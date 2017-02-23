'Social Media Needs A Travel Mode' (idlewords.com) 22
Maciej CegÅowski, a Polish-American web developer, entrepreneur, and social critic, writes on a blog post: We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites that reduces our contact list and history to a minimal subset of what the site normally offers. Not only would such a feature protect people forced to give their passwords at the border, but it would mitigate the many additional threats to privacy they face when they use their social media accounts away from home. Both Facebook and Google make lofty claims about user safety, but they've done little to show they take the darkening political climate around the world seriously. A 'trip mode' would be a chance for them to demonstrate their commitment to user safety beyond press releases and anodyne letters of support. What's required is a small amount of engineering, a good marketing effort, and the conviction that any company that makes its fortune hoarding user data has a moral responsibility to protect its users. To work effectively, a trip mode feature would need to be easy to turn on, configurable (so you can choose how long you want the protection turned on for) and irrevocable for an amount of time chosen by the user once it's set. There's no sense in having a 'trip mode' if the person demanding your password can simply switch it off, or coerce you into switching it off.
you know who already has your social passwords? (Score:1)
us gubmint
know how they got them? from whatever network you uploaded your dick pic to
thsi isn;t about securing your data from intel agencies, they already have it
tiny dick pic included
this is just the pervs at tsa / customs wanting to see your dick pic
like when they got caught saving and sharing images from the body scanners
mode complexity (Score:1)
A sprawling generalization, but that's what I've got
Re:mode complexity (Score:4, Insightful)
Besides, we already have all the technology we need to keep our data private. It's just that current law won't *allow* us to keep it private. As such, the *laws* need fixing, not the technology.
Re: (Score:1)
As such, the *laws* need fixing, not the technology.
I'll assume you are familiar with the procedure. Always best to start at the beginning.
If you have "travel mode" on (Score:1)
then they will simply not let you in. Luckily, these days, there are much better and safer destinations for your travels than the United States, because let's not kid ourselves, the blogger's use of "around the world" really means first and foremost "the United States".
Re: (Score:2)
Because Travel Mode is an indicator that you've got something to hide, and thus, must be using social media to send encoded terrorist messages.
Sometimes I think terrorists are just nature's way of weeding out the violent and stupid- especially suicide bombers.
"We"? (Score:3)
"We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites..."
Speak for yourself...my devices aren't polluted with social media apps that leak my info and make me a target for hackers and Border Patrol fascists.
Devices are a red herring. (Score:2)
Border guards can ask for your account passwords.
You don't have to provide them, of course.
But if you're not a citizen, you don't have to be admitted, either.
There are little or no practical appeals.
Not responding truthfully to a border guard is a very serious crime; it's not an option, although refusing can be, with consequences.
It will be interesting to watch the economic impact of this over time - I suspect there will be none, as people have adapted in the past, and this will just become the norm.
Possible issue with this logic (Score:2)
Uninstall? (Score:2)
2 accounts? (Score:2)
The concept is "Duress Password" (Score:2)
A "mode" will be detectable — looking at your screen whoever compels you to show it (a criminal or an officer or both-in-one) will be able to tell, you are in "travel mode" and demand to see the real deal.
The concept you want is Duress Password [wikipedia.org] — which ostensibly unlocks "everything", but hides the things you previously marked for hiding whenever the "duress" password is entered instead of real one.
And you may wish to use it not only to fool overzealous border-guards, but, for example, to hide
Irrevocable .... (Score:2)
for an amount of time chosen by the user
Which, coincidentally, will be the amount of time you are held in detention until your phone unlocks.