Google Renames Messenger To Android Messages as the Company Pushes RCS (betanews.com) 22
We have come a long way from the age of flip phones and nine-key texting. Even as if group messaging and instant messengers took over, the SMS has largely retained its core standard over the years. Google wants to change that, and for this, it has been working with hundreds of carriers and manufacturers around the world to bring the text message into the 21st century. Using a standard called Rich Communications Services, the group plans to make a texting app that comes with your phone and is every bit as powerful as those dedicated messaging apps. This would make all the best features available to everyone with an Android phone. From a report on BetaNews: Just last week we were talking about Google's championing of RCS (Rich Communication Services), the successor to SMS. Now the company has renamed its Messenger app to Android Messages as it aims to become not just the default SMS app, but the default RCS app for Android users. Part of the reason for the name change is to convey the idea that the app is now about more than just one type of message. Google is betting big on RCS and this is hinted at in the app update description which says it adds "Simpler sign-up for enhanced features on supported carriers."
Who is asking for this?
Google execs.
Actually, it's already there - for anyone who's downloaded WhatsApp and uses it. One can use text, and some hundreds of emojis (even if their looks vary from Android to iOS to Windows) Issue w/ Google is that WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, so people using WhatsApp in no way helps Google
Data Harvesting anyone? (Score:1)
I for one am SURE that Google will respect our privacy and not use my personal messages to
monetize me
...or send customized ads to me ...or profile me ...or track me ...or geo-locate me
1. easier to data mine
2. easier to deliver targeted ads
3. more control over the ad revenue
As soon as Apple adopts RCS too, everything will be fine!
Right?
It's called iMessage.
just in case ou were wondering why Google is pushing RCS now... who knew that the part of iOS 10 many people laughed at, iMessage stickers, would be a smash ht for Apple that had Google scrambling to come up with an answer for?
RCS is a dead end technology.
Nah, I still find use for it when other version control systems are impractical. It's very lean, for one thing.
But what about the other messaging services? (Score:3)
Hangouts? Allo? Duo?
Are they getting this same feature?
It's getting confusing with Google now with them spawning, killing or changing a messaging client so often....
No end to end encryption? Thumbs down. (Score:3)
I like Google, but this is yet another half-assed "standard". AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are not on board, there is no endpoint encryption, and it looks like it can be another vector for exploits because of "rich" content (i.e. ads.)
Heck with this. Give me something like Signal or TextSecure as a messaging app which stores received stuff encrypted.
Never going to happen.
Too many people want to get to that information. For various reasons. Some commercial, some investigative, some malignant.
Sometimes a phone is just a phone (Score:2)
Really? I use a flip phone and nine-key texting. If I've got something more significant to communicate it can wait till I can sit down and compose it with a real keyboard and screen.
Open Federations (Score:2)
Unless a messaging systems comes with open federation standard and p2p encryption, it is dead in the water to me. We could have had that with XMPP but Google got their panties in a twist when some of the other federations were only doing one way federation.