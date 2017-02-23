Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Has Demonstrated a Successful Practical Attack Against SHA-1 (googleblog.com) 9

Reader Artem Tashkinov writes: Ten years after of SHA-1 was first introduced, Google has announced the first practical technique for generating an SHA-1 collision. It required two years of research between the CWI Institute in Amsterdam and Google. As a proof of the attack, Google has released two PDF files that have identical SHA-1 hashes but different content. The amount of computations required to carry out the attack is staggering: nine quintillion (9,223,372,036,854,775,808) SHA1 computations in total which took 6,500 years of CPU computation to complete the attack first phase and 110 years of GPU computation to complete the second phase.

Google says that people should migrate to newer hashing algorithms like SHA-256 and SHA-3, however it's worth noting that there are currently no ways of finding a collision for both MD5 and SHA-1 hashes simultaneously which means that we still can use old proven hardware accelerated hash functions to be on the safe side.

  • What should happen and what will happen (Score:3)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @01:15PM (#53918833) Homepage
    If one looks at the history of what happened the last time a major hash was broken, there was a large gap between when MD5 has its first collisions and when it became practical to detect collisions. There was about a little under a decade between when the first collisions were found and when it became easy to find collisions. The general expectation is that hash systems will fail gracefully in a similar way so we have a large amount of warning to switch over. Unfortunately, we've also seen that in practice people don't adopt new hash algorithms nearly as fast as they should. The second to last Yahoo security breach was so bad in part because the passwords were hashed with a completely unsalted MD5 https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2016/12/15/yahoo-breach-ive-closed-my-account-because-it-uses-md5-to-hash-my-password/ [sophos.com]. The lack of salting would have been by itself a problem even when MD5 was still considered insecure. That in 2015, a decade after MD5 was broken for almost all purposes, Yahoo was still using it, is appalling. Unfortunately, they likely aren't the only one. And I fully expect that if Slashdot is around in a decade we'll read about someone who has foolishly stored passwords using SHA-1.

  • The thing is that there is not actually a lot you can do with an SHA1 hash collision. Sure, you may be able to impersonate a site by use of a fake certificate. But these are around anyways because of CAs with shoddy security and governments that do not understand the value of security and just coerce CAs in giving them out. So an SHA1 collision is actually a bit of overkill for that and likely the most expensive option by a large margin. So what else is left? I do not see anything.

    Sure, if this was somethin

  • ... however it's worth noting that there are currently no ways of finding a collision for both MD5 and SHA-1 hashes simultaneously

    Any crypto geeks want to weigh in on the truth of this statement? I've often wondered about this. Wouldn't using two hash algorithms be easier and more effective over the long term than getting the whole world to upgrade to the Latest And Greatest Hash every ~10 years?

