Boeing and Airbus Can't Make Enough Airplanes To Keep Up With Demand (axios.com) 46
From a report on Axios: Aerospace manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus cannot produce airplanes fast enough to meet demand despite what the Wall Street Journal calls "one of the industry's steepest production increases since World War II." The run up in demand is partially the result of fast-growing airline industries in the Middle East and China. Manufacturers will need to increase production by 30% to meet current orders, and such booming demand is one sign of a healthier global economy.
Re:
Re:Supply and demand? (Score:5, Informative)
Long leed times and a historic boom/bust cycle. Large airplanes are contracted years ahead of time. Keeping the line running is paramount. Start/stop is a company and/or model killer.
There's competition in the airline industry (Boeing, Airbus being two big players) so they can't do that.
If Boeing raises prices, customers will to go Airbus. And vice versa.
If anything they may even LOWER prices to retain customers as waiting lists get longer. "Sure, you have to wait longer for your aircraft but you save 20% going with us over Airbus!"
With all of these factors, the market-will-bear price point is
The main thing preventing significant price increases as you suggest is the threat of competition. Canadair and Embraer have more than enough expertise making good sized regional size planes to jump into the larger plane market if the prices go high enough to justify the development costs. Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault are even more players who could cut in on the action for the right price increase.
What's the lead time on a new airplane design?
Do you mean estimated or actual? Because (at least with Boeing) you can count on tacking on a couple of years.
Boeing still does much better than new entrants have. See the Japanese and Chinese efforts to make their own wide bodies.
I'm surprised Tupolev isn't trying to get a bigger slice. But first they have to get competitive on fuel costs.
Nobody is turning on a dime and jumping into the market.
There is a second problem, which is there aren't enough experienced aerospace engineers to deliver the industry's curren
Embraer? Bombardier? (Score:2)
Add the cost of an extra gate at each stop plus an extra crew plus higher passenger*mile cost. Dealbreaker.
Airlines need to get their fleet mix right for their market, or they go broke.
I agree, such things is a sign that the economy is getting overheated and we'll see a crash soon.
These airlines purchased these airplanes years in advance with people trying to guess what travel expectancy will be at the time they receive the plane. Lets say one of these airlines misjudged and they have to renege on their purchase of a plane or two as their passenger pool has not gained as their model suggested. No problem, Boeing/Airbus can just refit the interi
They are in the boneyard for a reason. If anything, you keep the airworthy but old ones running longer. No shortage there.
From what I saw at my time with Boeing, they don't do well when they are under pressure. Things get rushed, forgotten or hastily slapped together. There was an anonymous thread a few weeks ago on an aircraft discussion board as to whether it was OK to use hardware store grade fasteners on aircraft structures. I shuddered. Because I've seen it come close to that when they ran out of approved parts.
Boeing (also known as the Lazy-B) builds good stuff when it's done at a leisure pace. But try to accelerate thi
Sin in haste, repent in leisure.
It's hardly Boeing. Anything more complex than a hamburger tends to have this problem.
many of them don't even have high school diplomas
Right in the GP post...
