Businesses Transportation

Boeing and Airbus Can't Make Enough Airplanes To Keep Up With Demand

Posted by msmash
From a report on Axios: Aerospace manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus cannot produce airplanes fast enough to meet demand despite what the Wall Street Journal calls "one of the industry's steepest production increases since World War II." The run up in demand is partially the result of fast-growing airline industries in the Middle East and China. Manufacturers will need to increase production by 30% to meet current orders, and such booming demand is one sign of a healthier global economy.

  • There's a huge waiting list to buy their new G600 long-range luxury jet.

    I thought about buying one but decided to get a used 757 instead... but no tacky gold letters

  • That is interesting. One would expect, if this is the case, that the manufacturers would increase prices until there are only so many interested buyers that the whole production will be sold. What am I missing?

    • Re:Supply and demand? (Score:5, Informative)

      by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @03:54PM (#53925401)

      Long leed times and a historic boom/bust cycle. Large airplanes are contracted years ahead of time. Keeping the line running is paramount. Start/stop is a company and/or model killer.

    • There's competition in the airline industry (Boeing, Airbus being two big players) so they can't do that.

      If Boeing raises prices, customers will to go Airbus. And vice versa.

      If anything they may even LOWER prices to retain customers as waiting lists get longer. "Sure, you have to wait longer for your aircraft but you save 20% going with us over Airbus!"

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        Your last point weighs heavy. If the manfuacturers try to follow a true market-will-bear price point for any given moment then they'll find that other players like Embrear might seek to develop competing widebody aircraft, or companies like BAe might fork from Airbus to resume designing and building widebodies independent of Airbus, or even various Russian or Post-Soviet Commonwealth aircraft manufacturers might seek to increase marketshare.

        With all of these factors, the market-will-bear price point is

    • The main thing preventing significant price increases as you suggest is the threat of competition. Canadair and Embraer have more than enough expertise making good sized regional size planes to jump into the larger plane market if the prices go high enough to justify the development costs. Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault are even more players who could cut in on the action for the right price increase.

      • What's the lead time on a new airplane design?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by PPH ( 736903 )

          Do you mean estimated or actual? Because (at least with Boeing) you can count on tacking on a couple of years.

          • Boeing still does much better than new entrants have. See the Japanese and Chinese efforts to make their own wide bodies.

            I'm surprised Tupolev isn't trying to get a bigger slice. But first they have to get competitive on fuel costs.

            Nobody is turning on a dime and jumping into the market.

      • I'm not so sure. Firstly the price would have to increase significantly and then you'd have to find investors happy to wait 20 years for a return. The Russians can already build pretty good airliners, but they are a long way from being competitive with Boeing or Airbus. There is only one credible future competitor and that is China; they will keep throwing money at it until they get there.

        There is a second problem, which is there aren't enough experienced aerospace engineers to deliver the industry's curren

  • Cannot they make some? Ok I know they are smaller, but the Bombardier CS300 has 135 seats, not that bad

    • Add the cost of an extra gate at each stop plus an extra crew plus higher passenger*mile cost. Dealbreaker.

      Airlines need to get their fleet mix right for their market, or they go broke.

    • Aircraft aren't like cars, you can't just hop from one to the next. There are certifications, training, simulators, supply chain, support infrastructure, etc. etc. It's why low-cost carriers are total monocultures in terms of aircraft they use. Ryanair *only* flies the 737NG. Easyjet *only* flies the A320 family.
  • I may be incorrect but I was thinking that most planes were issued basically on credit to these airlines, just like when you buy a new car.

    These airlines purchased these airplanes years in advance with people trying to guess what travel expectancy will be at the time they receive the plane. Lets say one of these airlines misjudged and they have to renege on their purchase of a plane or two as their passenger pool has not gained as their model suggested. No problem, Boeing/Airbus can just refit the interi

  • From what I saw at my time with Boeing, they don't do well when they are under pressure. Things get rushed, forgotten or hastily slapped together. There was an anonymous thread a few weeks ago on an aircraft discussion board as to whether it was OK to use hardware store grade fasteners on aircraft structures. I shuddered. Because I've seen it come close to that when they ran out of approved parts.

    Boeing (also known as the Lazy-B) builds good stuff when it's done at a leisure pace. But try to accelerate thi

    • Sin in haste, repent in leisure.

      It's hardly Boeing. Anything more complex than a hamburger tends to have this problem.

  • but... liberals aid the economy was COLLAPSING from Trump's instability!

    Remember that, folks?

  • Knowing that businesses will no longer be taxed out of existence, nor more wars started by Warmonger Hillary, finally peace and prosperity reign across the world and businesses everywhere as now set to expand after years of preparing for the end. Instead, they got the beginning...

  • The solutions to all problems Boeing.

