Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Facebook Privacy Security Social Networks Twitter United States Politics

'Social Media Needs A Travel Mode' (idlewords.com) 64

Posted by msmash from the genuine-concern dept.
Maciej CegÅowski, a Polish-American web developer, entrepreneur, and social critic, writes on a blog post: We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites that reduces our contact list and history to a minimal subset of what the site normally offers. Not only would such a feature protect people forced to give their passwords at the border, but it would mitigate the many additional threats to privacy they face when they use their social media accounts away from home. Both Facebook and Google make lofty claims about user safety, but they've done little to show they take the darkening political climate around the world seriously. A 'trip mode' would be a chance for them to demonstrate their commitment to user safety beyond press releases and anodyne letters of support. What's required is a small amount of engineering, a good marketing effort, and the conviction that any company that makes its fortune hoarding user data has a moral responsibility to protect its users. To work effectively, a trip mode feature would need to be easy to turn on, configurable (so you can choose how long you want the protection turned on for) and irrevocable for an amount of time chosen by the user once it's set. There's no sense in having a 'trip mode' if the person demanding your password can simply switch it off, or coerce you into switching it off.

'Social Media Needs A Travel Mode' More | Reply

'Social Media Needs A Travel Mode'

Comments Filter:
  • As a former C++ app engineer, I've found adding "modes" increases the source and test complexity and often end up not being used very much.

    A sprawling generalization, but that's what I've got ...

  • "We"? (Score:2, Informative)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 )

    "We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites..."

    Speak for yourself...my devices aren't polluted with social media apps that leak my info and make me a target for hackers and Border Patrol fascists.

    • Border guards can ask for your account passwords.

      You don't have to provide them, of course.

      But if you're not a citizen, you don't have to be admitted, either.

      There are little or no practical appeals.

      Not responding truthfully to a border guard is a very serious crime; it's not an option, although refusing can be, with consequences.

      It will be interesting to watch the economic impact of this over time - I suspect there will be none, as people have adapted in the past, and this will just become the norm.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by OhPlz ( 168413 )

        I don't think there's much of a choice for non-citizens. Look at what open borders get you, tourism numbers in France are way, way down. No one wants to deal with frequent terror attacks and rioting.

      • As AC said below, "How do I provide that which doesn't exist? What then?"

        I don't have a Facebook account, nor Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, etc etc etc. Facebook *might* have a page that *they* started on me, but it's not mine.

        You can Google my name all day long and not find squat, I'm just not there. They're welcome to search for me but it'll be a wash with no relevant results.

        So how do I give them what doesn't exist?

  • Good intention, but what's to prevent a border patrol agent from a rogue state from just detaining people until the trip mode timer expires?

    • Why not add a duress password, perhaps? That, and hide the fact that trip mode is on, don't show a timer. Another way to deal with trip mode is to allow for non-trip-mode access only through a user settable range of IP addresses. Leave that range, the functionality set gets reduced. This way, if one is in Lower Elbonia, there is little to nothing the local goons can do to get full access to someone's profile, especially if the user uses 2FA.

  • Does Facebook keep much locally on the phone? It'd seem easier to just uninstall it, deny having an account at the border, and reinstall whenever. Same as backing up stuff to the cloud.
  • Far better to have a cutsie account in your real name with only polite BS and a 2nd account in a different name where you can be honest. No politics or opinion on your real name and open an incognito browser before logging in to the real account where you say what you really think. A cut down account is far too dangerous as it would still be the person that the junta in Thailand are looking for for criticising the way they arrest, murder people or sell Rohinghya into slavery. It is not just the US who wa

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mi ( 197448 )

      Far better to have a cutsie account in your real name with only polite BS and a 2nd account in a different name where you can be honest

      That would violate the "real name" policies of services like Facebook and Quora [quora.com] — you can lose that "important" account if you do that...

      Of course, you can another account with your real name — for example, there are over a dozen Facebook accounts with my own fairly rare Firstname Lastname combination already. None of them mine...

      But that has its own difficulti

  • The concept is "Duress Password" (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Thursday February 23, 2017 @12:42PM (#53918569) Homepage Journal

    A "mode" will be detectable — looking at your screen whoever compels you to show it (a criminal or an officer or both-in-one) will be able to tell, you are in "travel mode" and demand to see the real deal.

    The concept you want is Duress Password [wikipedia.org] — which ostensibly unlocks "everything", but hides the things you previously marked for hiding whenever the "duress" password is entered instead of real one.

    And you may wish to use it not only to fool overzealous border-guards, but, for example, to hide certain materials from bystanders at Internet-cafes.

    There is a "duress" PAM-module [github.com] in the works for folks compelled to login to their Unix-laptop and a move to add the feature to Cyrus IMAP-server [github.com].

    But, to reiterate, it is of utmost importance, that your usage of such functionality can not be not only proven, but even suspected. Whoever is in a position to compel you to login, is also in a position to punish you for fooling him...

  • for an amount of time chosen by the user

    Which, coincidentally, will be the amount of time you are held in detention until your phone unlocks.

  • If that means it needs a feature to send it to or preferably past the end of the world, then I agree.

  • Really, traveling without social media is a very pleasant option in most cases. My most memorable vacations are the ones I took where I was not worried about WiFi or 3G service. Your vacation should get you away from what consumes you during the rest of your existence; if you are worrying about that crap while you are away I'm going to tell you that your doing your vacation wrong.

  • don't bring any devices with you, and if someone asks for your Facebook password reply with "Whats a face book?"

  • It is a political one. If you travel to a country where they can demand your passwords, they can do equally bad things to you if you have a "travel-mode" configured. The problem is that they can demand your passwords. In a country that respects personal freedoms, that will not happen. Unfortunately, the citizens of most democratic countries are too unaware of history today to understand the value of those freedoms and how hard it was to get them and are not defending them. If you go to such a country, havin

Slashdot Top Deals

"Just think of a computer as hardware you can program." -- Nigel de la Tierre

Close