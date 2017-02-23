Microsoft Research Developing An AI To Put Coders Out of a Job (mspoweruser.com) 137
jmcbain writes: Are you a software programmer who voted in a recent Slashdot poll that a robot/AI would never take your job? Unfortunately, you're wrong. Microsoft, in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, is developing such an AI. This software "can turn your descriptions into working code in seconds," reports MSPoweruser. "Called DeepCoder, the software can take requirements by the developer, search through a massive database of code snippets and deliver working code in seconds, a significant advance in the state of the art in program synthesis." New Scientist describes program synthesis as "creating new programs by piecing together lines of code taken from existing software -- just like a programmer might. Given a list of inputs and outputs for each code fragment, DeepCoder learned which pieces of code were needed to achieve the desired result overall." The original research paper can be read here.
Changing requirements aren't a problem. All you need is to define a language where they can be specified precisely, and hire someone who can translate your real world requirements into that language. Once you've got those, you can still do away with programmers because the new magic code generation tools will do everything else for you.
It's even easier than that. Just specify that requirements must be delivered in the form of functioning code.
Ah, cunning! So it's like my idea, but now you don't even have to hire someone to do the translation, because your boss/customer already did that bit. Nice. Definitely no programmers involved anywhere now!
Changing requirements aren't a problem. All you need is to define a language where they can be specified precisely, and hire someone who can translate your real world requirements into that language. Once you've got those, you can still do away with programmers because the new magic code generation tools will do everything else for you.
Sounds like you are describing a compiler.
Just as programming tools today are much better than those used in the 80s and 90s, the tools used by programmers a decade or two from now will make developers far more productive. IMHO we have already reached a point where the more valuable work is in requirements elicitation and architectural design as opposed to writing code. I imagine in 20 years writing code will be like being a CAD operator today in both the level of training required and pay scale.
Sounds like you are describing a compiler.
#thatsthejoke
Sadly I'm not kidding about that but looking at the summary it sounds analogous to when sound samples were used to replace session musicians with the exception that you describe the music you want and the computer goes away and splices a load of sound samples together into a piece of music which matches your description. Somehow I don't think John Williams needs to worry about his job
*this*
I've tries to use their service with a timer code - all iterations - and it just doesn't work
If their "AI" is drawing on their "code Base" people will be asking for refunds.
Can we just hold progress back another 40 years or so? I'd like to be cold in my grave before the world changes so much I can no longer find my place in it.
Also, the massive social upheaval during the transition period between our current system and whatever replaces it is likely to be extremely unpleasant for the average person.
Wanted. Outstanding Candidates with at least 3 years experience with DeepCoder. Must be able to show past work experience successfully writing DeepCoder specifications, implementing and maintaining the results.
This position is H1-B eligible.
Deepcode bots are eligible.
Can we just hold progress back another 40 years or so?
Much like the inevitable cure for cancer and off-planet settlements, the newest wonder-tech is generally always presumed to be 20 years away.
>the newest wonder-tech is generally always presumed to be 20 years away.
I think one of the most disappointing parts of growing up was discovering that. And also that the most popular 'wonder-tech' was almost always bullshit from the very start. When I was a kid, it was flying cars, and unlocking psychic powers. Now it's flying cars and warp drives.
We've had flying cars for decades. The real dream is practical flying cars for the average person... which I don't see ever happening since they're fundamentally less practical than the non-flying variety.
Can we just hold progress back another 40 years or so?
Sure. Just fight MGI/UBI/COLA and mission accomplished.
In an efficient world, the most talented people would produce the best stuff, and we would use it. In this world, everyone produces a lot of shit and only a few people get to use the best stuff because it is buried under feces.
You don't have to worry about finding your place in the world if your place in the world isn't tied to your economic output. You can simply exist. There is more than enough to go around if we cut out the waste simply for the purpo
From each according to their ability, to each according to their need.
It's a beautiful thought, but unfortunately it is completely incompatible with human nature, which is evolution's response to reality. Resources are scarce and everyone's competing for them to ensure their genes survive. Part of that creates greed, envy, and hoarding... consumer culture.
