Google Has Demonstrated a Successful Practical Attack Against SHA-1

Reader Artem Tashkinov writes: Ten years after of SHA-1 was first introduced, Google has announced the first practical technique for generating an SHA-1 collision. It required two years of research between the CWI Institute in Amsterdam and Google. As a proof of the attack, Google has released two PDF files that have identical SHA-1 hashes but different content. The amount of computations required to carry out the attack is staggering: nine quintillion (9,223,372,036,854,775,808) SHA1 computations in total which took 6,500 years of CPU computation to complete the attack first phase and 110 years of GPU computation to complete the second phase.
Google says that people should migrate to newer hashing algorithms like SHA-256 and SHA-3, however it's worth noting that there are currently no ways of finding a collision for both MD5 and SHA-1 hashes simultaneously which means that we still can use old proven hardware accelerated hash functions to be on the safe side.
Re:Practical? (Score:5, Interesting)
It is all about cost-benefit. CPU speeds continue to get faster, and renting CPU time on cloud providers become cheaper and cheaper.
Why is this significant? There are still major certificate authorities out there with intermediate certificates using SHA-1. Find a collision for these certificates, and you essentially become a new intermediate certificate authority with the ability to issue domain certs for basically anything you want and they'll validate in browsers.
Now thing of government agencies or crime syndicates that could afford the CPU/GPU time to do this. It is a highly practical attack vector now.
Re: (Score:2)
They have an alternative use of the word practical.
Re: (Score:3)
If Google can do that, NSA can surely do that - maybe not right now but quite soon.
Also don't underestimate various botnets - right now they are mostly used for spamming/DDOS'ing/crypto currency mining (which in itself is
... hashing) but they can be used for finding collisions in SHA-1 as well.
Also don't forget that "practical" in this case means that an attack can be carried out using currently existing availble computational resources, vs. something purely theoretical which requires billions of CPUs/
What should happen and what will happen (Score:3)
For variable values of "practical" and "relevant" (Score:2)
The thing is that there is not actually a lot you can do with an SHA1 hash collision. Sure, you may be able to impersonate a site by use of a fake certificate. But these are around anyways because of CAs with shoddy security and governments that do not understand the value of security and just coerce CAs in giving them out. So an SHA1 collision is actually a bit of overkill for that and likely the most expensive option by a large margin. So what else is left? I do not see anything.
Sure, if this was somethin
Are two hashes better than one? (Score:2)
Any crypto geeks want to weigh in on the truth of this statement? I've often wondered about this. Wouldn't using two hash algorithms be easier and more effective over the long term than getting the whole world to upgrade to the Latest And Greatest Hash every ~10 years?