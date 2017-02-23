Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Social Networks United States

Social Media Are Driving Americans Insane (bloomberg.com) 48

Posted by msmash from the big-impacts dept.
Deena Shanker, writing for Bloomberg: If you pull out your phone to check Twitter while waiting for the light to change, or read e-mails while brushing your teeth, you might be what the American Psychological Association calls a "constant checker." And chances are, it's hurting your mental health. Last week, the APA released a study finding that Americans were experiencing the first statistically significant stress increase in the survey's 10-year history. In January, 57 percent of respondents of all political stripes said the U.S. political climate was a very or somewhat significant source of stress, up from 52 percent who said the same thing in August. On Thursday, the APA released the second part of its 1 findings, "Stress In America: Coping With Change," examining the role technology and social media play in American stress levels. [...] The highest stress levels, it should be noted, are reserved for those who constantly check their work e-mail on days off. Their average stress level is 6.0. So those of you who think it's somehow pleasant to work from home on a Saturday afternoon, you're actually fooling yourself.

  • Too much noise (Score:4, Interesting)

    by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @03:48PM (#53919971) Journal
    I definitely got a little burned out on Social Media since the election. I think I've used Twitter a half dozen times since then, and am only checking Facebook once or twice a day, usually to send birthday greetings. Some days I don't get on at all. It definitely lets you do more important/productive things, and you stay out of arguments with your left/right friends who are posting fallacious memes.

  • Excuse moi, monsieur... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Uhmmm... seriously ? Since there has been obviously *zero* change in the political landscape between August last year and January this year, the only possible conclusion for the reportedly increased stress from the political landscape is social media. Rrrright... We don't need fake news when plain idiocy will do just fine.

  • Not insane (Score:3)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @03:53PM (#53920031)
    It is not driving me insane!

    now give me a minute to see what fark, deadspin, facebook, twitter, reddit, tumblr, livejournal, wordpress, and blogger have to say about it.

  • Blaming the discussion platforms instead of the madman at the helm for the uniform rise in political anxiety is just the sort of thing that is causing the stress to rise in the first place. Well, at least for me, but I was already a little touched to begin with.

  • The highest stress levels, it should be noted, are reserved for those who constantly check their work e-mail on days off. Their average stress level is 6.0. So those of you who think it's somehow pleasant to work from home on a Saturday afternoon, you're actually fooling yourself.

    That's on a scale of 1 to 10, and the average across America is 4.4 for those who didn't RTFA. (Extremely sloppy summarizing. Way to go, msmash!)

    And besides, this is only a correlation - the article does not identify whether constant email checking causes stress, or if people who are already stresses are more likely to check emails. It further goes on to state:

    About 42 percent of constant checkers specifically point to political and cultural discussions as causing stress. And the impacts play out in real life—35 percent of constant checkers say they are less likely to spend time with family and friends because of social media.

    Suggesting (at least to me) that constant email checking and high stress levels simply have a common precursor, not that one causes the other.

  • It the same as to stay in the midst of a mob where everyone is shouting arbitrary bullshit. What would you expect?

  • Dropping Out of Social Media (Score:3)

    by Tempest_2084 ( 605915 ) on Thursday February 23, 2017 @04:10PM (#53920175)
    I think the big problem is that everyone seems to want to use social media to shout their political and social beliefs constantly and non-stop. Before the rise of social media I had a pretty good idea of where my friends were in the political/social spectrum, but we never really discussed it. Now it seems that everyone must not only tell you where they stand on issues, but they have to tell you why you're wrong for not taking the same stance. Day after day with the smug condescending memes, fake news pieces from whacked out websites, pointless hoaxes that Snopes debunked years ago ad nausem. After a while it just gets on your nerves and you either join them, drop out, or go insane. I've pretty much filtered or unfollowed just about everyone on Facebook because I'm tired of it (whether I agreed with them or not). If it wasn't for some of the computer groups I follow I'd probably never log into FB anymore.

  • Humans spot risk, oddities in recognisable patterns and are far more likely to remember negative events because they are hard wired to do so.

    As hunter-gatherers (you know, in the time before writing and the invention of religion) we'd either learn to spot danger and do what we can to avoid it or have decreased chances of survival...fast forward 100(?) thousands years or so and the information revolution gave us access to numerous sources of negativity and percieved risk. Once upon a time to find a heretic
  • Step 1: Delete your social media account. Step 2: Travel. Step 3: ????. Step 4: Profit

  • I had my wife log me out of Facebook and change the password. She knows it if I ever want to get back in. It's been a month and it's been generally great. I ended up with time for stuff I "never had time for" -- Crosswords, books, movies, 8+ hours of sleep, time with the kids, home projects, etc. I'm more focused at work and sleep better. This makes me less grumpy, impresses my boss and also makes me eat better and get in regular workouts. The elimination of FB has made it easier to have a virtuous cycle th

  • AMERICA MADE GREAT AGAIN! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    FUCK YEAH! RlD OF THE NlGGER!!

  • I know there are differences in British English VS American English, but I was pretty sure since social media is not an entity and it is a reference to something, that the correct usage would be "Social Media is driving Americans insane" - especially given the article is about Americans.

