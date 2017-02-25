Are Your Slack Conversations Really Private and Secure? (fastcompany.com) 17
An anonymous reader writes: "Chats that seem to be more ephemeral than email are still being recorded on a server somewhere," reports Fast Company, noting that Slack's Data Request Policy says the company will turn over data from customers when "it is compelled by law to do so or is subject to a valid and binding order of a governmental or regulatory body...or in cases of emergency to avoid death or physical harm to individuals." Slack will notify customers before disclosure "unless Slack is prohibited from doing so," or if the data is associated with "illegal conduct or risk of harm to people or property."
The article also warns that like HipChat and Campfire, Slack "is encrypted only at rest and in transit," though a Slack spokesperson says they "may evaluate" end-to-end encryption at some point in the future. Slack has no plans to offer local hosting of Slack data, but if employers pay for a Plus Plan, they're able to access private conversations.
Though Slack has 4 million users, the article points out that there's other alternatives like Semaphor and open source choices like Wickr and Mattermost. I'd be curious to hear what Slashdot readers are using at their own workplaces -- and how they feel about the privacy and security of Slack?
The article also warns that like HipChat and Campfire, Slack "is encrypted only at rest and in transit," though a Slack spokesperson says they "may evaluate" end-to-end encryption at some point in the future. Slack has no plans to offer local hosting of Slack data, but if employers pay for a Plus Plan, they're able to access private conversations.
Though Slack has 4 million users, the article points out that there's other alternatives like Semaphor and open source choices like Wickr and Mattermost. I'd be curious to hear what Slashdot readers are using at their own workplaces -- and how they feel about the privacy and security of Slack?
Running an internal Jabber server here (Score:2)
It's only accessible over the intranet, so no privacy worries here (at least from 3rd parties -- I know that management reviews chat logs periodically, as is their right).
Re: (Score:2)
If management gets to review my chat logs, I should damn right be able to review theirs.
Remind me again who employs who?
Re: (Score:2)
Management isn't employing anyone. The company is. Managers are employees as well.
Ah I see. Willful ignorance in order to try and make a point.
Now remind me again who employs who and (the bit you are deliberately ignoring) creates this thing called a hierarchy (you're heard of them haven't you?) and grants people at different levels of said hierarchy different responsibilities and powers.
Re: (Score:2)
Short answer: (Score:2)
No.
we have slack at work, and I don't understand why (Score:3)
I am from the era where 'net news' (nntp) was popular.
for a few years, I was at SGI and they were HUGE into nntp. in fact, one of the most memorable ones was 'sgi.ba' and ba stood for 'bad attitude' (seriously). first day there, getting the HR orientation, they told us all about the usenet hier at work and how its GOOD to be aware of, and reading, sgi.ba. you'd hear about complaints but also the reasons behind them. HR was ok with that! those were the cool days in silicon valley, when it was still fun to live and work here, and companies were still pretty fun to work for.
anyway, I never understood what's wrong with usenet for internal threaded and persistent chats? you WANT it to stay around so you can find out the reasons for why this or that design was done. its part of the company history. but slack, unless you pay, fades away. how stupid! and yet, when I asked for nntp at work instead of slack, no one seemed to even KNOW what nntp was and to this day, they have no plans to implement it.
'chat' programs seem the most useless things; fully redundant to the MANY other forms of e-communication that we ALREADY have.
when usenet mostly 'ended' and web forums took over, I was sad. seems we continue to throw out old, free, WORKING tools for newfangled OH SHINEY! bullshit.
I don't get it. I really don't.
Re: (Score:1)
Another example of stupidity if you ask me.
those who ignore IRC (Score:2)
Do one thing, and do it well. If im chatting with you, i dont need to see your face or hear your voice. Asterisk lets me
Re: (Score:1)
Do one thing, and do it well.
If that one thing is "communicate," well, then that "one thing" may encompass sharing screens, sharing code, sharing text, sharing audio, sharing video, etc. etc. etc. or at the very least, calling some under-the-hood program to do those things for you while the user perceives it as "one seamless thing."
If that "one thing" is "texting" then that "one thing" may include getting typed input from the user, determining who the recipient is, determining how to send it to the recipient, sending it, receiving data
Wait, people thought they were secure? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Slack may not have end-to-end crypto, but there is nothing technical stopping me and the person I am taking to from using a Secret Decoder Ring or for that matter, a one-time pad, to encrypt our messages.
Simple answer... (Score:2)
Are your conversations on the Internet? Then no, they aren't private or secure.
I could be wrong, but I doubt many smart people would bet on it.