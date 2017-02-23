Google Releases an AI Tool For Publishers To Spot and Weed Out Toxic Comments (bbc.com) 34
Google today launched a new technology to help news organizations and online platforms identify and swiftly remove abusive comments on their websites. The technology, called Perspective, will review comments and score them based on how similar they are to comments people said were "toxic" or likely to make them leave a conversation. From a report on BBC: The search giant has developed something called Perspective, which it describes as a technology that uses machine learning to identify problematic comments. The software has been developed by Jigsaw, a division of Google with a mission to tackle online security dangers such as extremism and cyberbullying. The system learns by seeing how thousands of online conversations have been moderated and then scores new comments by assessing how "toxic" they are and whether similar language had led other people to leave conversations. What it's doing is trying to improve the quality of debate and make sure people aren't put off from joining in.
Re: Mod parent down (or up as per bias) (Score:2)
Hillary's not a Republican, you moron. If you think the Democratic party is not far enough to the left, say so, but you deserved to get moderated down for claiming a vote for Hillary could be part of a straight Republican ballot.
Breathlessly reporting online censorship (Score:1)
Let's automate oppression!
"Toxic" comments huh? (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, let's all bow down the moral arbiters of justice then. I'm sure that they'll be right on top of removing speech they disagree with. Then moving onto the useful idiots that cheered this on in the first place.
If you're willing to remove some speech because it makes you upset, there's nothing stopping others from doing the same to you later.
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't like an online forum's moderation, then you are completely free to find one more to your liking, or even start your own.
But believe me, sooner or later if your online forum takes off in any way, you're going to get some trolls, and if they aren't checked, they'll drive out anyone reasonable people. I've seen more than one forum collapse under the weight of uncontrolled trolling. It even happened to a local community web forum, where three or four very abusive posters who seemed to have infinite
Donald Trump? (Score:2)
Did Donald Trump just take over the PR role for Google?
With YouTube, an Alphabet/Google Company, having the cesspool of toxic comments that it has, I don't see how anyone at Google could claim with a straight face that Google's infrastructure is any good at filtering out toxic comments.
Re: (Score:1)
"The system learns by seeing how thousands of online conversations have been moderated and then scores new comments by assessing how "toxic" they are and whether similar language had led other people to leave conversations."
We all know that people abuse the moderation system to equate "I disagree" with modding a post down. If I had to guess, I'd say that what constitutes a "toxic" comment will be a mix between: a) toxic and b) unpopular opinions.
Re: (Score:2)
This might be new to you, but the left have been pushing for speech controls for years at google. It's not Trump, it's not those on the right. The right are the ones defending free speech, and it's the left who are trying to censor it. Whether it be no-platforming, violent assaults on people, using bomb threats or other tactics to shut down venues. The social justice brigade [thegg.net] has been doing this for a long time, it's why github is such a steaming pile of shit now. You can see this when companies start i
So . . . (Score:1)
. . . onto all the ways we can fool this "ai" to get snide comments through
. . . cry for all the false positives there will be
. . . all the tricky cases, such as someone quoting "a toxic post" as an example of how not to do it . . .
Re: (Score:2)
I'd much rather have the racists hanging out on Stormfront. I'd say not giving those kinds of people a wide platform to stand on is just fine. When the white supremacists were stuck reading their mimeotyped bulletins and meeting in basements, or even later dialing into pre-Stormfront BBSs, and finally on sites like Stormfront itself, they had no great legitimacy.
I'd much rather have those types pushed back on to Stormfront and like-minded sites, simply because there is no feasible way to create universal ki
Awesome (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Ideas are one thing. Abusive trolls is another.
Censorship (Score:2)
By whom? For what exactly? (Score:2)
Who will be filing the most complaints? The people with money to pay astroturfers and sockpuppets? That is what we have everywhere else, so why would Google's app be any different?
What will the complaints be about? Same thing we see everywhere else, which is anything not pro communist/extreme leftist?
This is a promotion of fascism, not freedom.
It can't work. (Score:2)
>The technology, called Perspective, will review comments and score them based on how similar they are to comments people said were "toxic" or likely to make them leave a conversation.
Experience shows that toxic comments encourage participation as they simultaneously reduce participant satisfaction.
You want customers hitting F5 and (hopefully) seeing more ads on your site? Get people's egos involved and get them competing and hating on each other.
The sign of our times: Censorship-Supression City (Score:5, Interesting)
I can't speak for everyone else, but all this AI, machine learning, heavy algorithm, neural network, data mining that's been going on for well over a decade now and has become almost normal in terms of tech news conversation is really scary as hell.
For starters, the claim to the quote/unquote "internet" and plaguing social media is it's given absolutely everyone a platform to opinion-ate, alienate, berate, tolerate and flat out hate anyone, any topic, any agenda, any other opinion, idea, thought, preference, look, feel, ect. Let's face it: all that in itself alone as opened pandora's box to a metric shit-ton of people who flat out should not be sharing anything that bubbles in their skull. So now we all sit here with big thumb-tapping or keyboard-clacking loud mouths who can't act appropriately in a digital world.
But I have to say, when the hell did everyone become a bunch of sensitive sally's in terms of taking everything at face value, and buying into some internet handles drivel (or lack there of), hate speech. Look at slashdot and the anonymous coward approach? Hell at least we provide anonymity and low rank to toxic troll garbage here.
All that aside, we don't 'remove' it, cover it up and scrub it away because everyone likes to wave the I-am-offended-all-the-time flag. It becomes part of the culture, ambiance (if you laugh it it, I guess) and overall conversation. We don't un-ring bells, do we? I don't see how that's any different digitally.
Of course (Score:2)
And we will define "toxic" as anything that doesn't support authoritarian technocracy.