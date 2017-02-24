With No Fair Use, It's More Difficult to Innovate, Says Google (torrentfreak.com) 20
Unlike the United States where 'fair use' exemptions are entrenched in law, Australia has only a limited "fair dealing" arrangement. This led head of copyright at Google to conclude that Australia wouldn't be a safe place for his company to store certain data, a clear hindrance to innovation and productivity. From a report on TorrentFreak: The legal freedom offered by fair use is a cornerstone of criticism, research, teaching and news reporting, one that enables the activities of thousands of good causes and enriches the minds of millions. However, not all countries fully embrace the concept. Perhaps surprisingly, Australia is currently behind the times on this front, a point not lost on Google's Senior Copyright Counsel, William Patry. Speaking with The Australian, Patry describes local copyright law as both arcane and not fit for purpose, while acting as a hindrance to innovation and productivity. "We think Australians are just as innovative as Americans, but the laws are different. And those laws dictate that commercially we act in a different way," Patry told the publication. "Our search function, which is the basis of the entire company, is authorized in the US by fair use. You don't have anything like that here." Australia currently employs a more restrictive "fair dealing" approach, but itâ(TM)s certainly possible that fair use could be introduced in the near future.
"With no fair use, it's more difficult to make staggering amounts of money from other people's work," says organisation famous for making staggering amounts of money mostly because of other people's work.
And your point would be?
Maybe "innovation" isn't really Google's main motivation when making these comments.
You do not get to define innovation for anyone (Score:1)
Google can define innovation anyway it wants to. It would seem that they have a rather successful business indexing "other peoples ideas" and making them available for search. I'd call that innovation.
Search without fair use. Would it show only links to the content? Perhaps the UI could ask for a set of words defining the search context and give a numerical measurement along the result links to short for relevancy if requested.
Spotted the Microsoft user who worked in the shill Scroogle campaign.
The cloud isn't safe... (Score:3)
Nice try Grandpa, you are getting phased out.
Young people today. No respect for sound security practices. Now get off my lawn!
In a related news, (Score:3)
In a related news, Alphabet wants to protect its data as much as possible:
It is quite interesting to see these two stories in the front page near each other.
almost funny, coming from the owners of Youtube (Score:1)
Considering the number of times we've seen fair use material, on youtube, stricken down or monetized based on fraudulent copyright or DMCA claims; I find this article hilarious.