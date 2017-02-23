'Social Media Needs A Travel Mode' (idlewords.com) 64
Maciej CegÅowski, a Polish-American web developer, entrepreneur, and social critic, writes on a blog post: We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites that reduces our contact list and history to a minimal subset of what the site normally offers. Not only would such a feature protect people forced to give their passwords at the border, but it would mitigate the many additional threats to privacy they face when they use their social media accounts away from home. Both Facebook and Google make lofty claims about user safety, but they've done little to show they take the darkening political climate around the world seriously. A 'trip mode' would be a chance for them to demonstrate their commitment to user safety beyond press releases and anodyne letters of support. What's required is a small amount of engineering, a good marketing effort, and the conviction that any company that makes its fortune hoarding user data has a moral responsibility to protect its users. To work effectively, a trip mode feature would need to be easy to turn on, configurable (so you can choose how long you want the protection turned on for) and irrevocable for an amount of time chosen by the user once it's set. There's no sense in having a 'trip mode' if the person demanding your password can simply switch it off, or coerce you into switching it off.
A sprawling generalization, but that's what I've got
Besides, we already have all the technology we need to keep our data private. It's just that current law won't *allow* us to keep it private. As such, the *laws* need fixing, not the technology.
I'll assume you are familiar with the procedure. Always best to start at the beginning.
They don't need fixing, they need repealing.
Technology can fix those laws.
Yes, true, but given that it won't happen soon, technology that renders those laws useless is the only step forward we can make now.
Because Travel Mode is an indicator that you've got something to hide, and thus, must be using social media to send encoded terrorist messages.
Sometimes I think terrorists are just nature's way of weeding out the violent and stupid- especially suicide bombers.
For one thing, there has to be something for them to see, so they don't see a blank slate and, on that basis, assume you have something to hide and probe you ever more deeply.
Clearly if there were going to be a 'Travel Mode' it would have to be very very well hidden.
When I'm travelling I wipe the phone, factory reset it, and then set it up with my work account instead of personal. That way there are contacts and emails etc but its only work related. My work isn't sensitive so I don't care. But it looks like
> just nature's way of weeding out the violent and stupid
Yeah but its also society that is to blame for their existence in the first place. We have already invented and enabled massive mechanisms (such as religion and governments) that systemically hide the real truth, suppress free speech and use education/media as brainwashing mechanisms expressly in order to keep us "little people" ignorant and distracted with crap like social media or with fighting each other, and therefore completely controllable.
Maybe, but most likely they'll just see you as another nuisance maker trying to make their job difficult. And in their opinion it's important, valuable, patriotic and you're either non-American or one of the wusses they defend. I'm sure the TSA system has some informal way to shitlist a person so he'll get picked for extra security screenings, luggage checks, extended questioning, "problems" processing forms etc. so any kind of solution that lets the TSA know you're trying to obstruct or evade them is kinda
"Traveling around the world" means more and more "Traveling all around, but also you go around the USA if you at all can."
"We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites..."
Speak for yourself...my devices aren't polluted with social media apps that leak my info and make me a target for hackers and Border Patrol fascists.
Border guards can ask for your account passwords.
You don't have to provide them, of course.
But if you're not a citizen, you don't have to be admitted, either.
There are little or no practical appeals.
Not responding truthfully to a border guard is a very serious crime; it's not an option, although refusing can be, with consequences.
It will be interesting to watch the economic impact of this over time - I suspect there will be none, as people have adapted in the past, and this will just become the norm.
I don't think there's much of a choice for non-citizens. Look at what open borders get you, tourism numbers in France are way, way down. No one wants to deal with frequent terror attacks and rioting.
As AC said below, "How do I provide that which doesn't exist? What then?"
I don't have a Facebook account, nor Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, etc etc etc. Facebook *might* have a page that *they* started on me, but it's not mine.
