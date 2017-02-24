Google Renames Messenger To Android Messages as the Company Pushes RCS (betanews.com) 81
We have come a long way from the age of flip phones and nine-key texting. Even as if group messaging and instant messengers took over, the SMS has largely retained its core standard over the years. Google wants to change that, and for this, it has been working with hundreds of carriers and manufacturers around the world to bring the text message into the 21st century. Using a standard called Rich Communications Services, the group plans to make a texting app that comes with your phone and is every bit as powerful as those dedicated messaging apps. This would make all the best features available to everyone with an Android phone. From a report on BetaNews: Just last week we were talking about Google's championing of RCS (Rich Communication Services), the successor to SMS. Now the company has renamed its Messenger app to Android Messages as it aims to become not just the default SMS app, but the default RCS app for Android users. Part of the reason for the name change is to convey the idea that the app is now about more than just one type of message. Google is betting big on RCS and this is hinted at in the app update description which says it adds "Simpler sign-up for enhanced features on supported carriers."
Who is asking for this?
Google execs.
Actually, it's already there - for anyone who's downloaded WhatsApp and uses it. One can use text, and some hundreds of emojis (even if their looks vary from Android to iOS to Windows) Issue w/ Google is that WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, so people using WhatsApp in no way helps Google
Not forgetting that WhatsApp is encrypted, so Google can't get at people's private data - the lifeblood of the organisation.
So naturally they'll do whatever it takes to mitigate it or move people away, just like they tried with Facebook.
i.e. if a buy-out doesn't pan out, try to out-do them, if that doesn't work, then try to invade/fish the data by any other mean.
"We are willing to get it one way or another, with or without their deal!"
- Eric Schmidt, 2010 [stateofdigital.com] - talking about the failed deal with Facebook and ca
Who is asking for this?
Certainly not the security guys. I like the fact that an SMS is not some Turing-complete language in which malware can be coded - unlike PDF, PS, Word, etc. Even as simple as it is, phones still get it wrong, but it's no where near as bad as PDF.
And that's self-contradictory. We haven't come a long way, in practice. Now that smartphones are ubiquitous, what's the point of SMS? Everyone has fast, easy, mobile access to email, which has none of the limitations of SMS (message size, tied to a device and not a person, etc.). Email, you can ac
* They are rather heavily dependent on text...
Re: (Score:3)
Data Harvesting anyone? (Score:1)
I for one am SURE that Google will respect our privacy and not use my personal messages to
monetize me
...or send customized ads to me ...or profile me ...or track me ...or geo-locate me
...or learn to impersonate you.
The real reasons ... (Score:5, Insightful)
1. easier to data mine
2. easier to deliver targeted ads
3. more control over the ad revenue
Re:The real reasons ... (Score:5, Interesting)
you forget:
4. easier to charge for each message
5. easier for the police to get the meta data (who you've sent messages to)
6. easier to block you from keeping your identifier (phone number) when you migrate to another country
RCS should be killed with fire. The only worse messaging protocol is Apple iMessage, because it is single vendor.
Great! (Score:2)
As soon as Apple adopts RCS too, everything will be fine!
Right?
They already have (Score:4, Interesting)
It's called iMessage.
just in case ou were wondering why Google is pushing RCS now... who knew that the part of iOS 10 many people laughed at, iMessage stickers, would be a smash ht for Apple that had Google scrambling to come up with an answer for?
Any idea why I don't get text messages (on my Android phone) when my not-tech-savvy elder relatives with iPhones try to text me? Is this some iMessage thing?
Yes, if you had an iPhone before.. (Score:2)
It sounds like you might have switched from an iPhone, if so de-regsiter your phone number and disable iMessage [howtogeek.com]. Or if it's a new phone, perhaps the number was on an iPhone before.
I have never owned any device made by Apple (and some phone number forever). Any other guesses? That would have been massively helpful had it been correct.
I would still try following the instructions anyway in case your phone number had previously been registered with Apple. If not, I'd start investigating if some kind of custom Android extension is eating the messages.
Also telling would be if the people sending you messages see a green bubble or a blue bubble when they type. If green, then it's going out from their phone as an SMS and at that point it's up to their and your carrier to get to you.
How are they supposed to know (Score:2)
How is Apple supposed to know your phone number is no longer in use by an iPhone?
Or furthermore that you no longer want ot use iMessage... since if you had a mac laptop or an iPad you could use iMessage on those platforms as well.
Brilliant! Wait not (Score:2)
the iMessage client on Phone1 (sender) should be attempting to contact Phone2 (recipient) in the background asking them "have you been actively connected to iMessage in the past X seconds?" and if it does not get an immediate answer of "yes" from Phone2 it should be sending over SMS.
Wow, I love your universe where no phone loses power or connectivity ever...
That said, the system DOES do that. If my phone is somewhere I can't get data I get messages via SMS instead of iMessage. But if the system just does
Because the phone doesn't have that number anymore?
