Tesla Is So Sure Its Cars Are Safe That It Now Offers Insurance For Life

In the self-driving future envisioned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, car owners might be saying "goodbye" to a whole lot more than steering wheels. From a Mashable report: Musk is so sure of the safety features bundled into Tesla vehicles that his company has begun offering some customers a lifetime insurance and maintenance package at the time of purchase. No more monthly insurance bills. No more unexpected repair costs. "We've been doing it quietly," Tesla President of Global Sales and Service Jonathan McNeill explained on the call, "but in Asia in particular where we started this, now the majority of Tesla cars are sold with an insurance product that is customized to Tesla, that takes into account not only the Autopilot safety features but also the maintenance costs of the car." "It's our vision in the future that we'll be able to offer a single price for the car, maintenance and insurance in a really compelling offering for the consumer," added McNeill. "And we're currently doing that today."
Do you also stand at the door at parties to offer couples the odds of them remaining together long-term?
Relax dude, most human beings understand that if the company they get insurance from stops existing, they no longer have insurance from that company. If you don't trust that company, then um don't buy insurance from them?
Whose life? (Score:3)
Insurance for life on Autopilot safety features? Whose life? Mine, or the car's?
This was my first thought too.
I've seen "lifetime warranties" before that had tiny print saying the lifetime would end upon release of the next version.
I'd like to see an example of that.
And if it's the car's, how long is it's lifetime?
Especially since it includes maintenance, a car typically dies when it's not worth maintaining.
state minimum insurance? (Score:2)
What if you move?
Just Remember, Folks. (Score:2)
Most people rich enough to afford a new Tesla trade their car in every 2 or 3 years. So yeah, not long at all.
_Most_ people rich enough to afford a Tesla are also in the last 50% of their lifespan, probably the last 25% of their motoring lifespan. Now, how often they give their shiny bauble to the kids to play with is another problem.
Many people who drive a Tesla trade their car in every 2 or 3 years, and from habits like that never become wealthy.
Most wealthy people who can afford a Tesla (just pay cash, not a big deal) got that way by not wasting money. The Model S seems to be setting down to having good reliability, finally. Seems like a reasonable car to keep for 20 years, with only the battery replacements as a significant expense.
Supportive (Score:3)
Yeah, more like "Free insurance until Elon gets bored."
Its not free. The price of the insurance is added to the purchase price of the car if you select it. And it probably isn't cheap.
Not free, but, contractually, the price can't be jacked up on you later - reduces uncertainty for buyers, should transition some potential buyers from "maybe, in the future" to "yes, today."
Depending on the price, you could just be swapping "possibly ripped-off sometime in the future" for "definately ripped-off today".
lifetime warranty? (Score:1)
Like being born in Finland?