You can Google my name all day long and not find squat, I'm just not there. They're welcome to search for me but it'll be a wash with no relevant results.
So how do I give them what doesn't exist?
Yeah, users won't constantly stumble over that trying to figure out if they've properly turned travel mode is on or off.
Why not add a duress password, perhaps? That, and hide the fact that trip mode is on, don't show a timer. Another way to deal with trip mode is to allow for non-trip-mode access only through a user settable range of IP addresses. Leave that range, the functionality set gets reduced. This way, if one is in Lower Elbonia, there is little to nothing the local goons can do to get full access to someone's profile, especially if the user uses 2FA.
You hand vital information about yourself to a device you don't own?
First mistake.
That would violate the "real name" policies of services like Facebook and Quora [quora.com] — you can lose that "important" account if you do that...
Of course, you can another account with your real name — for example, there are over a dozen Facebook accounts with my own fairly rare Firstname Lastname combination already. None of them mine...
But that has its own difficulti
2). Travel under the name Joe/Jane Smith and claim you never use social media. Ever. For anything!
Smart move. Where do I get a passport that says I'm Joe Smith?
4). Boot into a fake, but plausibly real looking environment, with nothing interesting on it. Load it to the gills with internet cat videos and nothing more;
I'd load it with gross but legal porn. Give them something to vomit over. Lemonparty or Tubgirl... gee, if I only could decide...
The concept is "Duress Password" (Score:5, Interesting)
A "mode" will be detectable — looking at your screen whoever compels you to show it (a criminal or an officer or both-in-one) will be able to tell, you are in "travel mode" and demand to see the real deal.
The concept you want is Duress Password [wikipedia.org] — which ostensibly unlocks "everything", but hides the things you previously marked for hiding whenever the "duress" password is entered instead of real one.
And you may wish to use it not only to fool overzealous border-guards, but, for example, to hide certain materials from bystanders at Internet-cafes.
There is a "duress" PAM-module [github.com] in the works for folks compelled to login to their Unix-laptop and a move to add the feature to Cyrus IMAP-server [github.com].
But, to reiterate, it is of utmost importance, that your usage of such functionality can not be not only proven, but even suspected. Whoever is in a position to compel you to login, is also in a position to punish you for fooling him...
No, they would not — the concept is in wide usage by security and alarm-monitoring companies for example.
Without access to the remote server, it can be made impossible to detect, whether or not the user used the special password or the real one.
If you cannot tell whether the device is in "duress" mode, how would you find out?
Logging-in with a duress code to your laptop should trigger removal of whatever it is you want to protect (whether it is encrypted/hidden or not).
It is a reasonably fast operation and, after it is over, the diskspace will match... The only way to prevent it would be for the compelling party to confiscate the laptop and attempt to unlock it themselves. That method is way too tedious to be used in a dragnet, however...
AFAIK, they don't ask for password. They ask you to "please, enter your password"...
for an amount of time chosen by the user
Which, coincidentally, will be the amount of time you are held in detention until your phone unlocks.
Maybe, it would have if it actually helped. But it is so trivial for anyone to bypass the entire problem — such as by resetting their phone when the plane is landing and restoring from the cloud after checking-in to their hotel — that no terrorist will be thwarted by this.
If any, the safety gain will be temporarily while the lost liberty — substantial. Do the words I just used remind you of a quote by one of t
If that means it needs a feature to send it to or preferably past the end of the world, then I agree.
Why we would vote for people that want to make it easy for terrorists to enter the country?
don't bring any devices with you, and if someone asks for your Facebook password reply with "Whats a face book?"
It is a political one. If you travel to a country where they can demand your passwords, they can do equally bad things to you if you have a "travel-mode" configured. The problem is that they can demand your passwords. In a country that respects personal freedoms, that will not happen. Unfortunately, the citizens of most democratic countries are too unaware of history today to understand the value of those freedoms and how hard it was to get them and are not defending them. If you go to such a country, havin