the lights had probably gone.”
    “So had the stairs.”
    “But look, you found the notice, didn’t you?”
    “Yes,” said Arthur, “yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the do

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      "Yes," said Arthur, "yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying âBeware of the Leopard."

      That would explain why managers at my government IT job hide surplus computer equipment in the women restrooms.

Slashdot Top Deals

You can bring any calculator you like to the midterm, as long as it doesn't dim the lights when you turn it on. -- Hepler, Systems Design 182

Close