I'm sitting here conversing with people around the world, in a climate-controlled environment, with what's probably a pretty impressive understanding of
Since I'm NOT worried about whether the Gods are going to punish me, not worried about whether I'll make a kill on the next hunt, or if the flint spear I have will be good enough for the job... I'd say our system's working out fairly well. There's always room for improvement, though.
If you know where your next paycheck is coming from, if your basic needs are met and you can sleep without economic anxiety at night, You are the eight percent.
Damned right there's room for improvement.
AI can take over most, if not all, aspects of those functions. What AI, automation, and sufficiently adapted robotics can do is return humanity to its "natural" state: 98% of the people living a subsistence life, while the remaining 2% live in relative luxury.
Who is this "Al" and why does he keep trying to put everyone out of work? It seems like the best thing for the economy^w Human race would be to find Al and order a drone strike on him.
+1
You can't just glue blobs of code together and expect a decent application to come out of it, unless you are coding an extremely simple app that only automates a few things.
Think about the UI, for example. If there were a magic formula to make a good UI, then computers would be automating it already, and every app would look great. Not so much.
+1
You can't just glue blobs of code together and expect a decent application to come out of it.
Decent? Not really. Working? Absolutely.
Anyone who ever maintained legacy code/systems can attest that this is how it is done all the time.
We has UI designing tools that allow children to create front-ends and basic functioning applications right now. Whether they look nice and pass UI design guidelines doesn't really matter. If unskilled people can do it today, 100 people can be doing it with 1 or 2 higher skilled bring them into line for business. Don't forget the vast majority of dev work is not sold to consumers, it's internal for several million of businesses.
Backend stuff is already well on the way to be thrown together with limited skills. Just look how trivial it is to create a whole CRM or POS system with zero programming skills. The applications might not be ideal, or efficient, but that doesn't matter. They can be put together with ease without an army of analysts and devs fucking around being pedantic with specs for $estimated_completion_date + 18 months.
It absolutely fucking matters for any company with more than 1-2 people trying to use it, but hey what do I know. I've only been doing this for 10 years!
Who would have bet on self-driving cars the next 20 years in 2010? And yet, we seem to be on the brink of it.
Who would bet on self-driving cars that work safely and reliably in the next 20 years right now? It's always easy to wheel out some dandy-looking prototype that works fairly well 99% of the time. But that remaining 1% is what hurts you. Given tens of millions of people hurtling about in "self-driving" cars, how many deaths, injuries and other harm does that tiny-sounding 1% represent? http://spectrum.ieee.org/cars-... [ieee.org]
How about facial recognition systems for airports and other public places that don't produc
Who would bet on self-driving cars that work safely and reliably in the next 20 years right now? It's always easy to wheel out some dandy-looking prototype that works fairly well 99% of the time. But that remaining 1% is what hurts you.
The sad part is that we have had the technology for self-driving vehicles since the 1800s. It is called rail.
We already have code that automates itself based on short descriptions. We call them high level languages. The resulting code is interpreted by our more concise instructions.
AI Snippets... (Score:3, Insightful)
In this respect, it's not really any different from stuff genetic algorithms have been doing for decades. If you have a set of executable tests that can tell if the algorithm is working correctly, then you can evolve something that will pass the tests. Of course, you have absolutely no idea how it will behave on inputs not covered by your tests.
Yes... more crappy code (Score:4, Insightful)
Given the long history of crappy code from Microsoft, it don't look so nice... more crappy unoptimized code...
Real coders? (Score:5, Insightful)
piecing together lines of code taken from existing software -- just like a programmer might.
Ehm, right. Because all coders do all day is cut & paste code snippets from StackOverflow. And those snippets are placed there by the tooth fairy?
The idea isn't exactly new, and there have been some attempts in the past to build code generators which string together finely-grained mini routines from specifications into a working bit of software. But those have proved to be problematic, especially when it comes to maintenance, change requests, and multi-threading. Keep in mind that today's software engineering isn't straightforward input -> process -> output anymore; even the simplest apps have to deal with asynchronous stuff in UI, database and networking code, and the resulting problems aren't solved simply by piecing together the right code snippets. Not saying that there will never be an "AI" that is able to code, and research like this is pretty interesting, but in this form this isn't job threatening in the least.
