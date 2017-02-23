Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


'Social Media Needs A Travel Mode'

Posted by msmash
Maciej CegÅowski, a Polish-American web developer, entrepreneur, and social critic, writes on a blog post: We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites that reduces our contact list and history to a minimal subset of what the site normally offers. Not only would such a feature protect people forced to give their passwords at the border, but it would mitigate the many additional threats to privacy they face when they use their social media accounts away from home. Both Facebook and Google make lofty claims about user safety, but they've done little to show they take the darkening political climate around the world seriously. A 'trip mode' would be a chance for them to demonstrate their commitment to user safety beyond press releases and anodyne letters of support. What's required is a small amount of engineering, a good marketing effort, and the conviction that any company that makes its fortune hoarding user data has a moral responsibility to protect its users. To work effectively, a trip mode feature would need to be easy to turn on, configurable (so you can choose how long you want the protection turned on for) and irrevocable for an amount of time chosen by the user once it's set. There's no sense in having a 'trip mode' if the person demanding your password can simply switch it off, or coerce you into switching it off.

  • us gubmint
    know how they got them? from whatever network you uploaded your dick pic to
    thsi isn;t about securing your data from intel agencies, they already have it
    tiny dick pic included
    this is just the pervs at tsa / customs wanting to see your dick pic
    like when they got caught saving and sharing images from the body scanners

  • As a former C++ app engineer, I've found adding "modes" increases the source and test complexity and often end up not being used very much.

    A sprawling generalization, but that's what I've got ...

  • If you have "travel mode" on (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    then they will simply not let you in. Luckily, these days, there are much better and safer destinations for your travels than the United States, because let's not kid ourselves, the blogger's use of "around the world" really means first and foremost "the United States".

    • Because Travel Mode is an indicator that you've got something to hide, and thus, must be using social media to send encoded terrorist messages.

      Sometimes I think terrorists are just nature's way of weeding out the violent and stupid- especially suicide bombers.

  • "We"? (Score:3)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @12:29PM (#53918457)

    "We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites..."

    Speak for yourself...my devices aren't polluted with social media apps that leak my info and make me a target for hackers and Border Patrol fascists.

    • Border guards can ask for your account passwords.

      You don't have to provide them, of course.

      But if you're not a citizen, you don't have to be admitted, either.

      There are little or no practical appeals.

      Not responding truthfully to a border guard is a very serious crime; it's not an option, although refusing can be, with consequences.

      It will be interesting to watch the economic impact of this over time - I suspect there will be none, as people have adapted in the past, and this will just become the norm.

  • Good intention, but what's to prevent a border patrol agent from a rogue state from just detaining people until the trip mode timer expires?
  • Does Facebook keep much locally on the phone? It'd seem easier to just uninstall it, deny having an account at the border, and reinstall whenever. Same as backing up stuff to the cloud.
  • Far better to have a cutsie account in your real name with only polite BS and a 2nd account in a different name where you can be honest. No politics or opinion on your real name and open an incognito browser before logging in to the real account where you say what you really think. A cut down account is far too dangerous as it would still be the person that the junta in Thailand are looking for for criticising the way they arrest, murder people or sell Rohinghya into slavery. It is not just the US who wa

  • A "mode" will be detectable — looking at your screen whoever compels you to show it (a criminal or an officer or both-in-one) will be able to tell, you are in "travel mode" and demand to see the real deal.

    The concept you want is Duress Password [wikipedia.org] — which ostensibly unlocks "everything", but hides the things you previously marked for hiding whenever the "duress" password is entered instead of real one.

    And you may wish to use it not only to fool overzealous border-guards, but, for example, to hide

  • for an amount of time chosen by the user

    Which, coincidentally, will be the amount of time you are held in detention until your phone unlocks.

