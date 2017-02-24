Boeing and Airbus Can't Make Enough Airplanes To Keep Up With Demand (axios.com) 6
From a report on Axios: Aerospace manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus cannot produce airplanes fast enough to meet demand despite what the Wall Street Journal calls "one of the industry's steepest production increases since World War II." The run up in demand is partially the result of fast-growing airline industries in the Middle East and China. Manufacturers will need to increase production by 30% to meet current orders, and such booming demand is one sign of a healthier global economy.
There's a huge waiting list to buy their new G600 long-range luxury jet.
I thought about buying one but decided to get a used 757 instead... but no tacky gold letters
Long leed times and a historic boom/bust cycle. Large airplanes are contracted years ahead of time. Keeping the line running is paramount. Start/stop is a company and/or model killer.