People don't know what they want. Part of a developer's job is figuring out what the client really needs from a vague and typically clueless spec. Since that involves looking at how things are already being done manually or with other software, talking to people, making suggestions, building prototypes etc. it is hard to see how an AI could have much success at it.
Yeah, this is why I said the AI is not replacing my job. My job isn't writing code most of the day, most of my job is taking the specification I was provided, talking to the people who provided it, and turning it into something that wont collapse under its own weight
Coding requirements (Score:4, Informative)
Isn't writing out requirements in a way a computer can understand the essence of any programming language that has ever existed? So how is this any different? To truly get rid of programmers, the machine would need to look at the world, figure out what the problems were, figure out the requirements to solve it on it's own, and solve it. Then, yes, would programmers be able to look at kitten pictures all day.
>Isn't writing out requirements in a way a computer can understand the essence of any programming language that has ever existed? So how is this any different?
It would seem this is another layer of abstraction that will make programming easier.
I would guess that there will still be a language to learn so you can give instructions to the computer and get optimal results. If they do it correctly, it's possible there will be a whole lot of details a human will no longer have to track... except when you have
Forget coding, nobody actually needs to complete this project to the pointer where it can code, it only needs to get to the point where it can write research proposals.
Using AI to convert specs to code has been an active research area for a long time. But to essentially echo your point, specs that are specific enough to allow this are about the same complexity and require about the same amount of detail as writing the program.
And in my limited industry experience, we worked more as hacks than as spec implementers anyway. Typically we wrote what someone asked for, then waited for them to come back and say that wasn't really what they wanted. Iterate until you move to th
dealing with the human element (Score:3)
automated software production? this. times a million.
Maintenance (Score:3)
I can't wait to try and maintain code generated by pasting together random code snippets. And people thought old COBOL mainframe code was expensive to keep going, well hold on to your hats.
Just have the AI do a full blown rewrite.
That is great. (Score:5, Funny)
It will be also the time when Linux will finally take over desktop
I'm looking forward when Microsoft uses this AI to code Windows OS.
AI gives them back BSD code.
This has been threatened for over 40 years now (Score:2)
Probably longer. But I remember such articles in 1976.
Getting hard to take it seriously.
Oh no, and India was doing so well growing its economy...
Because it worked so well in 1981 (Score:3)
The Last One (software) [wikipedia.org]
As someone else said, it sounds like it mimics the type of programmer who spends all his time gluging together copypasta code snippets from StackOverflow without understanding them. So it will clearly put the hack (in the context of "hack writer") contractors from India with fake degrees out of a job first. The kind of coding I do doesn't have snippets to put together.
The Last One (software) [wikipedia.org]
As someone else said, it sounds like it mimics the type of programmer who spends all his time gluging together copypasta code snippets from StackOverflow without understanding them
Perfect problem for a genetic algorithm.
I want to see the results first (Score:3)
before I believe it will work.
I worked once on a very large project that tried to do something similar for the Dutch tax service: put the (ever changing) tax regulations in some form of specification language, and compile that to C# code. I was a contractor for some time on that project. After a 160 milion EUR budget overflow and some questions about it in the parliament the project was significantly reduced in its ambitions.
Anyone remember assembler? (Score:2)
This is different from the status quo how? (Score:2)
The people who call themselves "coders" already do little more than paste together half-assed open source projects they find on github and snippets copied from Stack Overflow.
Replacing them with an AI would increase the quality of software by orders of magnitude, and increase the productivity of everyone who can't be replaced.
"Is developing" (Score:2)
"Is developing", not "has developed". I understand that Dr Frankenstein was developing a perfect human, made of snippets gathered from graveyards.
Oh, is it 4GL time again? (Score:3)
Actually, it will work exactly like it did in the 90s. Which is to say not at all, and to store up a load of 4GL take-out projects for the early 2000s...
You laugh but this is what ASIC/FPGA developers are going through right now. I'm old enough to remember the 4GL attempts from the 90's. A couple of the tool vendors (looking at you especially, Xilinx) are pushing the living hell out of tools that let you drag and drop blocks together and voila. You are correct that it works as well as it did 30 years ago.