The phone should identify itself both by the IMEI and the phone number(s).
who knew that the part of iOS 10 many people laughed at, iMessage stickers, would be a smash ht for Apple that had Google scrambling...
If Stickers is such a "smash hit" why have I not heard of this feature before now? I know people with iPhones and they never mention it. While I'm not a mobile gamer, I certainly am aware of Pokemon Go, Super Mario Run, and the new Fire Emblem mobile games Nintendo is releasing.
Is this feature a "smash hit" according to anyone not drunk on Apple Kool-Aid?
Re: (Score:3)
RCS is a dead end technology.
Nah, I still find use for it when other version control systems are impractical. It's very lean, for one thing.
RCS is a dead end technology.
Nah, I still find use for it when other version control systems are impractical. It's very lean, for one thing.
I believe Google's next messaging app, due next month is called "SourceSafe"
Come on give CVS a go!
Re: Great! (Score:2)
er... any "text message" you send with embedded photos, more than ~160 characters, or to multiple people, is REALLY sent as MMS (by the default text-message app that comes with Android Nexus phones, at least).
News of MMS's death are wildly exaggerated. If anything, it's the de-facto current standard *for* "text" messages.
Goog (Score:3)
there must be more scanning happening here somewhere that they can profit from
Not everything is related to scanning. Some things are just about making their existing platform and data collection services more appealing to a wider audience.
But what about the other messaging services? (Score:5, Insightful)
Hangouts? Allo? Duo?
Are they getting this same feature?
It's getting confusing with Google now with them spawning, killing or changing a messaging client so often....
...and does the new app have a Search feature? Hangouts may be the only Google app without a search feature (last I checked)...ridiculous.
It's getting confusing with Google now with them spawning, killing or changing a messaging client so often....
Don't worry, they'll let the marketing team rename those apps a half-dozen times in the next year, like they did with Chromecast, so nobody will have any clue about what apps anybody is using and every bit of documentation will be useless.
Then people can just settle on Signal or WhatsApp and be done with it.
Hangouts? Allo? Duo?
Are they getting this same feature?
It's getting confusing with Google now with them spawning, killing or changing a messaging client so often....
Don't worry they'll release a new one next year just to make things easier for everyone.
No end to end encryption? Thumbs down. (Score:5, Insightful)
I like Google, but this is yet another half-assed "standard". AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are not on board, there is no endpoint encryption, and it looks like it can be another vector for exploits because of "rich" content (i.e. ads.)
Heck with this. Give me something like Signal or TextSecure as a messaging app which stores received stuff encrypted.
Never going to happen.
Too many people want to get to that information. For various reasons. Some commercial, some investigative, some malignant.
No chroot()? No privilege separation? (Score:2)
Google, your design of Android has been so phenomenally bad [slashdot.org] that you issued 115 patches for Stagefright/Mediaserver CVEs in 2015. Let's just review exactly how terrible the design of Android's media system really is:
Sometimes a phone is just a phone (Score:2)
Really? I use a flip phone and nine-key texting. If I've got something more significant to communicate it can wait till I can sit down and compose it with a real keyboard and screen.
I think I see some kids on your lawn.
Open Federations (Score:2)
Unless a messaging systems comes with open federation standard and p2p encryption, it is dead in the water to me. We could have had that with XMPP but Google got their panties in a twist when some of the other federations were only doing one way federation.
Unless a messaging systems comes with open federation standard and p2p encryption, it is dead in the water to me. We could have had that with XMPP but Google got their panties in a twist when some of the other federations were only doing one way federation.
Don't know what "open federation standard" is; but Apple's "Messages" App does use the Open Source "Jabber" protocol, is based on XMPP, supports Sever-Federation (is that the same thing?), and has p2p encryption.
So is it dead in the water to you?
Copying Apple? (Score:2)
How cross compatible is this? (Score:2)
From a couple news articles that i saw, certain Cell Providers are islands to themselves. e.g. RCS on T-Mobile doesn't necessarily work with RCS on Verizon and vice versa,.
In other news, yet another yet another messaging protocol from google. I guess im the one who needs to add the XKCD: Standards Image [xkcd.com]
Really? (Score:2)
Some executive has way too much time on their hands.
Signal by Open Whisper Systems. Simple, straightforward, and works well.
SMS? (Score:2)
Are they calling it RCS because... (Score:2)
What is the point of RCS? (Score:2)
In France, where SMS and MMS are usually free, SMS is the standard for phone-to-phone text communication. SMS is reliable and works on all phones.
MMS despite being more technically advanced is rarely used except to send the occasional picture. It is less reliable, and not all phones support it well. If that RCS thing is just an evolution of MMS, it will most likely suffer the same fate.
In countries where SMS/MMS is not free, will RCS be different? If it isn't, people will just keep using WhatsApp.
Attack surface (Score:2)
I just had a look at Rich Communication Services [slashdot.org] at Wikipedia. Given the large feature coverage, it is just impossible that this will be implemented without security holes. The attack surface is too large.
Plz no (Score:2)
I don't want to get stuck in traffic behind someone messaging more than 140 characters at a time.