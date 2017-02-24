Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Boeing and Airbus Can't Make Enough Airplanes To Keep Up With Demand

From a report on Axios: Aerospace manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus cannot produce airplanes fast enough to meet demand despite what the Wall Street Journal calls "one of the industry's steepest production increases since World War II." The run up in demand is partially the result of fast-growing airline industries in the Middle East and China. Manufacturers will need to increase production by 30% to meet current orders, and such booming demand is one sign of a healthier global economy.

  • There's a huge waiting list to buy their new G600 long-range luxury jet.

    I thought about buying one but decided to get a used 757 instead... but no tacky gold letters

  • That is interesting. One would expect, if this is the case, that the manufacturers would increase prices until there are only so many interested buyers that the whole production will be sold. What am I missing?

    • Long leed times and a historic boom/bust cycle. Large airplanes are contracted years ahead of time. Keeping the line running is paramount. Start/stop is a company and/or model killer.

  • Cannot they make some? Ok I know they are smaller, but the Bombardier CS300 has 135 seats, not that bad