Oh, really? (Score:2)
Bad code is already perversive, it is much more common than good code. So, you write an AI that takes various snippets of, more likely than not, bad code and combines them. And this AI is still written by coders who, more likely than not, are not the best coders themselves, so the sum will probably be even worse than the parts... If Microsoft has great engineers working on fancy stuff like that, perhaps they should instead throw a couple to the Skype team for example (I don't know what they are doing, but t
And they said it could never be done! (Score:3)
"Called DeepCoder, the software can take requirements by the developer, search through a massive database of code snippets and deliver working code in seconds..."
This I have got to see. By the way, I notice that the first thing mentioned is the proposed name. "DeepCoder" - well, with a name like that, how could anything go wrong? After finding that name, I expect the rest of the project was all downhill. So to speak. Erm...
1. "...take requirements by the developer..." Expressed in what form? As random remarks over a cup of coffee - in which case the usual proportion of incorrect, incompatible and misconceived requirements can be expected, along with the standard quota of perhaps 90% of the requirements not being mentioned at all (because no one has thought of them). Or perhaps in some rigorously defined logical format, in which case we might simply call them "pseudocode" or "Model Driven Design" or perhaps "formal methods".
2. "...search through a massive database of code snippets and deliver working code in seconds..." Ah, the long awaited "Frankenstein IDE"! Now you too can have a loving companion or friends stitched together from offcuts of raw liver and other offal. If only it weren't so easy to pass so airily over real difficulties to conjure up images of working code delivered in seconds. I wonder if Microsoft has thought of providing some kind of validation utility to make sure that the "working code" actually implements the requirements?
Sure (Score:2)
TCS has been doing it for ages. (Score:2)
Then it is up to the customer to test it, test it again, and make the code meet the specs through a complex e
27 heads of lettuce (Score:2)
This is the first numerical problem I ever did.
It demonstrates the power of computers:
Enter lots of data on calorie & nutritive content of foods.
Instruct the thing to maximize a function describing nutritive content, with a minimum level of each component, for fixed caloric content.
The results are that one should eat each day:
1/2 chicken
1 egg
1 glass of skim milk
27 heads of lettuce.
Won't happen. Sorry, there is no AI ever ... (Score:2)
... that can turn the harebrained buzzword/bullshit-laden confused and convoluted descriptions ("specs") of my marketing crew into a working product.
No freakin' way. The AI would probably have a meltdown.
My job will remain for a loooong time. If the rest of the population were able to formulate what they actually want, I'd be out of a job 10 years ago, with CASE tools taking my job. But that didn't happen. However, I might be the one discussion the new software with the AI. Looking forward to that. But then
... that can turn the harebrained buzzword/bullshit-laden confused and convoluted descriptions ("specs") of my marketing crew into a working product.
I just deliver a "Hello, World!" program, and when they say "WTF?" I say "Sure, it's got some bugs in it, but I got it out ahead of schedule!"
Licencing (Score:2)
High level abstraction (Score:2)
So you mean high level abstraction is the hard part and once a problem has been stated at sufficiently low level the lower levels can be standardized and needn't be recoded from scratch everytime ?
I'm shocked!
Remember those old lists of gag opcodes? (Score:2)
This would be the "Do what I mean" instruction that developers have always dreamed of.
You're assuming specs are well written (Score:1)
We have all these different development methodolog
Poverty-Rich Leisure Class (Score:2)
Something similar for artists (Score:2)
A few years ago there was a tool that did something similar for art: you drew a really rough line-drawing that just gave a sense of scale and position to each object. Then you labeled each object like "cheetah" or "motorcycle" and had one special label for the background, like "desert." Then it ran an image search: it would look for an image tagged with the same label, with roughly the same proportions as the outline. It auto-photoshopped it in, and viola! Instant art! One of the demo pictures was a ch
something like "content-aware fill" would work here?
;-)
Yeah, you just spec it out with a lot of {...}, and let the AI fill it in.
Developers! Developers! Developers! (Score:2)
The mother of all inner platforms (Score:2)
This is going to be an inner-platform, not for a platform, but...wait for it...for a programmer.
What? (Score:1)
Skillset needed (Score:2)
So here's a question: What skillset would be needed to use this approach effectively?
Don't forget we need to build a 2000-mile wall on the Mexican border, and stop all Muslims from entering the country.
Taking those tough but common sense steps will protect your job from automation.
