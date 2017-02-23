Inside Uber's Aggressive, Unrestrained Workplace Culture (cnbc.com) 53
Excerpts from Mike Isaac's report for the New York Times: Interviews with more than 30 current and former Uber employees, as well as reviews of internal emails, chat logs and tape-recorded meetings, paint a picture of an often unrestrained workplace culture. Among the most egregious accusations from employees, who either witnessed or were subject to incidents and who asked to remain anonymous because of confidentiality agreements and fear of retaliation: One Uber manager groped female co-workers' breasts at a company retreat in Las Vegas. A director shouted a homophobic slur at a subordinate during a heated confrontation in a meeting. Another manager threatened to beat an underperforming employee's head in with a baseball bat. Until this week, this culture was only whispered about in Silicon Valley. Then on Sunday, Susan Fowler, an engineer who left Uber in December, published a blog post about her time at the company. [...] One group appeared immune to internal scrutiny, the current and former employees said. Called the A-Team and composed of a small group of executives who were personally close to Mr. Kalanick, its members were shielded from much accountability over their actions. One member of the A-Team was Emil Michael, senior vice president for business, who was caught up in a public scandal over comments he made in 2014 about digging into the private lives of journalists who opposed the company. Mr. Kalanick defended Mr. Michael, saying he believed Mr. Michael could learn from his mistakes.
So you think managers threatening to kill someone or calling them a homosexual slur is just fine? If I was in charge, there would be a whole lot of people being marched out the door. I certainly would never tolerate anything like that (I'm management now). Manager or regular employee, if you cannot behave with a modicum of decency and manners, then you won't long have a job anywhere I manage.
the enron of this generation (Score:2, Informative)
loses money
sex fueled culture
no definitive product
Also describes the entirety of social networking.
motivation (Score:2)
Now, that's what must be a highly motivating work environment
One must wonder how their hiring process works, i.e. letting such characters through the gates, since recent reports don't paint a pretty picture.
Re:motivation (Score:5, Interesting)
In most companies, someone pulls a stunt like any of the ones listed here, and they're quickly smacked down, or fired outright (depending on the incident). Judging by the rumors and reports of incidents at Uber, that wasn't the case there. Instead, HR seems to have been told to ignore and protect "high performers" in a penny-wise/pound-foolish policy that leads to the sort of culture like you see described. What happens is that when people don't get punished for the first few things, they start to realize that the normal limits don't apply, and the bad sorts start pushing the envelope. Eventually you get a workplace culture where all sorts of stuff is tolerated, and you wind up with a toxic work environment.
A homosexual slur is likely to get a very strong reprimand. Threatening to beat someone up or grabbing someone's breasts is almost certainly going to see you escorted off the premises. Uber sounds like one fucking terrible place to work.
What happens is that when people don't get punished for the first few things, they start to realize that the normal limits don't apply, and the bad sorts start pushing the envelope. Eventually
Re:motivation (Score:4, Funny)
"The beatings will continue until morale improves!"
That sounds like the sort of thing where someone is quoting Bon Qui Qui (Mad TV; https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]) and says, "I will cut you!" or something, and the receiving end takes it as a threat.
Granted: The first rule of public speaking (or just about any kind of presentation) is to Know Your Audience. KYA. Applies to everything. You shouldn't tell jokes to people who may not get them, or may take offense at them...unless you're a stand-up comic. KYA. But that sort of professionalism isn't taug
It's not the hiring process that's creating the problem, it's senior management. Management would have heard about the incident (or similar ones), and they had the ability to discipline both the manager to grabbed the baseball bat as well as his manager who didn't do anything about it. Instead they let the incident go, perhaps even laughing about it and treating it as an example of a passionate manager motivating his people.
Lady, why does it matter what HR said? Call the police, report them, sooner rather than later. If not for yourself, for the next person. Then get yourself some help dealing with this.
You might consider a civil suit too if the HR folks really had that attitude about it... Junk like this is unacceptable.
"Rape, murder, arson, and rape." (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The Register is decent if you can stomach the sarcasm, slashdot has clearly been taken over by the white supremacist legions.
Goes both ways (Score:5, Interesting)
And my ex-manager (woman) was at a poker game at my house, raving drunk and after losing a hand to me, threw a handful of ceramic poker chips in my face as hard as she could. Not that it surprised anyone because she occasionally comes to work drunk. Not that anyone will do anything about it because she's a she.
And then there's the manager of our finance department (black woman) who doesn't feel unprofessional screaming at me on the phone and calling me names - while I'm on speaker phone with her - while people in other offices come to listen in amazement. She developed a billing workflow for our entire business unit, and after deploying it at the END OF THE QUARTER with no testing - which caused no end of headaches - I dug through to figure out the errors, drafted a corrective action plan to fix it and sent it to her - which culminated in this legendary phone conversation where she was screaming at me on the phone about how I was too stupid to figure out how to use the workflow...
I documented all of this, got supporting statements from my colleagues, and went to HR - who basically said that she's untouchable because she's a minority and a woman. I work for GE; not exactly a small-time company. We have all the expected training, HR-enforced compliance...hell, when someone does something that grabs the attention of a regulatory body in a bad way, people get fired. The people involved get fired. The people who weren't involved but heard about it punitive career action for not proactively taking steps to report it up the chain of command. The people who weren't involved and didn't hear about it, but were in a position that they theoretically SHOULD have heard or known about it get formally reprimanded.
But God help that there be a woman, or for double damage a minority woman...and rules go out the window.
Don't meet with your managers in your off-time, at your house, for anything, especially if they're women
If someone screams at you on the phone hang up
These are great suggestions
I wouldn't brush off someone threatening to beat my head in with a baseball bat. I'd be calling the cops.
Outrageous! (Score:2, Troll)
beat an underperforming employee's head in with a baseball bat
Everyone knows that only liberal protesters at places like Berkeley and anti-Trump events are allowed to talk about and do that sort of thing.
Eric Holder will get to the bottom of it! (Score:2)
Not so fast... (Score:2)
If this story is really true, there is a huge lawsuit in Uber's future... Given that there really hasn't been such a lawsuit yet, I'm a bit hesitant to just accept all this at face value.
Leaving a bit out (Score:2)
The boob-grabber got fired, as CNBC fails to note (but BusinessInsider does)
The baseball bat thing is probably a reference to Scarface. Whether a manager actually was referencing the movie when making the "threat" or the person talking to the reporter was using it for inspiration for making shit up, I couldn't say.
